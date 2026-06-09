FIFA WC 2026 Group D: Hosts USA look to take advantage of home conditions

Group D could be the most difficult group to predict at the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is set to begin on June 12. While co-hosts USA will enjoy home support and enter as slight favourites, the gap between the four teams is remarkably small.

Turkey arrive with one of Europe's most exciting young squads, Paraguay bring their trademark defensive resilience, while Australia continue to punch above their weight on the global stage.

Unlike groups dominated by a traditional heavyweight, Group D offers genuine hope to all four nations.

With knockout qualification likely to be decided by fine margins, consistency and composure could prove more important than star power over the course of three group-stage matches.

FIFA WC 2026 Group D: Teams

USA

Paraguay

Australia

Turkey

FIFA WC 2026 Group D: Team analysis

USA

The United States enter the tournament carrying the expectations of a host nation eager to make a deep run on home soil. Under Mauricio Pochettino, the Americans have shown flashes of their enormous potential, although consistency remains a concern.

The squad boasts more Europe-based talent than any previous generation. Christian Pulisic remains the team's biggest attacking threat, while Tyler Adams provides leadership in midfield. Weston McKennie, Giovanni Reyna, Folarin Balogun and Antonee Robinson give the side quality across the pitch.

Pochettino's challenge will be turning individual talent into a cohesive tournament team. The USA have reached the knockout stage in each of their last three World Cup appearances and will expect to continue that trend in front of passionate home crowds.

USA full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Auston Trusty, Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, Miles Robinson, Tim Ream, Sebastian Berhalter, Cristian Roldan, Alex Freeman, Malik Tillman, Maximilian Arfsten, Haji Wright, Folarin Balogun, Timothy Weah, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally, Matt Freese, Chris Brady, Alejandro Zendejas. ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 Group C: Morocco, Scotland challenge Brazil's hunt for glory Matt Turner, Sergino Dest, Chris Richards, Tyler Adams, Antonee Robinson, Auston Trusty, Giovanni Reyna, Weston McKennie, Ricardo Pepi, Christian Pulisic, Brenden Aaronson, Miles Robinson, Tim Ream, Sebastian Berhalter, Cristian Roldan, Alex Freeman, Malik Tillman, Maximilian Arfsten, Haji Wright, Folarin Balogun, Timothy Weah, Mark McKenzie, Joe Scally, Matt Freese, Chris Brady, Alejandro Zendejas.

Paraguay

Paraguay return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010 and will back themselves in a group where organisation and discipline could be decisive. Gustavo Alfaro has built a side that is difficult to break down and capable of punishing opponents on the counterattack.

Captain Gustavo Gomez leads a defensive unit that also includes Omar Alderete and Fabian Balbuena. In midfield, Diego Gomez has developed into one of South America's most promising talents, while Julio Enciso and Miguel Almiron provide creativity and pace in attack.

Paraguay's defensive strength has long been their calling card, and if they continue to frustrate opponents, they could become one of the surprise packages of the group stage.

Paraguay's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Gatito Fernandez, Gustavo Velazquez, Omar Alderete, Juan Jose Caceres, Fabian Balbuena, Junior Alonso, Ramon Sosa, Diego Gomez, Antonio Sanabria, Miguel Almiron, Mauricio, Orlando Gill, Jose Canale, Andres Cubas, Gustavo Gomez, Damian Bobadilla, Kaku, Alex Arce, Julio Enciso, Braian Ojeda, Gabriel Avalos, Gaston Olveira, Matias Galarza, Gustavo Caballero, Isidro Pitta, Alexandro Maidana.

Australia

Australia continue to establish themselves as one of the most consistent nations outside football's traditional powerhouses. The Socceroos are appearing at a sixth consecutive World Cup and possess a blend of experience and youthful excitement.

Captain Mathew Ryan remains a dependable presence in goal, while Jackson Irvine and Harry Souttar provide leadership throughout the spine of the team. The player generating the most excitement, however, is Nestory Irankunda, whose pace and creativity make him one of Australia's brightest prospects in years.

Tony Popovic's side are unlikely to dominate possession, but they are physically strong, tactically disciplined and dangerous from set-pieces. Those qualities have often served Australia well in major tournaments.

Australia's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Mathew Ryan, Milos Degenek, Alessandro Circati, Jacob Italiano, Jordan Bos, Jason Geria, Mathew Leckie, Connor Metcalfe, Mohamed Toure, Ajdin Hrustic, Awer Mabil, Paul Izzo, Aiden O'Neill, Cammy Devlin, Kai Trewin, Aziz Behich, Nestory Irankunda, Patrick Beach, Harry Souttar, Cristian Volpato, Cameron Burgess, Jackson Irvine, Nishan Velupillay, Paul Okon Engstler, Lucas Herrington, Tete Yengi.

Turkey

Turkey enter the World Cup with genuine momentum after an impressive qualification campaign and arguably possess the highest ceiling of any team in the group. Vincenzo Montella has assembled a talented squad capable of troubling stronger opponents.

Much of the attention will focus on Real Madrid star Arda Guler and Juventus sensation Kenan Yildiz, two of the brightest young attacking players in world football. They are supported by an experienced core led by captain Hakan Calhanoglu and defender Merih Demiral.

Turkey's blend of youthful creativity and defensive organisation makes them a dangerous proposition. Having reached the semi-finals in 2002, they will believe another memorable World Cup run is possible.

Turkey's full squad for the FIFA WC 2026: Mert Gunok, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Salih Ozcan, Orkun Kokcu, Kerem Akturkoglu, Arda Guler, Deniz Gul, Hakan Calhanoglu, Kenan Yildiz, Altay Bayindir, Eren Elmali, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Ozan Kabak, Ismail Yuksek, Irfan Can Kahveci, Mert Muldur, Yunus Akgun, Ferdi Kadioglu, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Kaan Ayhan, Ugurcan Cakir, Oguz Aydin, Samet Akaydin, Can Uzun.

FIFA WC 2026 Group D: Players to watch out for

USA – Christian Pulisic

The AC Milan winger remains the face of American football and will carry much of the creative responsibility. His ability to create and score goals makes him the USA's most important player.

Paraguay – Julio Enciso

One of South America's brightest young talents, Enciso combines flair, pace and technical quality. Paraguay will look to him to unlock defences and provide moments of inspiration.

Australia – Nestory Irankunda

The explosive winger is capable of changing games in an instant. His direct running, powerful shooting and fearlessness make him Australia's most exciting player.

Turkey – Arda Guler

The Real Madrid playmaker is already regarded as one of the game's brightest young stars. His vision, creativity and composure under pressure could be the key to Turkey's hopes of advancing.

FIFA WC 2026 Group D: Final standings prediction

This group is likely to be decided by the smallest of margins. The USA should benefit from home support and possess enough quality to edge top spot, though consistency remains a concern.

Turkey's exciting young generation gives them a slight advantage in the battle for second place. Paraguay's defensive resilience means they will be difficult to beat and could easily challenge for qualification, while Australia have the tournament experience to remain competitive until the final matchday.

Predicted standings

USA

Turkey

Paraguay

Australia

FIFA WC 2026 Group D: Full schedule