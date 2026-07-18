FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff: France vs England preview and stats

France and England return to action on Saturday in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place playoff, with both European heavyweights looking to salvage pride after heartbreaking semifinal defeats. While neither side would have envisioned competing for bronze before the tournament began, a victory would still provide a positive end to an otherwise impressive World Cup campaign.

France aim to give Deschamps a winning farewell

France arrive after a 2-0 defeat to Spain, a match in which Didier Deschamps' side struggled to impose themselves against the European champions. Goals from Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro ended Les Bleus' hopes of reaching another World Cup final, while Kylian Mbappe and the French attack were kept unusually quiet.

Saturday's fixture is expected to be Deschamps' final game in charge of France, adding extra motivation as the veteran coach seeks to end his tenure with a third-place finish. France have previously won the bronze medal in 1958 and 1986 and will hope to repeat that achievement.

England looking to bounce back after Argentina heartbreak

England's semifinal exit was even more painful. Thomas Tuchel's side took the lead through Anthony Gordon against defending champions Argentina before Lionel Messi inspired a dramatic comeback with two assists, helping Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez score in a 2-1 victory.

The defeat extended England's frustrating record against elite opposition at World Cups and once again left questions surrounding their ability to deliver in the biggest knockout matches. However, the Three Lions still have the opportunity to secure their best World Cup finish since 2018 by claiming third place.

Team news

France are expected to be without William Saliba after the defender picked up a back injury during the semifinal, with Maxence Lacroix likely to deputise. England, meanwhile, are sweating over Reece James' fitness after he suffered a muscular injury against Argentina, while Jordan Henderson remains unavailable. France vs England predicted line-up: France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Konate, Lacroix, T. Hernandez; Kone, Zaire-Emery; Cherki, Olise, Doue; Mbappe England XI: Pickford; Spence, Konsa, Guehi, O'Reilly; Rice, Anderson; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

What to expect

Both teams possess attacking quality despite their recent setbacks. France will again rely on Mbappe, Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki to unlock England's defence, while Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Anthony Gordon remain England's biggest threats.

Key players to watch Both France and England boast world-class talent capable of deciding matches on their own. For France, Kylian Mbappe remains the biggest threat despite the attacking quality of players such as Michael Olise and reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele. Olise has been among the standout performers of the tournament with his creativity, while Dembele possesses the ability to change a game in an instant. However, all eyes will be on Mbappe, who enters the third-place playoff level with Lionel Messi on eight World Cup goals. Messi currently leads the Golden Boot race due to a superior assist tally, giving Mbappe extra motivation to add to his goal count. With pride, momentum and a podium finish at stake, the contest promises to be far more competitive than the traditional perception of a third-place playoff suggests.

With both players carrying a heavy workload throughout the competition, Thomas Tuchel could choose to rotate his squad, although they remain England's biggest match-winners. ALSO READ: Can Kylian Mbappe catch Leo Messi? Golden Boot battle goes down to the wire England's hopes once again rest on Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have both scored six goals during the tournament. While Kane continues to lead the line, Bellingham has arguably been England's most influential performer, delivering decisive braces against Mexico and Norway in the knockout rounds.With both players carrying a heavy workload throughout the competition, Thomas Tuchel could choose to rotate his squad, although they remain England's biggest match-winners.

Head-to-head history

England and France have shared several memorable encounters on the international stage.

The Three Lions defeated France 2-0 during their triumphant 1966 World Cup campaign before recording another World Cup victory in 1982, when Bryan Robson famously scored within the opening half-minute. Their most recent World Cup meeting came in the 2022 quarter-finals, where France edged England 2-1 despite Kane converting one penalty before missing another late in the match.

At the UEFA European Championship, the nations have met five times, with France winning twice and the remaining three matches ending level. Across all competitions, France have enjoyed the upper hand in recent years, with England managing just one victory in their previous nine meetings.

Where the contest could be decided

Both managers are expected to make changes following their semifinal defeats, making the tactical battle difficult to predict.

France's impressive squad depth means Didier Deschamps can rotate without significantly weakening his side. Whether it is Mbappe, Dembele, Olise, Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué or Rayan Cherki, France possess pace, creativity and attacking flair capable of exploiting spaces behind England's defence.

England, meanwhile, may opt for greater speed in transition if key players such as Kane and Bellingham are rested. That could open the door for attackers including Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke and Ollie Watkins, whose pace and direct running could trouble the French backline on the counterattack. With both teams looking to finish the tournament on a high, the battle in transition and the ability to capitalise on attacking opportunities may ultimately determine who claims the bronze medal.

Matches: 32

France wins: 10

Draws: 5

England wins: 17