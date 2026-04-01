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Congo overcome Jamaica 1-0 in extra time to book FIFA World Cup 2026 berth

Congo has never played in a World Cup under that name, although it participated in the 1974 edition in Germany as Zaire

Congo scored in extra time to edge past Jamaica

Congo scored in extra time to edge past Jamaica

AP Guadalajara (Mexico)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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Congo scored in extra time to edge Jamaica 1-0 and become the 47th of 48 teams that will play at the World Cup.

Axel Tuanzebe scored following a corner kick in the 100th minute of the intercontinental playoff. The Jamaican defenders failed to clear the ball and Tuanzebe, who plays for Burnley in the English Premier League tapped it into the net.

Congo has never played in a World Cup under that name, although it participated in the 1974 edition in Germany as Zaire.

With its victory in the intercontinental playoff at the Akron Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico, the Congolese team completes Group K at the World Cup, where it will face Colombia, Portugal, and Uzbekistan.

 

"We're going to enjoy the qualification, but we'll keep working. We know we'll be facing top nations who play in the World Cup every four years," Congo captain Chancel Mbemba said. "We'll stay humble, keep our feet on the ground, and continue to work. We'll give everything to make our supporters and our people proud."  The Jamaica team, known as the Reggae Boyz, missed out on what would have been a second World Cup appearance. They have only took part once in the world's biggest football tournament, in 1998.

Congo had chances to take the lead twice during regulation time. Nathanael Mbuku's 4th-minute effort and Samuel Moutossamy's in the 85th were ruled out for offside.

The full list of 48 teams participating in the World Cup was set to be finalized later Tuesday in Mexico when Bolivia played Iraq at Monterrey. The winner will join Group I, which already includes France, Norway, and Senegal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 01 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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