Fifa's biggest payday: The economics behind Football World Cup 2026

The 2026 Football World Cup will be the largest edition in the tournament's history, featuring an expanded field of 48 teams, three host nations and 16 venues hosting a record 104 matches over 39 days. The 23rd edition of the Fifa World Cup is not only the biggest in sporting terms but also the governing body's most ambitious commercial venture yet.

Driven by the expanded tournament format, Fifa is expected to generate around $8.9 billion from the World Cup through broadcasting rights, sponsorships, ticket sales and hospitality offerings.

The tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, is the first World Cup to feature 48 teams after Fifa increased the field from 32. The expansion has added four groups in the first phase and introduced a new Round of 32 in the knockout stage.

The previous expansion came in 1998, when the World Cup grew to 32 teams. The subsequent seven editions featured 32 nations and 64 matches. The 2026 tournament will also be only the second World Cup to be hosted by multiple countries, following the 2002 edition staged by Japan and South Korea.

How the 104 matches are split among the hosts?

The United States will stage matches at 11 venues, while Mexico and Canada will host games at three and two venues, respectively.

Mexico will host 13 matches, including the opening fixture between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico City on June 11, along with three knockout-stage matches.

Canada will also stage 13 matches. Its first game will see the hosts take on Bosnia-Herzegovina in Toronto on June 12, while three knockout matches are also scheduled there.

The remaining 78 matches will be played in the United States, beginning with the US team's match against Paraguay on June 12 in the Los Angeles area. The US will also host every match from the quarter-finals onwards, including the semi-finals and the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

How much money is Fifa expected to earn?

Fifa's original budget for the 2023-26 commercial cycle projected revenue of $11 billion, already a significant increase over the previous cycle. More recent estimates place total revenue closer to $13 billion, with about $8.9 billion expected to come directly from the 2026 World Cup.

Fifa's major revenue streams Revenue stream Significance Broadcast rights More matches create additional live content and advertising opportunities Sponsorship The North American market offers substantial corporate spending potential Ticketing Dynamic pricing and premium seating boost matchday revenues Hospitality Corporate hospitality packages remain a key growth segment Resale platform Fifa earns commissions from secondary-ticket transactions

What costs do host cities and governments bear?

The cost burden is more complicated. Fifa captures much of the central revenue, while host cities and governments often bear costs linked to security, transport, stadium preparation, fan zones, public services, emergency planning and local logistics.

In Canada, the Parliamentary Budget Officer estimates total government support for hosting at C$1.066 billion, including C$473 million from the federal government and C$593 million from other levels of government. Since Canada will host 13 matches, that works out to around C$82 million per match.

Total planned spending for the 2026 Fifa Men’s World Cup (in C$) Item Federal support (including SEU allocations) Other levels of government (net) Total cost Toronto – budgeted hosting cost 149.3 230.6 380 Vancouver – budgeted hosting cost 215.7 362.3 578 Preparation for Fifa Men’s World Cup (Canada Soccer) 3.6 — 3.6 Budget 2025 100 — 100 Public Safety Canada (internal reallocation) 3.6 — 3.6 Spring Economic Update – Invest in Canada 1 — 1 Total 473.2 593 1066.1 Source: Office of the Parliamentary Budget officer

In the US, a ProPublica/Houston Chronicle review of host-city contracts found that “almost all” organising costs fall on cities, while their ability to collect revenue is limited. The report also said American taxpayers are contributing a broader $625 million investment, including $65 million for Houston security.

Which industries benefit the most?

The biggest local winners are likely to be:

Industry Likely benefit Hotels and short-term rentals Matchday visitors, teams, media and sponsors Airlines and local transport Cross-border and inter-city travel Restaurants, bars and retail Fan spending around venues and city centres Security and event management Large public-event contracts Media and advertising Higher football-related viewership and brand campaigns Tourism boards Global visibility for host cities Stadium operators Venue rental, upgrades and premium services

The economics behind Fifa's World Cup windfall

Fifa is on course to post record revenues during the four-year commercial cycle culminating in the 2026 World Cup. The governing body expects total income for the cycle to reach about $13 billion, with roughly $8.9 billion generated by the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada alone.

Fifa World Cup 2026: Key revenue projections Metric Amount Fifa revenue (2023–26 cycle) $13 billion Revenue from World Cup 2026 $8.9 billion Increase from previous cycle 72 per cent Revenue in 2015–18 cycle $6.4 billion Broadcast rights revenue $4 billion Sponsorship revenue $1.8 billion Ticketing & hospitality revenue More than $3 billion Fifa reserves after Qatar 2022 $3.9 billion Fifa reserves (Dec 2025) $2.7 billion Target surplus per cycle $100 million The projected figure represents a sharp increase from previous cycles. Revenue is expected to be about 72 per cent higher than the cycle that ended with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and more than double the amount generated during the 2015-18 period. Given that Fifa exceeded its revenue forecasts for Qatar 2022 by more than $1 billion, the final tally could rise further.

Fifa's expected revenue mix Revenue source Estimated contribution Broadcast rights $4 billion Ticketing & hospitality $3 billion+ Sponsorships $1.8 billion Other commercial activities* Approximately $2.1 billion *Includes licensing, marketing rights, hospitality commissions, ticket resale fees and other commercial income streams.

The Zurich-headquartered organisation expects broadcasting rights to remain its largest source of income, contributing close to $4 billion. Sponsorship revenue is projected at around $1.8 billion, helped by new commercial partnerships, including a deal with Saudi energy giant Aramco.

The fastest-growing revenue stream, however, is expected to come from ticketing and hospitality, which are forecast to generate more than $3 billion. Growth has been driven not only by the expansion of the tournament from 64 matches to 104, but also by significantly higher ticket prices and the growing secondary-ticket market.

For the first time, Fifa has introduced an official ticket resale platform, allowing supporters to buy and sell tickets through its ecosystem. The governing body collects fees from both buyers and sellers, creating an additional revenue stream from ticket exchanges.

Income generated from the World Cup funds Fifa's operations across the entire four-year cycle. A portion of the proceeds is also expected to strengthen the organisation's financial reserves, which declined from $3.9 billion after the Qatar World Cup to $2.7 billion by the end of 2025. Fifa traditionally operates with a target surplus across each cycle, aiming to maintain long-term financial stability while supporting football development programmes worldwide.

Why ticketing has become Fifa's fastest-growing business Factor Impact Tournament expansion Matches increased from 64 to 104 Dynamic pricing Higher prices for premium-demand matches Official resale platform Additional commission income Hospitality packages Significant growth in premium revenues North American market Higher spending power among consumers

Is the long-term economic impact overstated?

The economic benefits of mega sporting events are often debated, and the World Cup is no exception.

Projections typically highlight gains from visitor spending, temporary employment and tourism exposure. However, economists have long argued that such estimates can overstate the overall impact by overlooking displacement effects. Regular tourists may avoid crowded host cities, residents may shift spending rather than increase it, and governments may divert public funds from other priorities to support the event.

Research by Natixis suggests the broader economic impact of the 2026 World Cup could be relatively modest. Mexico may see a GDP boost of between 0.1 per cent and 0.2 per cent, while the effect on the United States is expected to be around 0.05 percentage points.

The long-term benefits are more tangible when a tournament leaves behind lasting assets such as improved transport networks, upgraded sporting infrastructure, stronger tourism branding and increased participation in football. The economic legacy is less convincing when expenditure is concentrated on security arrangements, temporary facilities and short-term operational costs.

How does a three-country World Cup change the equation?

The 2026 edition introduces a different economic model from previous tournaments.

By spreading hosting responsibilities across the United States, Canada and Mexico, the financial burden is shared among multiple governments and cities. This reduces the need for extensive new construction and allows organisers to rely largely on existing infrastructure, particularly in the United States.

The multi-country format also broadens Fifa's commercial footprint by giving sponsors, broadcasters and partners access to three major consumer markets simultaneously.

However, the model comes with added logistical complexity. Teams, supporters and media organisations must travel across borders, navigate multiple time zones and cover significantly larger distances than in previous editions.

For Fifa, the advantages are clear: more matches, larger audiences and greater commercial opportunities. For host cities, the picture is more nuanced. While the tournament promises global visibility and a short-term boost in economic activity, it also requires significant spending on security, transport and public services.

The ultimate economic verdict may therefore differ depending on who is measuring it. Fifa stands to emerge as the biggest financial beneficiary, while hotels, airlines, broadcasters, sponsors and hospitality businesses are also expected to gain. For governments and host cities, the long-term value will depend on whether the World Cup leaves behind benefits that extend beyond the final whistle.

India's World Cup economy is in play

While the action unfolds thousands of kilometres away across North America, the economic ripple effects of the Fifa World Cup are being felt in India well before the opening whistle.

India has emerged as one of the tournament's most engaged overseas audiences, ranking second globally after the United States in World Cup-related content consumption. Data tracked by Taboola shows Indian users generated 9.7 million page views linked to the tournament over the past 90 days, underlining the country's growing appetite for global football.

That audience interest is translating into commercial opportunities across sectors.

Advertisers see a month-long marketing opportunity

Official India broadcaster Zee has already onboarded more than a dozen advertisers despite a relatively late sales cycle. Companies from the automobile, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), banking and financial services (BFSI), beverages, technology and lifestyle sectors have emerged as key advertisers, betting on strong viewership throughout the month-long tournament.

For brands, the World Cup offers a rare platform capable of delivering sustained audience engagement across late-night and early-morning viewing slots.

Brands gear up for football fever

Several consumer-facing companies are preparing campaigns around the tournament.

A leading beer maker plans to create football-themed experiences within retail outlets and organise match screenings during the competition. A major quick-service restaurant chain is set to roll out special Fifa-themed meal offerings, while consumer electronics brands have launched promotional campaigns tied to television purchases and home-viewing experiences.

Television makers expect a World Cup boost

According to a reports in newspaper Times of India, The biggest beneficiary could be the consumer electronics sector.

Television manufacturers are already reporting increased demand for large-screen models as fans upgrade their home-viewing setups ahead of the tournament. One brand said sales of larger television sets have doubled, driven primarily by football-following markets such as West Bengal and Kerala.

Industry executives expect overall television sales to rise between 15 per cent and 27 per cent during the World Cup period.