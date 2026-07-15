England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup SF: Can ENG surprise ARG? Kickoff at 12:30 AM
Beyond football, the fixture carries decades of history and emotion, making it one of the most anticipated contests of the tournament.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
England and Argentina renew one of international football's fiercest rivalries as they lock horns in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta on Wednesday, with a coveted place in the final at stake. It will be the first meeting between the two footballing giants since 2005, adding another chapter to a rivalry that has produced some of the sport's most unforgettable moments.
Beyond football, the fixture carries decades of history and emotion, making it one of the most anticipated contests of the tournament. Both nations now have the opportunity to edge one step closer to World Cup glory, with the winners set to face either Spain or France in the final.
Argentina, the defending champions, have reached the last four despite enduring a difficult knockout campaign. Lionel Scaloni's side comfortably topped Group J but has repeatedly been pushed to the limit since. They survived extra-time battles against Cape Verde and Switzerland, while also recovering from a two-goal deficit to eliminate Egypt in a dramatic Round of 16 encounter. Although they have continued to find ways to win, their performances have often lacked the dominance expected from the reigning world champions.
England, meanwhile, have looked slightly more composed under Thomas Tuchel. The Three Lions have overcome Congo DR, Mexico and Norway on their journey to the semi-finals, with Jude Bellingham emerging as one of the stars of the tournament after his match-winning display against Norway. Harry Kane remains England's leading scorer, while Tuchel will hope his side can produce their most complete performance yet.
With Lionel Messi aiming to guide Argentina to another World Cup final and England chasing their first appearance in the tournament's showpiece since 1966, all eyes will be on Atlanta. Given the quality on display and the history shared by these two nations, another memorable chapter in this iconic rivalry could be about to unfold.
England vs Argentina predicted lineups
England predicted lineup: Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.
Argentina predicted lineup: E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, L. Martínez, Tagliafico; Simeone, Mac Allister, Paredes, Fernández; Messi, Alvarez.
FIFA World Cup 2026 SF live telecast: The semi-final clashes will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.
FIFA World Cup 2026 SF live streaming: The semi-final clashes will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.
10:12 PM
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC semis: Tuchel on the Messi challenge!
Thomas Tuchel revealed that England had discussed the possibility of assigning a dedicated marker to Lionel Messi ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final against Argentina.
The England manager acknowledged the immense challenge of containing the Argentine captain, explaining that Messi's ability to read the game and exploit spaces makes him one of the most difficult players to stop. While Tuchel believes his coaching staff has identified certain attacking patterns in Argentina's play, he admitted that Messi's intelligence allows him to adapt instantly and create new solutions whenever opponents attempt to restrict him.
“Everyone knows the spaces where he wants to show up. If you analyse the matches, you feel like he sees stuff just earlier than anyone else on the field,” Tuchel said.
“I think we found some patterns in their game, but if you close the patterns he will find maybe a new one and create a new one. That’s a super strength. That’s just what it is.”
10:03 PM
England vs Argentina LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC semis: Who will join Spain in the final?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final encounter between England and Argentina tonight. With one of the final spots filled by European champions Spain, England and Argentina will fight to join them in a high-octane clash tonight. Kickoff at 12:30 AM
Topics : FIFA World Cup Argentina lionel messi
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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 9:59 PM IST