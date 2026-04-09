Why Indian broadcasters hesitant to buy FIFA WC 2026, 2030 media rights?

JioStar front runners so far JioStar, formed after the merger of Star India and Viacom18, is currently the leading contender, valuing the rights at around $25 million for both editions. Its predecessor, Viacom18, had paid $62 million for the 2022 World Cup. Currency fluctuations, particularly a stronger US dollar, have further increased costs for broadcasters dealing with dollar-denominated rights. FIFA is facing a major challenge in India as the media rights for the 2026 and 2030 World Cups remain unsold, despite the 2026 tournament kicking off in just a few weeks. The governing body began the sale process in July 2025, initially asking for $100 million, but has now slashed the price to $35 million in a bid to attract buyers. However, even this steep reduction has not been enough to secure a deal.

Consolidation reduces competition

The merger of Star India and Viacom18 has dramatically reduced competition, leaving fewer serious bidders. Sony Sports, Eurosport, and FanCode have also shown limited appetite for high-value sports rights, citing profitability concerns and strategic priorities. Even Zee Entertainment, exploring sports channels, is yet to enter high-value deals.

Cricket’s dominance and budget constraints

For a comparison to that of cricket media rights, the ongoing IPL media rights cycle for 2023–2027 is worth ₹48,390 crore, which averages around ₹9,678 crore per year. This breaks down to roughly ₹118 crore ($14.61 million) for each match. ALSO READ: Top ticket for FIFA WC final raised to USD 10,990 after sales reopen Heavy investments in cricket, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC events, have consumed a large share of broadcasters’ budgets. Cricket also offers more advertising opportunities with frequent commercial breaks, unlike football, which restricts inventory and limits revenue potential.For a comparison to that of cricket media rights, the ongoing IPL media rights cycle for 2023–2027 is worth ₹48,390 crore, which averages around ₹9,678 crore per year. This breaks down to roughly ₹118 crore ($14.61 million) for each match.

Unfavourable match timings

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be held across the US, Canada, and Mexico, meaning games will air late at night or early morning in India. These inconvenient timings are expected to lower live viewership, further diminishing ad revenue potential.

Football’s fragmented audience

While football is India’s second-most popular sport with over 300 million fans, the viewership is highly concentrated in metros and regions like Kerala, Goa, and the Northeast. This fragmented audience makes it harder to attract mass-market advertising.

Declining rights values across leagues

The hesitation is part of a broader trend. Premier League media rights have fallen from $145 million (2013-16) to $65 million (2025–28). Similarly, Indian Super League (ISL) rights dropped from Rs 275 crore to Rs 8.62 crore in one season. Bundesliga, La Liga, and UEFA competitions have also seen declining valuations in India.

Structural changes in India’s sports media market, the dominance of cricket, fragmented football viewership, limited ad inventory, and unfavorable match timings together explain why broadcasters remain cautious about investing in FIFA World Cup 2026 and 2030 media rights. Despite football’s popularity, these factors make it a high-risk proposition for Indian buyers.

Let us try to find out why is this the case in a country where football is consistently growing interest among the young generation -