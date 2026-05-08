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FIFA ends longstanding WC sticker deal with Panini after Fanatics deal

Panini first introduced its World Cup sticker albums during the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

FIFA deal with Panini is now over

FIFA deal with Panini is now over

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 8:30 PM IST

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A major chapter in football memorabilia history is set to close after FIFA confirmed that Panini will no longer produce official World Cup sticker albums following the 2030 tournament. The decision brings an end to a partnership that has lasted for six decades and has become a cherished tradition for football fans across generations.
 
Panini first introduced its World Cup sticker albums during the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Mexico. Since then, collecting and trading stickers has become an inseparable part of the World Cup experience for millions of supporters around the world.
 
FIFA Signs New Agreement With Fanatics and Topps
 
 
From 2031 onwards, FIFA’s official stickers and trading cards for tournaments and events will be produced by Fanatics
, the company that owns the collectibles brand Topps.

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The company has already established a strong presence in football collectibles after taking over UEFA’s licensing rights from Panini in 2024. The latest agreement now expands its role into FIFA competitions as well.
 
FIFA president Gianni Infantino welcomed the partnership and highlighted the commercial and fan engagement opportunities it could create.
 
“A new, meaningful way for fans to engage with their favourite teams and with their favourite players,” Infantino said while discussing the agreement.
 
He also added: “This provides another important commercial revenue stream that we channel back, as always, into the game, into football.” 
 
Panini Albums to Continue Until 2030 World Cup
 
Despite the upcoming change, Panini’s famous sticker collections are not disappearing immediately. Fans will still be able to enjoy official Panini albums for this summer’s FIFA tournament, the next FIFA Women’s World Cup, and the 2030 FIFA World Cup.
 
The announcement marks the end of one of football’s most nostalgic traditions, with generations of fans having grown up collecting, swapping, and completing Panini World Cup sticker albums.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 8:30 PM IST

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