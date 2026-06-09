FIFA WC 2026 Group I: Mbappe vs Haaland headline group of new stars

Group I is widely regarded as one of the toughest groups at the FIFA World Cup 2026. France arrive as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, while Senegal seek to relive the glory of their famous victory over Les Bleus in 2002. Norway return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 with Erling Haaland leading an exciting generation, while Iraq make their long-awaited return to the global stage after a 40-year absence.

With Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Sadio Mane all sharing the same group, Group I promises to deliver some of the tournament's most anticipated matches.

FIFA WC 2026 Group I: Teams

France

Senegal

Iraq

Norway

FIFA WC 2026 Group I: Team analysis

France

France enter the tournament as one of the leading contenders for the title and the highest-ranked team in the group. Didier Deschamps will oversee his final World Cup campaign, hoping to add another trophy to a remarkable international coaching career.

Les Bleus possess arguably the deepest squad in the competition. Kylian Mbappe remains the focal point of the attack, while Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola provide exceptional support. The midfield and defence remain equally impressive, with Aurelien Tchouameni, William Saliba and Theo Hernandez among the key figures.

France recently defeated both Brazil and Colombia in pre-tournament friendlies despite rotating heavily, highlighting the depth available to Deschamps as he seeks one final triumph.

France's full squad for the FIFA WC 2026: Brice Samba, Malo Gusto, Lucas Digne, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, Manu Kone, Ousmane Dembele, Aurelien Tchouameni, Marcus Thuram, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, N'Golo Kante, Adrien Rabiot, Ibrahima Konate, Mike Maignan, William Saliba, Warren Zaire-Emery, Theo Hernandez, Desire Doue, Lucas Hernandez, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Robin Risser, Rayan Cherki, Maghnes Akliouche, Maxence Lacroix.

Senegal

Senegal remain one of Africa's strongest representatives and arrive with a point to prove. The Teranga Lions were at the centre of controversy after their AFCON triumph was later stripped amid legal disputes, creating an added sense of motivation heading into the World Cup.

Pape Thiaw has inherited a talented and experienced squad led by captain Kalidou Koulibaly and star forward Sadio Mane. The squad also features Premier League talent in Nicolas Jackson, Ismaila Sarr and Pape Matar Sarr, while young stars such as Lamine Camara continue to emerge.

Senegal famously defeated France in the opening match of the 2002 World Cup and will hope history can repeat itself when the sides meet again.

Senegal's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Yehvann Diouf, Mamadou Sarr, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdoulaye Seck, Idrissa Gueye, Pathe Ciss, Assane Diao, Lamine Camara, Bamba Dieng, Sadio Mane, Nicolas Jackson, Cherif Ndiaye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismail Jakobs, Krepin Diatta, Edouard Mendy, Pape Matar Sarr, Ismaila Sarr, Moussa Niakhate, Ibrahim Mbaye, Habib Diarra, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye, Mory Diaw, Antoine Mendy, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Pape Gueye.

Iraq

Iraq return to the World Cup for the first time since Mexico 1986 after one of the longest qualification journeys of any nation in the tournament. Graham Arnold's side played 21 qualification matches before securing their place.

The Lions of Mesopotamia are built around captain Jalal Hassan and striker Aymen Hussein, whose goals proved decisive throughout qualification. The squad also includes several players with experience of European football, including Zidane Iqbal, Ali Al Hamadi and Youssef Amyn.

Drawn into arguably the toughest group in the tournament, Iraq enter as underdogs but will be determined to prove they belong on football's biggest stage.

Iraq's full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Fahad Talib, Rebin Sulaka, Hussein Ali, Zaid Tahseen, Akam Hashim, Manaf Younis, Youssef Amyn, Ibrahim Bayesh, Ali Al Hamadi, Mohanad Ali, Ahmed Qasem, Jalal Hassan, Ali Yousif, Zidane Iqbal, Ahmed Maknzi, Amir Al Ammari, Ali Jasim, Aymen Hussein, Kevin Yakob, Aimar Sher, Marko Farji, Ahmed Basil, Merchas Doski, Zaid Ismail, Mustafa Saadoon, Frans Putros.

Norway

Norway's return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence has generated enormous excitement. Led by Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard, this is widely viewed as the nation's most talented generation since the 1990s.

Coach Stale Solbakken has built a balanced side around elite attacking quality. Haaland arrives as Norway's all-time leading scorer, while Odegaard orchestrates the attack from midfield. Supporting them are Alexander Sorloth, Antonio Nusa, Oscar Bobb and Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Norway qualified impressively and believe they can finally surpass their previous best World Cup performance, having never progressed beyond the Round of 16.

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FIFA WC 2026 Group I: Players to watch out for

France — Kylian Mbappe

France's captain remains one of the most decisive players in world football. Now operating more centrally, Mbappe is the player around whom France's attack is built.

Senegal — Sadio Mane

Although no longer at the peak of his Liverpool years, Mane remains Senegal's emotional leader and biggest attacking threat. This tournament could represent his final World Cup.

Iraq — Aymen Hussein

Iraq's star striker scored the goal that secured qualification and remains one of the nation's most important players. His finishing ability gives Iraq hope of causing an upset.

Norway — Erling Haaland

Norway's all-time leading scorer is entering his prime and arrives at the tournament as one of the world's most feared forwards. His battle with Mbappe will be one of the highlights of the group stage.

FIFA WC 2026 Group I: Final standings prediction

France possess the deepest squad and greatest tournament pedigree in the group, making them favourites to finish top. Norway's attacking quality gives them a slight edge in the race for second place, though Senegal have more than enough experience and talent to challenge for qualification.

Iraq face a difficult task against three strong opponents but should remain competitive throughout the group stage.

Predicted standings

France

Norway

Senegal

Iraq