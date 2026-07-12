England vs Norway LIVE SCORE World Cup, QF: Kane vs Haaland for a semis spot; Kickoff at 2:30 AM

The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals continue with a blockbuster all-European showdown as England take on Norway at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami tonight. With France and Spain already securing their places in the semifinals, the winner of this contest will move one step closer to lifting football's biggest prize and await the victor of Argentina versus Switzerland in the final four.

England enters the knockout clash on the back of an entertaining 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16. Thomas Tuchel's side displayed resilience, attacking quality and defensive determination to overcome a spirited Mexican challenge despite facing adversity during the contest. The Three Lions have now won six of their last seven matches and appear to be peaking at the perfect time, although injuries and suspension continue to test the squad's depth.

The biggest blow for England is the absence of defender Jarell Quansah, who serves a suspension after his red card in the previous round. There are also concerns over the fitness of a few key players, forcing Tuchel to consider changes in defence against one of the tournament's most dangerous attacking teams.

Norway, meanwhile, has emerged as one of the surprise packages of the World Cup. Ståle Solbakken's men produced one of the upsets of the tournament by defeating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the quarterfinals for the first time in the nation's history. Leading their charge is Erling Haaland, who has already scored seven goals and remains firmly in the race for the Golden Boot.

With England's experience meeting Norway's fearless attacking approach, the stage is set for a gripping European contest where the smallest moments could decide who books a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals.