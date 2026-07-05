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FIFA WC: Mbappe delivers as France pass their toughest tactical test yet

A solitary Kylian Mbappe penalty proved enough to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay in Philadelphia, sending Les Bleus into the quarter-finals where Morocco awaits.

Kylian Mbappe scores his 19th World Cup goal

Kylian Mbappe scores his 19th World Cup goal

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

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France's march towards a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final continued, but only after Didier Deschamps' side overcame one of their sternest examinations of the tournament.
 
A solitary Kylian Mbappe penalty proved enough to secure a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Paraguay in Philadelphia, sending Les Bleus into the quarter-finals where Morocco awaits. More significantly, Mbappe's strike took him level with Lionel Messi on seven goals in the Golden Boot race, setting up what could become one of the defining individual battles of World Cup 2026.
 
Despite dominating possession throughout, France were forced to dig deep against a Paraguay side that combined defensive discipline with relentless physicality to frustrate one of the tournament favourites.
 
 
Paraguay's low block tested France like never before
 
No team has managed to slow France's attacking rhythm quite like Paraguay.

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Gustavo Alfaro's side spent much of the evening camped inside their own half, defending in a compact 5-4-1 shape that denied space between the lines and crowded every French attacker whenever they ventured into dangerous areas.
 
France monopolised possession but struggled to translate territorial dominance into clear-cut opportunities. Their first attempt arrived only after 22 minutes, their longest wait for a shot in a World Cup knockout match since detailed records began in 1966.
 
As central passing lanes disappeared, France increasingly resorted to long-range efforts from Adrien Rabiot, Manu Kone and eventually Mbappe himself, highlighting just how effectively Paraguay had closed off the penalty area.
 
For over an hour, the South Americans executed their defensive blueprint almost perfectly.
 
Physical battle boiled over
 
Paraguay's resistance was built on far more than organisation. Every duel became a battle.
 
Mbappe found himself repeatedly targeted by Paraguay's defenders, beginning with Andres Cubas' robust challenge before Matias Galarza appeared to deliberately strike the French captain off the ball in one of the game's more controversial moments.
 
The confrontations continued throughout the evening as Paraguay attempted to unsettle France emotionally as much as tactically.
 
Perhaps the biggest surprise was Paraguay avoiding disciplinary action for much of the contest despite several cynical challenges, with their first yellow card arriving only after the final whistle.
 
France, however, never allowed their frustrations to affect their composure.
 
VAR finally breaks the deadlock
 
The breakthrough arrived through persistence. Desire Doue, who added fresh energy after entering the contest, drove into the penalty area before being brought down by Diego Gomez.
 
Initially waved away, the incident was reviewed by VAR, prompting referee Ilgiz Tantashev to overturn his decision and award France a penalty.
 
There was little debate over the final verdict. Gomez clearly made contact with Doue inside the area, and after reviewing the incident on the monitor, the official pointed to the spot.
 
Paraguay attempted every trick possible to delay proceedings, even scuffing up the penalty spot before Mbappe stepped forward. None of it mattered.
 
Mbappe joins Messi in Golden Boot race
 
Mbappe remained ice cool. Ignoring the gamesmanship and pressure, the France captain calmly converted from 12 yards to score his seventh goal of the tournament, drawing level with Lionel Messi at the top of the Golden Boot standings.
 
Beyond the goal itself, it represented another statement from arguably the tournament's most influential forward.
 
Throughout the evening Mbappe had been repeatedly fouled, provoked and crowded out by multiple defenders, yet when the decisive moment arrived, he delivered.
 
The race for the Golden Boot now appears destined to become a duel between two generations, Messi attempting one final masterpiece and Mbappe continuing his relentless pursuit of football's biggest individual honours. 
 
France showed patience instead of panic  Perhaps the most impressive aspect of France's victory was not the quality of football but the maturity they displayed.
 
Many teams would have become increasingly desperate after failing to break down Paraguay's stubborn defence for over an hour. France never did.
 
Deschamps' players continued circulating possession, trusted their structure and resisted the temptation to lose discipline despite Paraguay's repeated attempts to provoke them. That emotional control eventually proved just as important as their technical superiority.
 
Paraguay leave with heads held high
 
The scoreline hardly reflected Paraguay's effort. They defended heroically, disrupted France's attacking patterns and remained within touching distance until the penalty decision.
 
Goalkeeper Orlando Gill produced several outstanding saves, including a spectacular late double stop to deny Mbappe a second goal, while Paraguay's back line consistently threw bodies in front of shots and crosses. Ultimately, however, their inability to offer sustained attacking threat meant they had little margin for error. One lapse inside the penalty area proved decisive.
 
Morocco next as France's biggest challenge awaits
 
France's reward is arguably its toughest assignment yet. Morocco now stands between Les Bleus and the semi-finals after another impressive knockout performance from the African giants.
 
Unlike Paraguay, Morocco possesses significantly greater attacking quality and will ask far more questions of France defensively. However, Deschamps will also be encouraged by what his team demonstrated here.
 
Great World Cup winners are not defined solely by emphatic victories—they are often judged by how they survive difficult nights. Against a determined Paraguay side, France found a way.
 
And with Mbappe matching Messi at the summit of the scoring charts, Les Bleus remain firmly on course for another deep World Cup run.

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First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

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