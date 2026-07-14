FIFA World Cup 2026: European champion Spain's road to the semi-finals

Spain's quest to add a second FIFA World Cup title to its trophy cabinet is gathering momentum. After an underwhelming start to the tournament, the reigning European champions have rediscovered their rhythm and now stand just one victory away from the World Cup final.

Luis de la Fuente's side has grown stronger with every match in North America, combining defensive solidity with timely attacking contributions from across the squad. Having overcome Austria, Portugal and Belgium in the knockout stages, Spain now faces fellow European powerhouse France in a blockbuster semifinal.

Here's a look at La Roja's journey to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals.

Slow start but strong finish in Group H

Spain opened its World Cup campaign with an unexpected 0-0 draw against Cape Verde despite dominating possession and creating several opportunities.

The stalemate, however, proved to be nothing more than an early setback. La Roja bounced back emphatically by thrashing Saudi Arabia 4-0 before edging Uruguay 1-0 in a tightly contested encounter.

Those victories ensured Spain finished top of Group H without conceding a single goal, setting up a favourable knockout path.

Group Stage Results

Spain 0-0 Cape Verde

Spain 4-0 Saudi Arabia

Spain 1-0 Uruguay

Austria swept aside in Round of 32

Spain announced itself as a genuine title contender with one of the most dominant performances of the knockout stage against Austria.

Playing with trademark fluidity, De la Fuente's men controlled possession from the outset and dismantled the Austrian defence in a comprehensive 3-0 victory. The midfield dictated the tempo while Spain's high pressing prevented Austria from establishing any rhythm.

The comfortable win sent La Roja into the Round of 16 brimming with confidence.

Merino the hero against Portugal

The Round of 16 produced an emotional Iberian derby as Spain faced neighbouring Portugal.

It proved to be one of the tournament's tightest contests, with chances at a premium throughout the 90 minutes. Just as extra time appeared inevitable, substitute Mikel Merino delivered once again, scoring deep into stoppage time to secure a dramatic 1-0 victory.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals: Date, time (IST), predictions, key stats The late winner highlighted Spain's patience and ability to produce decisive moments under pressure.

Belgium pushed Spain all the way

Spain's toughest examination came in the quarterfinals against Belgium.

After keeping clean sheets throughout the tournament, La Roja conceded for the first time but refused to lose control of the contest. Belgium repeatedly threatened on the counter, forcing Spain to show another side of their game.

Once again, Merino emerged as the match-winner. Coming off the bench, the Arsenal midfielder netted the decisive goal to seal a 2-1 victory and book Spain's place in the semifinals.

The result extended Spain's unbeaten run at the tournament while underlining the squad's depth and resilience.

Defensive solidity meets attacking flair

Although Spain has dazzled with its possession-based football, its defensive record has been equally impressive.

La Roja kept clean sheets in each of its first five matches before finally conceding against Belgium in the quarterfinals. Rodri, Pedri and Fabián Ruiz have controlled midfield battles, while youngsters Pau Cubarsí and Lamine Yamal have continued to shine on the biggest stage.

Merino's knack for scoring decisive goals has also become one of Spain's defining stories of the tournament.

Semifinal showdown against France

Spain's reward is a heavyweight semifinal clash with France in Arlington.

Didier Deschamps' side has looked among the favourites throughout the competition, powered by the goals of Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. France booked its semifinal place after eliminating Morocco, setting up another mouthwatering European showdown.

Spain will hope its possession game and defensive discipline can neutralise France's devastating pace on the counter-attack in what promises to be one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

One win from another World Cup final

Victory over France would send Spain into its first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

Awaiting in the championship match would be either defending champions Argentina or England, who meet in the other semifinal.

With momentum firmly on their side and confidence growing after every round, La Roja is now just two victories away from reclaiming football's biggest prize on the world stage.