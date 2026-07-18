Delhi govt allows eateries to stay open till 4 am for FIFA World Cup final

As excitement for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final reaches its peak among football fans, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that restaurants, cafes and other eligible establishments across the national capital can remain open till 4 am this weekend, allowing fans to fully enjoy football's biggest night.

Defending champions Argentina will take on Spain in New York in search of their fourth World Cup title and a second consecutive triumph.

"Every football fan has watched Lionel Messi make history. Now, history has one more story to tell. A legend. A teenage prodigy. One trophy. One night that generations will remember. Delhi is ready for that night," Gupta said in a post on X. The chief minister said the decision has been enabled under the city's 24x7 business-friendly operating framework introduced as part of the government's ease of doing business reforms.

"With the city's 24x7 business-friendly operating framework already in place under our government's ease of doing business reforms, restaurants, cafes and other eligible establishments across the capital can welcome fans till 4 am this weekend, making it easier for the city to experience football's biggest night together," she added.

Bengaluru extends food service hours for FIFA matches

In a similar move, Bengaluru Police on Friday said hotels and restaurants will be permitted extended food service hours on July 19 and 20 to facilitate public viewing of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

According to an order issued by Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, hotels and restaurants within the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate limits will be allowed to serve food till 5 am on July 19, when the third-place play-off is scheduled, and till 3:30 am on July 20, when the final will be played.

The order, issued following a representation from the National Restaurant Association of India, said the extension has been granted under the provisions of the Karnataka Police Act, 1963. It added that the existing closing time for food service is 1 am and that the revised timings will apply only on the specified dates.

West Bengal plans live screening across districts

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government will organise a live screening of the FIFA World Cup final on a giant screen in Kolkata, allowing football enthusiasts to watch the match together.

Similar live screenings on large screens will also be held at key locations across districts. All district administrations have been directed to set up screening facilities, and ₹1 lakh has been allocated to each district for the purpose, according to an official notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary of the Youth Services and Sports Department, Rajesh Pande, reported PTI.

The main venue in Kolkata will be the Nandan-Rabindra Sadan-Academy complex, where arrangements are being made to provide a stadium-like atmosphere for football fans.

FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Argentina vs Spain

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played between Argentina and Spain. Spain secured their place in the final after defeating France 2-0 in the semi-final, while Argentina booked their spot by beating England 2-1.

Argentina are chasing their fourth World Cup title after winning the tournament in 1978, 1986 and 2022. A victory would make them the first team to successfully defend the World Cup since Brazil won back-to-back titles in 1958 and 1962.

For Spain, the final presents an opportunity to win their second World Cup title. They lifted their maiden trophy in 2010 after defeating the Netherlands in the final. A win would add another major chapter to the country's footballing history.

Match timings and where to watch in India

For viewers in India, the FIFA World Cup 2026 final will begin at 12:30 am IST on July 20 (3 pm local time on July 19 in New York).

The third-place match between England and France will be played before the final and will begin at 12:30 am IST on July 19 (5 pm local time on July 18).

Football fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 final live on ZEE5, which holds the digital streaming rights for the tournament in India. The match will also be broadcast on Unite8 Sports channels. For viewers looking for a free option, DD Sports will telecast select FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including the final, on DD Free Dish.