FIFA WC 2026 Group F: Netherlands, Japan to get stiff challenge from Sweden

Group F at the FIFA World Cup 2026 offers an intriguing mix of established contenders and ambitious challengers. The Netherlands are once again chasing the one major trophy that has eluded them throughout their rich footballing history, while Japan arrive believing they can finally break through the round-of-16 barrier.

Sweden return to the World Cup after missing out in 2022 and possess one of Europe's most dangerous attacking partnerships, while Tunisia will rely on their trademark defensive organisation as they seek a first-ever appearance in the knockout rounds. With all four teams carrying genuine ambitions of progressing, Group F promises to be among the most competitive groups in the tournament.

FIFA WC 2026 Group F: Teams

Japan

Netherlands

Sweden

Tunisia

FIFA WC 2026 Group F: Team analysis

Japan

Japan enter the tournament with growing confidence after another impressive qualification campaign. Hajime Moriyasu's side scored more goals than any other nation during qualifying and continue to establish themselves as Asia's most consistent World Cup performers.

The Samurai Blue have reached the round of 16 on four occasions but are still searching for a first quarter-final appearance. This squad may be one of their strongest yet, combining European-based experience with technical quality throughout the team.

Captain Wataru Endo provides leadership and balance in midfield, while Takefusa Kubo has emerged as the creative heartbeat of the side. Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada and Ayase Ueda give Japan multiple attacking options, making them one of the most dangerous teams outside the traditional powers.

Japan's full squad for the FIFA WC 2026: Zion Suzuki, Yukinari Sugawara, Shogo Taniguchi, Ko Itakura, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Takefusa Kubo, Keisuke Goto, Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Keisuke Osako, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Yuito Suzuki, Ayase Ueda, Koki Ogawa, Ayumu Seko, Hiroki Ito, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tomoki Hayakawa, Kaishu Sano, Junnosuke Suzuki, Kento Shiogai.

Netherlands

The Netherlands once again arrive at a World Cup carrying the burden of history. Despite reaching three finals, the Dutch are still searching for a first world title and will believe this squad is capable of making a deep run.

Ronald Koeman's side remain built around a strong defensive core led by captain Virgil van Dijk. Midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders provide control and creativity, while Memphis Depay continues to lead the attack as the nation's all-time leading scorer.

ALSO READ: FIFA WC 2026 Group E: Germany aim to go past group stage after 12 years The Dutch have consistently performed well at World Cups and remain one of the most difficult teams to beat in tournament football. If they can overcome injury concerns and find attacking consistency, they should be among the favourites to win the group.

Netherlands' full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Bart Verbruggen, Jurrien Timber, Marten de Roon, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Jan Paul van Hecke, Justin Kluivert, Ryan Gravenberch, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Mats Wieffer, Robin Roefs, Tijjani Reijnders, Micky van de Ven, Guus Til, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Brian Brobbey, Teun Koopmeiners, Frenkie de Jong, Denzel Dumfries, Mark Flekken, Crysencio Summerville, Jorrel Hato, Quinten Timber.

Sweden

Sweden return to the World Cup determined to re-establish themselves among Europe's leading international teams. Graham Potter has revitalised the national side and guided them through a dramatic play-off campaign to secure qualification.

The biggest strength of this squad lies in attack. Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres form one of the most exciting strike partnerships at the tournament, while Anthony Elanga adds pace and directness from wide areas. Midfield talents Lucas Bergvall and Yasin Ayari provide youthful energy and creativity.

Sweden have a strong history at World Cups and have progressed from the group stage in each of their previous four appearances. They will believe they have enough quality to challenge both Japan and the Netherlands for qualification.

Sweden's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Victor Lindelof, Isak Hien, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Herman Johansson, Lucas Bergvall, Daniel Svensson, Alexander Isak, Benjamin Nygren, Anthony Elanga, Viktor Johansson, Ken Sema, Hjalmar Ekdal, Carl Starfelt, Jesper Karlstrom, Viktor Gyokeres, Yasin Ayari, Mattias Svanberg, Eric Smith, Alexander Bernhardsson, Besfort Zeneli, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Elliot Stroud, Gustaf Nilsson, Taha Ali.

Tunisia

Tunisia arrive at another World Cup hoping to finally break their long-standing knockout-stage barrier. The North African side have qualified consistently in recent decades but have never advanced beyond the first round.

Their route to the tournament showcased the qualities that have long defined Tunisian football. They won nine of their 10 qualifiers and did not concede a single goal, underlining their defensive discipline and tactical organisation.

Sabri Lamouchi has inherited a talented squad featuring Hannibal Mejbri, Ellyes Skhiri and Ali Abdi. While Tunisia may lack the star power of their rivals, their ability to remain compact and frustrate opponents makes them a dangerous team capable of springing surprises.

Tunisia's full squad for the FIFA WC 2026: Mouhib Chamakh, Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi, Omar Rekik, Adem Arous, Dylan Bronn, Elias Achouri, Elias Saad, Hazem Mastouri, Hannibal Mejbri, Ismael Gharbi, Mortadha Ben Ouanes, Rani Khedira, Khalil Ayari, Hadj Mahmoud, Aymen Dahmen, Ellyes Skhiri, Rayan Elloumi, Firas Chaouat, Yan Valery, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Sabri Ben Hessen, Moutaz Neffati, Raed Chikhaoui, Anis Ben Slimane, Sebastian Tounekti.

FIFA WC 2026 Group F: Players to watch out for

Japan – Takefusa Kubo

Japan's creative leader is entering his prime and remains the player most capable of unlocking defences. His vision, dribbling ability and end product will be crucial if Japan are to reach the knockout rounds.

Netherlands – Virgil van Dijk

The Dutch captain remains one of the world's elite defenders. His leadership, aerial dominance and organisational skills make him the foundation of the Netherlands' challenge.

Sweden – Viktor Gyokeres

The prolific striker carried Sweden through the play-offs and enters the tournament in excellent form. His finishing ability could be decisive in a tightly contested group.

Tunisia – Hannibal Mejbri

The midfielder provides creativity and energy in the centre of the pitch. Tunisia will look to him to drive attacks and create opportunities against stronger opponents.

FIFA WC 2026 Group F: Final standings prediction

The Netherlands possess the strongest overall squad and the deepest tournament pedigree in the group, making them favourites to finish first. Japan's attacking quality and consistency at recent World Cups should be enough to secure second place.

Sweden have the firepower to challenge both favourites and could easily force their way into the qualification spots if Isak and Gyokeres hit top form. Tunisia's defensive organisation should keep matches close, but a lack of proven World Cup success makes progression a difficult task.

Predicted standings

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Tunisia

FIFA WC 2026 Group F: Full schedule