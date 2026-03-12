Donald Trump says Iran team welcome at World Cup but warns of safety risks

US President Donald Trump has said Iran’s national football team would be welcome to travel to the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, even as he suggested the players should reconsider the trip because of concerns about their "life and safety" amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Trump made the remarks on his social media platform, Truth Social, after Iranian officials indicated that the national team might not be able to participate in the tournament following recent US airstrikes on Iran.

Trump says Iran players welcome but warns of risks

In his post, Trump said the Iranian team could take part in the World Cup but questioned whether it would be appropriate for them to travel to the United States given the current geopolitical climate.

"The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety," Trump wrote.

His statement came in response to comments from Iranian officials suggesting that the national side "cannot" participate in the competition because of the escalating conflict between Washington and Tehran.

Conflict escalates after US strikes on Iran

The tensions follow a series of US airstrikes on Iran that began on February 28 in coordination with Israel. According to reports, about 1,200 people have been killed since the hostilities began nearly two weeks ago.

The US military is also examining a strike that reportedly hit a girls’ school in Iran on March 1. Iranian authorities say the attack killed as many as 175 people.

The conflict has triggered diplomatic friction around the World Cup as well. Iran has urged FIFA to take action against the United States, describing the host nation as a “rogue nation” and asking the global football governing body to respond to the situation.

Trump meets FIFA president Infantino

Trump’s comments also came shortly after FIFA President Gianni Infantino met him at the White House on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Trump reportedly told Infantino that Iran’s national team would be permitted to participate in the tournament if it chose to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino - FIFA President (@gianni_infantino) Iran – 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage schedule Date Match Stadium City Country June 16, 2026 Iran vs New Zealand Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) Los Angeles, California United States June 21, 2026 Belgium vs Iran Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) Los Angeles, California United States June 27, 2026 Egypt vs Iran Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) Seattle, Washington United States Iran have been drawn in Group G of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand during the opening round of the tournament. Most of their group fixtures are set to take place in the United States, with matches scheduled in Los Angeles and Seattle. Trump and Infantino are known to share a cordial relationship. The FIFA president attended Trump’s second inauguration and, during the meeting, presented him with the FIFA Peace Prize, praising his ability to "make peace" and help the world prosper.