FIFA WC 2026: Harry Kane overtakes Pele as England storm into Round of 16

England are still alive at the FIFA World Cup, but their dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over DR Congo exposed both their biggest strengths and their lingering weaknesses.

For more than an hour at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Thomas Tuchel's side looked destined for one of the darkest nights in England's World Cup history. DR Congo were organised, fearless and deservedly ahead after an early Brian Cipenga strike, while England struggled to match their opponents' intensity.

Then Harry Kane reminded everyone why England remain contenders.

Two moments of individual brilliance transformed panic into relief, carrying England into the Round of 16, where a daunting meeting with hosts Mexico now awaits.

When England needed a leader, Kane delivered

Tournament football often comes down to defining moments. England's arrived in the final quarter of the match. With DR Congo defending brilliantly and England running out of ideas, Harry Kane produced exactly what elite captains are expected to produce.

His equaliser showcased classic centre-forward instincts. Timing his run perfectly, Kane powered home Anthony Gordon's cross with a thunderous header that finally beat Lionel Mpasi, who had frustrated England for much of the evening.

If that restored belief, the winner elevated the performance into something unforgettable. Receiving possession with his back to goal, Kane shrugged off multiple defenders before creating just enough space to unleash a powerful finish into the roof of the net.

World Cup All-Time Top Scorers 19 Goals – Lionel Messi 18 Goals – Kylian Mbappe 16 Goals – Miroslav Klose 15 Goals – Ronaldo 14 Goals – Gerd Muller 13 Goals – Just Fontaine, Harry Kane 12 Goals – Pele 11 Goals – Sandor Kocsis, Jurgen Klinsmann 10 Goals – Helmut Rahn, Gabriel Batistuta, Gary Lineker, Teofilo Cubillas, Thomas Muller, Grzegorz Lato, Cristiano Ronaldo The goal not only completed England's comeback but also took Kane beyond Brazilian legend Pelé in the World Cup scoring charts, further cementing his place among football's greatest international forwards. England looked ordinary for long spells. Kane looked extraordinary.

A worrying start raises fresh defensive concerns

England's problems began almost immediately.

Contrary to expectations that DR Congo would sit deep and rely purely on counter-attacks, Sebastien Desabre's side started aggressively, dominating possession and forcing England onto the back foot.

Their opener highlighted England's defensive uncertainty.

DR Congo cleverly stretched England's defensive block by positioning multiple players across the width of the pitch. As the ball was switched from one flank to the other, England failed to reorganise quickly enough.

Right-back Djed Spence was dragged inside following a runner, leaving Brian Cipenga completely free at the far post. The winger made no mistake, firing emphatically beyond Jordan Pickford. The goal exposed communication issues inside England's back line, something Mexico's attack will undoubtedly study closely.

Tuchel's tactical preparation didn't match reality

Thomas Tuchel admitted before kick-off he expected DR Congo to defend in a compact back five while looking for direct counter-attacks.

Instead, England encountered something entirely different.

DR Congo lined up in a far more adventurous system, pressing higher, enjoying lengthy spells of possession and forcing England to defend for much of the opening half.

The tactical surprise appeared to unsettle England. Their pressing lacked coordination, midfield distances grew too large and DR Congo repeatedly found space between the lines. Although the African side gradually retreated after taking the lead, their unexpected approach had already disrupted England's rhythm.

Missed chances nearly proved costly

England created enough opportunities to avoid such late drama. Jude Bellingham twice found space inside the penalty area but directed both headers too close to goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi. Kane also forced excellent saves before eventually finding the breakthrough. Those missed opportunities almost became decisive.

Against Mexico, England are unlikely to receive as many clear openings. The hosts have yet to concede a goal in the tournament and possess one of the competition's most organised defensive units. Clinical finishing will therefore become even more important.

Mpasi almost produced a famous upset

Despite eventually finishing on the losing side, DR Congo goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi delivered one of the finest individual performances of the tournament. The French-born goalkeeper repeatedly denied England with outstanding reflex saves, particularly against Bellingham and Kane.

His positioning, bravery and composure kept DR Congo in front for more than an hour. Only Kane's two moments of brilliance finally beat him.

The penalty debate

One controversial moment arrived midway through the second half when Kane appealed for a penalty after colliding with Mpasi inside the area. The referee waved play on.

Although there was contact between goalkeeper and striker, Kane appeared to leave his trailing leg in search of the collision rather than continuing naturally towards the loose ball. The decision not to award a penalty was ultimately consistent with how referees increasingly interpret such situations.

There was sufficient doubt regarding who initiated the contact, making VAR intervention unlikely.

Mexico present an even bigger challenge

England's reward is a Round of 16 meeting with Mexico at the iconic Estadio Azteca. The challenge now becomes considerably tougher.

Mexico possess home support, altitude advantage and one of the tournament's strongest defensive records. England cannot afford another slow start. The defensive organisation must improve, particularly when defending wide overloads and back-post crosses.

Their finishing must become more ruthless. Most importantly, they cannot rely solely on Harry Kane producing individual moments of genius every time adversity strikes.

Against DR Congo, Kane rescued England. Whether he can continue carrying the entire attacking burden may ultimately determine how far Thomas Tuchel's side progress at this World Cup.