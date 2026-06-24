Fifa WC: Portugal vs Colombia match on June 28 to decide Group K toppers

Cristiano Ronaldo gave Portugal the roar it needed. Colombia then gave Group K its final shape. After Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal's 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan, Colombia held their nerve later in the round to beat DR Congo 1-0 and move to the top of Group K. The result completed the second set of league matches and turned the final round into something more than a qualification battle. Colombia are through to the Round of 32 with six points. Portugal, on four, are almost there but still have work to do. DR Congo remain alive, though only through a narrow route. Uzbekistan, after two defeats and a bruising goal difference, can no longer finish in the top two but can still chase a slim third-place lifeline. The biggest match, however, is now clear. Colombia vs Portugal on June 28 at 5 AM IST will decide the Group K toppers. It could also decide whether Portugal stay on a bracket path that may eventually lead to Argentina. But that route is not immediate. For a Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi World Cup meeting to happen, Portugal and Argentina must both finish top of their groups and then win their respective Round of 32 and Round of 16 matches. Only then can they meet in the quarterfinals. That means one final group match could still carry the weight of an era: Ronaldo on one side, Messi waiting somewhere deeper down a possible road.

FIFA WC 2026 Group K team rankings

Fifa World Cup 2026 Group K points table Rank Team MP W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Colombia 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 6 2 Portugal 2 1 1 0 6 1 5 4 3 DR Congo 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 1 4 Uzbekistan 2 0 0 2 1 8 -7 0

Group K results so far Date (IST) Match Result June 17 Portugal vs DR Congo 1-1 draw June 18 Uzbekistan vs Colombia Colombia won 3-1 June 23 Portugal vs Uzbekistan Portugal won 5-0 June 24 Colombia vs DR Congo Colombia won 1-0

FIFA WC 2026 Group K: Qualification scenario

Colombia qualify, but top spot still at stake Colombia's 1-0 win over DR Congo has made them the first team from Group K to confirm a place in the Round of 32. With six points from two matches, Colombia have done the hard work. They beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in their opening game and then edged DR Congo to stay perfect. Their qualification is secure, but their group position is not. The final match against Portugal will decide whether Colombia finish top or drop to second. A win or draw against Portugal will be enough for Colombia to finish first in Group K. A defeat would leave them on six points and allow Portugal to move above them with seven. That makes Colombia's final group match a battle for control, not survival.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six different FIFA World Cups

Portugal need a point, but Ronaldo has raised the ceiling Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan changed the mood around Roberto Martinez's side. After the opening 1-1 draw against DR Congo, questions around Ronaldo's place in the starting line-up had grown louder. The answer came in six minutes. Ronaldo turned in Joao Cancelo's cross to put Portugal ahead, then scored again before half-time to complete a brace and become the first player to score in six different World Cups. Portugal now have four points and a commanding goal difference of +5. A draw against Colombia will be enough to guarantee automatic qualification. A win will take them to seven points and secure top spot. Even a defeat may still be enough for Portugal to go through, but that would depend on DR Congo's result against Uzbekistan and the final goal-difference calculations. Given Portugal's current advantage, they are in a strong position, but not yet mathematically safe. The bigger prize is first place. If Portugal beat Colombia, they will top Group K and keep alive a possible quarterfinal collision with Lionel Messi's Argentina. The two superstars are both appearing in their sixth World Cup, but they have never faced each other in the tournament. That meeting, however, can happen only if both teams top their groups and then win two knockout games each. How Argentina vs Portugal can happen Argentina are strongly placed to finish as Group J toppers after two wins from two matches. Portugal can top Group K only by beating Colombia. Scenario What it means Portugal beat Colombia Portugal top Group K and remain on a possible Argentina quarterfinal route Portugal draw with Colombia Colombia top Group K; Portugal likely finish second and move to another path Portugal lose to Colombia Colombia top Group K; Portugal may still qualify, but their route changes If both conditions are met, Argentina and Portugal would move into a possible collision course. But they would still need to clear the Round of 32 and the Round of 16 before any Messi-Ronaldo World Cup meeting becomes real.

For neutrals, the most dramatic route is clear: Portugal win Group K, Argentina finish top of Group J, and both sides then survive the Round of 32 and Round of 16. Only then would the World Cup get what football has chased for years: Messi vs Ronaldo on the biggest stage. At this point, it is still a possibility, not a promise. But that is enough to raise the temperature around Colombia vs Portugal. DR Congo still alive, but need help and goals DR Congo's defeat to Colombia has left them third with one point from two matches. Their path to the top two is narrow, but not completely closed. They must beat Uzbekistan in their final match and hope Portugal lose to Colombia. Even then, DR Congo would need a major goal-difference swing to overtake Portugal. Portugal currently have a goal difference of +5, while DR Congo are on -1. That means a narrow DR Congo win and a narrow Portugal defeat would not be enough. DR Congo need victory, Portugal need to lose, and the combined margin across both matches must be large enough to overturn the gap. If that does not happen, DR Congo's best realistic route is third place. A win over Uzbekistan would take them to four points, which could be enough to rank among the eight best third-placed teams across the 12 groups. A draw would leave them on two points and make qualification extremely unlikely. A defeat would almost certainly end their campaign. Uzbekistan can only chase a third-place miracle Uzbekistan's first World Cup has been punishing. A 3-1 defeat to Colombia was followed by a 5-0 loss to Portugal, leaving Fabio Cannavaro's side bottom of Group K with zero points and a goal difference of -7. They cannot finish in the top two because Colombia already have six points and Portugal have four. Their only route is third place. To keep even that faint hope alive, Uzbekistan must beat DR Congo. That would take them to three points and lift them above DR Congo. But given their heavy goal-difference damage, Uzbekistan would need a sizeable win and then hope several other third-placed teams across the tournament finish with inferior records. A draw or defeat against DR Congo will eliminate them.

FIFA WC 2026: Group-stage tiebreaker

For the FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage, teams are ranked first by points (three for a win, one for a draw). If two or more teams finish level on points, FIFA applies the following tiebreakers.

Group-stage tiebreakers (same group)

Points obtained in matches between the tied teams

Goal difference in matches between the tied teams

Goals scored in matches between the tied teams

Overall goal difference in all group matches

Overall goals scored in all group matches

Best team conduct (fair play) score

FIFA World Ranking

Fair play (team conduct) score

Teams are ranked by disciplinary record if they remain tied after goals and goal difference:

Yellow card: -1 point

Indirect red card (two yellows): -3 points

Direct red card: -4 points

Yellow card + direct red card: -5 points

The team with the better (less negative) score ranks higher.

Tiebreakers for the eight best third-placed teams

Since the 2026 World Cup has 12 groups, the top two teams from each group qualify automatically, while the eight best third-placed teams also advance to the Round of 32.

Those third-placed teams are ranked by:

Points

Goal difference

Goals scored

Fair play score

FIFA World Ranking

Why Group K still matters On paper, Group K now looks almost settled. Colombia are through, Portugal are nearly there, DR Congo are chasing a difficult route, and Uzbekistan are close to the exit. But the final round has been given a sharper edge because of the bracket. Colombia vs Portugal is not only about finishing first. It is about the road ahead. If Portugal win, they top Group K and stay on a possible route towards Argentina in the quarterfinals. If they draw or lose, Colombia top the group and Portugal move to a different path. Ronaldo's brace against Uzbekistan has already sent his fans into celebration. It revived Portugal, silenced some of the noise and added another chapter to a career built on defying endings. Now comes Colombia. A point may be enough for Portugal to qualify. A win may give the World Cup something much bigger: not a direct Messi-Ronaldo clash yet, but the first step towards a possible quarterfinal meeting with Argentina, provided both giants survive the first two knockout rounds.

FIFA WC 2026: Group K remaining fixtures