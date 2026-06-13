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Canada pick first ever FIFA World Cup point with 1-1 draw vs Bosnia at home

Canada picked up their first ever World Cup point and scored only their 3rd goal in the FIFA World Cup history.

Cyle Larin

Cyle Larin

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 2:48 AM IST

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Canada's long wait for a positive FIFA World Cup result finally came to an end, but co-hosts will feel they left Toronto Stadium with mixed emotions after being held to a 1-1 draw by Bosnia and Herzegovina in their Group B opener.
 
Backed by a passionate home crowd, Canada started brightly and created the game's first meaningful opportunities. Ismaël Koné threaded a superb pass through midfield before Jonathan David was presented with a golden chance inside the penalty area, only to fire straight at goalkeeper Ibrahim Vasilj.
 
The missed opportunity proved costly as Bosnia struck first against the run of play. A dangerous corner caused chaos inside the Canadian box, with Sead Kolašinac flicking the ball on for Jovo Lukić, who headed home from close range to score Bosnia's first World Cup goal since 2014 and silence the home supporters.
 
 
Canada responded well after falling behind and dominated large spells of the first half. Liam Millar was a constant threat down the left flank, while Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi both came close to finding an equaliser. However, Bosnia's organised defence held firm to take a 1-0 lead into the break.    Canada positive in the 2nd half

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The second half opened up considerably, with chances arriving at both ends. Bosnia almost doubled their advantage when Ermedin Demirović raced through on goal, but failed to convert. Moments later, Canada were left frustrated again as another promising attack broke down in the final third.  Instant impact from super sub Larin
 
Their persistence was finally rewarded in the 78th minute. Substitute Cyle Larin made an immediate impact, controlling the ball brilliantly before unleashing a volley that took a slight deflection and found the bottom corner, sending the Toronto crowd into celebration.
 
Canada pushed hard for a winner during a frantic closing spell but could not find the decisive breakthrough. The final whistle confirmed a historic first-ever World Cup point for the hosts, though Jesse Marsch's side will know they had enough chances to claim all three. Bosnia, meanwhile, will be pleased with a hard-earned draw that keeps their knockout-stage hopes firmly alive.

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 2:48 AM IST

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