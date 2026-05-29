Carlo Ancelotti to Thomas Tuchel: Meet the coaches of FIFA World Cup 2026

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 is officially underway, with just over two months remaining before the tournament begins across the United States, Canada and Mexico. This edition will be historic for multiple reasons, featuring an expanded 48-team format and a record 104 matches across North America.

While the spotlight will naturally fall on football’s biggest stars on the pitch, several world-renowned managers will also headline the tournament as they attempt to guide their nations to global glory.

From experienced tacticians like Carlo Ancelotti and Didier Deschamps to younger modern coaches such as Julian Nagelsmann, the competition promises fascinating tactical battles throughout the group stage and beyond.

Group A

Mexico – Javier Aguirre

South Africa – Hugo Broos

Korea Republic – Hong Myung-bo

Czechia – Miroslav Koubek

Mexico boss Javier Aguirre is among the most experienced coaches at the tournament. The veteran tactician has previously managed clubs like Atletico Madrid and Mallorca while also taking charge of Japan and Egypt at international level.

Group B

Canada – Jesse Marsch

Bosnia & Herzegovina – Sergej Barbarez

Qatar – Julen Lopetegui

Switzerland – Murat Yakin

Former Spain and Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui will look to guide Qatar through a challenging group. Jesse Marsch also arrives with high expectations as Canada’s head coach on home soil.

Group C

Brazil – Carlo Ancelotti

Morocco – Mohamed Ouahbi

Haiti – Sébastien Migné

Scotland – Steve Clarke

Brazil will be led by legendary Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in football history. With multiple Champions League triumphs and elite clubs on his résumé, Ancelotti enters the tournament as one of the biggest managerial names.

Group D

United States – Mauricio Pochettino

Paraguay – Gustavo Alfaro

Australia – Tony Popovic

Türkiye – Vincenzo Montella

Mauricio Pochettino faces the pressure of leading the United States at a home World Cup. After managing clubs like Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, this tournament marks his first major international assignment.

Group E

Germany – Julian Nagelsmann

Curaçao – Fred Rutten

Côte d'Ivoire – Emerse Faé

Ecuador – Sebastián Beccacece

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi to lead reigning champions Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 Despite being only 38 years old, Julian Nagelsmann already possesses elite-level managerial experience with Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. Germany will hope his tactical approach can bring success back to the national team.

Group F

Netherlands – Ronald Koeman

Japan – Hajime Moriyasu

Sweden – Graham Potter

Tunisia – Sabri Lamouchi

Ronald Koeman returns for another World Cup campaign with the Netherlands after previous spells managing Barcelona and Everton. Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter also makes his World Cup debut with Sweden.

Group G

Belgium – Rudi Garcia

Egypt – Hossam Hassan

Iran – Amir Ghalenoei

New Zealand – Darren Bazeley

Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia transitioned into international football after successful club spells with Roma, Napoli and Marseille. Egypt legend Hossam Hassan will also attract attention leading his national side.

Group H

Spain – Luis de la Fuente

Cabo Verde – Bubista

Saudi Arabia – Hervé Renard

Uruguay – Marcelo Bielsa

Marcelo Bielsa remains one of football’s most influential tactical minds. The Uruguay manager’s aggressive style and football philosophy continue to inspire coaches across the world.

Group I

France – Didier Deschamps

Senegal – Pape Thiaw

Iraq – Graham Arnold

Norway – Ståle Solbakken

France manager Didier Deschamps continues his pursuit of another World Cup title after already winning the tournament both as a player and as a coach, a feat achieved by very few in football history.

Group J

Argentina – Lionel Scaloni

Algeria – Vladimir Petković

Austria – Ralf Rangnick

Jordan – Jamal Sellami

Defending champions Argentina will once again be led by Lionel Scaloni, who guided the nation to World Cup glory in Qatar 2022. The Argentine coach now aims to secure consecutive World Cup titles.

Group K

Portugal – Roberto Martínez

DR Congo – Sébastien Desabre

Uzbekistan – Fabio Cannavaro

Colombia – Néstor Lorenzo

Portugal boss Roberto Martínez already has World Cup experience from his time with Belgium. Meanwhile, World Cup-winning former defender Fabio Cannavaro takes charge of Uzbekistan.

Group L

England – Thomas Tuchel

Croatia – Zlatko Dalić

Ghana – Carlos Queiroz

Panama – Thomas Christiansen

Thomas Tuchel enters his first World Cup as England manager after successful spells with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Croatia’s Zlatko Dalić, meanwhile, remains one of the most respected international coaches after guiding Croatia to major tournament success in recent years.

Tactical Battles Set to Define World Cup 2026

With experienced winners, innovative young managers and tactically gifted underdogs all part of the tournament, the 2026 FIFA World Cup promises to be as much a battle between coaching minds as it will be between players on the pitch.

As football’s biggest nations prepare for another shot at global glory, North America is set to witness one of the strongest managerial lineups ever assembled at a World Cup.