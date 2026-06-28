FIFA WC 2026 RO32: South Africa vs Canada live match time (IST), streaming

History will be on the line as South Africa take on Canada in the opening Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Monday at Los Angeles Stadium, with both sides having progressed beyond the group stage for the first time in their World Cup history.

While co-hosts Canada arrived at the tournament with greater expectations and finished runners-up in Group B, South Africa defied the odds to secure second place in Group A.

Now, with a place in the Round of 16 at stake, Jesse Marsch's attack-minded Canadians will face Hugo Broos' disciplined Bafana Bafana in what promises to be a fascinating knockout contest.

South Africa eye another upset

South Africa exceeded expectations during the group stage by conceding just two goals and sealing qualification with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea. Hugo Broos receives a timely boost with Teboho Mokoena returning from suspension, although experienced midfielder Themba Zwane remains unavailable after his red card against Mexico.

Captain Ronwen Williams will once again marshal the defence, while Evidence Makgopa is expected to lead the line with support from Oswin Appollis and Thapelo Maseko. South Africa are likely to rely on their organised defensive shape and swift counter-attacks to frustrate the Canadians.

Canada seek to make home advantage count

Canada produced one of the standout performances of the group stage with a 6-0 thrashing of Qatar before narrowly losing 2-1 to Switzerland to finish second in Group B. However, Jesse Marsch's side head into the knockout stage with injury concerns. Ismaël Koné has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a broken leg, while Alphonso Davies remains doubtful after missing the group stage with a hamstring injury.

ALSO READ: Football without borders: Why FIFA World Cup has never been more diverse Stephen Eustáquio also faces a late fitness test. Despite those setbacks, Canada are expected to stick with their attacking 4-4-2 system, with Jonathan David and Cyle Larin leading the frontline as they look to break down South Africa's stubborn defence and book a historic place in the Round of 16.

South Africa’s run in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far:

Date Stage Opponent Result 12 June Group A Mexico Lost 0-2 18 June Group A Czechia Drew 1-1 25 June Group A South Korea Won 1-0

Canada’s run in FIFA World Cup 2026 so far:

Date Stage Opponent Result 13 June Group B Bosnia and Herzegovina Drew 1-1 19 June Group B Qatar Won 6-0 25 June Group B Switzerland Lost 1-2

Who will the winner of the South Africa vs Canada match play in the Round of 16?

The winner of the South Africa and Canada Round of 32 match will take on the winner of the Netherlands vs Morocco match in the Round of 16 on July 4.

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa vs Canada predicted starting 11

South Africa starting 11 (probable): Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khulumani Ndamane, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng

Canada starting 11 (probable): Maxime Crépeau, Alistair Johnston, Luc de Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea, Tajon Buchanan, Nathan Saliba, Mathieu Choinière, Ali Ahmed, Jonathan David, Cyle Larin

South Africa vs Canada: Head-to-head numbers

Total meetings: 1

South Africa wins: 1

Canada wins: 0

Draws: 0

Last meeting: South Africa 2-0 Canada (International Friendly, November 2007)

FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa vs Canada full squads

South Africa full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Ronwen Williams, Thabang Matuludi, Khulumani Ndamane, Teboho Mokoena, Thalente Mbatha, Aubrey Modiba, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Relebohile Mofokeng, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko, Sphephelo Sithole, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Iqraam Rayners, Sipho Chaine, Evidence Makgopa, Samukele Kabini, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Khuliso Mudau, Ime Okon, Ricardo Goss, Jayden Adams, Olwethu Makhanya, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Bradley Cross

Canada full squad for FIFA WC 2026: Dayne St. Clair, Alistair Johnston, Alfie Jones, Luc de Fougerolles, Joel Waterman, Mathieu Choinière, Stephen Eustáquio, Ismaël Koné, Cyle Larin, Jonathan David, Liam Millar, Tani Oluwaseyi, Derek Cornelius, Jacob Shaffelburg, Moïse Bombito, Maxime Crépeau, Tajon Buchanan, Owen Goodman, Alphonso Davies, Ali Ahmed, Jonathan Osorio, Richie Laryea, Niko Sigur, Promise David, Nathan Saliba, Jayden Nelson

FIFA World Cup 2026 South Africa vs Canada RO32: Live streaming and live telecast details

When will the South Africa vs Canada Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 take place?

The Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between South Africa and Canada will take place on Monday, June 29.

What time will the South Africa vs Canada Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 begin?

The Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between South Africa and Canada will begin at 12:30 am IST on June 29.

What will be the venue for the South Africa vs Canada Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Los Angeles Stadium will host the Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between South Africa and Canada.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the South Africa vs Canada Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The broadcast of the Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between South Africa and Canada will be available on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels for Indian fans.

Where to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Canada Round of 32 match in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The live streaming of the Round of 32 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between South Africa and Canada will be available on the Zee5 app and website for Indian fans.