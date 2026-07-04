Canada vs Morocco LIVE SCORE FIFA WC last 16: CAN 0-0 MAR in 1st half; Mbappe to feature later on

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 continues with two fascinating knockout clashes as four nations battle for a place in the quarter-finals. The day begins with co-host Canada aiming to extend its dream run against African powerhouse Morocco, who arrive as favorites after another composed tournament campaign. Canada has already created history by reaching the last 16 for the first time and will hope home support can inspire another upset.

Later, defending champions France take on Paraguay in a contest that promises contrasting styles. Didier Deschamps' free-flowing side has emerged as one of the standout teams of the tournament, while Paraguay enters with confidence after eliminating Germany in a dramatic penalty shootout. Les Bleus will look to continue their march towards a third consecutive World Cup final, but Paraguay has already shown it can thrive as the underdog.

Canada vs Morocco

Canada’s remarkable FIFA World Cup 2026 journey faces its toughest challenge yet as the co-hosts meet Morocco in the Round of 16 on Saturday. After earning their first World Cup point, first victory and maiden qualification for the knockout rounds, the Canadians added another milestone by edging South Africa in the Round of 32.

Morocco, however, presents a far sterner test. The Atlas Lions, semifinalists in 2022, impressed with a draw against Brazil, penalty shootout win over the Netherlands and victories over Scotland and Haiti. Ranked significantly higher than Canada before the tournament, Morocco enters as the favorite with greater tournament experience and attacking quality. Canada’s fighting spirit could make it competitive, but Jesse Marsch’s side must improve its finishing to stand a chance against the in-form North Africans.

Paraguay vs France

France’s pursuit of a third successive FIFA World Cup final gathers pace as it takes on Paraguay in the Round of 16 on Saturday. Paraguay booked its place after a stunning penalty shootout victory over Germany, producing a disciplined defensive display before holding its nerve from the spot. However, the challenge becomes far greater against a French side in scintillating form. Les Bleus have already scored 13 goals in the tournament and comfortably brushed aside Sweden in the previous round, showcasing one of the competition’s most dangerous attacks.

With stars such as Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise firing, Didier Deschamps’ side enters as overwhelming favorite. Paraguay’s resilience and fighting spirit may keep the contest competitive, but matching France’s relentless attacking quality over 90 minutes appears an enormous task.

Canada vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 probable starting eleven

Canada XI: Crépeau; Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustáquio, Millar; Oluwaseyi, J. David.

Morocco XI: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Ounahi, El Khannouss; Saibari.

FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live telecast: The last 16 clashes will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 last 16 live streaming: The last 16 clashes will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.