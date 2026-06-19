FIFA WC: Manzambi scores two as Switzerland beat Bosnia-Herzegovina 4-1

Substitute Johan Manzambi scored his first World Cup goal on an outstanding volley in the 74th minute, and Switzerland erupted late for a 4-1 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina on Thursday to take control of its group.

Ruben Vargas scored in the 84th minute for the Swiss shortly after Tarik Muharemovic was sent off for a dangerous tackle, leaving Bosnia with 10 men.

Manzambi scored again in the 90th on a pass from Vargas, and captain Granit Xhaka converted from the penalty spot with the final kick of the game in stoppage time.

Ermin Mahmic scored in second-half injury time for Bosnia, which still has a legitimate chance of reaching the knockout stage of only its second World Cup after hanging with higher-ranked Switzerland deep into the second half.

Switzerland followed up its disappointing 1-1 draw with Qatar last week by largely dominating play against the momentum-laden Dragons, who were unbeaten in their last nine competitive matches.

But the Swiss couldn't break through until a moment of brilliance from Manzambi, a 20-year-old Geneva native who plays for German club Freiburg - and then Muharemovic's red card changed the match.

Manzambi scored three minutes after coming on for standout winger Dan Ndoye. Manzambi jumped and connected perfectly on Amar Memic's attempted clearing header, setting off a wild celebration in the nervous Swiss section of SoFi Stadium.

Bosnia was backed by a raucous cheering section with tens of thousands of fans in the crowd of 70,026 celebrating their nation's second World Cup appearance.

The Dragons had less possession and fewer chances, yet every good moment was greeted by roars.

Four minutes after Muharemovic was sent off for taking down striker Breel Embolo one step outside the penalty area, Embolo got the ball from Manzambi and slipped a pass across the front to Vargas for a no-doubt goal. Xhaka then found Vargas in deep for another pass to Manzambi, who finished with aplomb.

Mahmic's vicious goal in traffic salvaged some good feeling for Bosnia, which drew with co-host Canada last week.

Captain Edin Dzeko started and played 63 minutes for Bosnia, becoming the fourth outfield player to start at a World Cup in his 40s - a group joined by Luka Modric and Cristiano Ronaldo on Wednesday.

Switzerland opened play last week by giving up the tying goal to Qatar in the fourth minute of second-half injury time, prompting immediate concern about the group favorite.

Bosnia impressively held Canada to a draw in Toronto, continuing a strong run by coach Sergej Barbarez's team. The Dragons qualified in theatrical fashion by stunning Wales and Italy in qualifying playoffs.

Switzerland dominated possession in the first half, but struggled in the final third while Bosnia cagily hung in.

The Swiss upped their attack after halftime, with Ndoye doing most of the work - including a spectacular bicycle kick that forced Nikola Vasilj to make an alert save over the bar.