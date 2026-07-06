Fifa dismisses Belgium appeal as Balogun ban row clouds USA World Cup clash

The United States’ World Cup dream was already carrying home pressure, political symbolism and the emotional force of a co-host trying to go deep on its own soil. Now it carries a controversy that will follow it into Seattle.

Fifa has dismissed Belgium’s challenge over the eligibility of Folarin Balogun after the governing body suspended the US striker’s one-match ban, clearing him to play in Monday’s Round of 16 match against Belgium. The decision has turned what should have been a high-stakes knockout tie into a test of Fifa’s process, neutrality and appetite for awkward questions.

Check Portugal vs Spain LIVE SCORE UPDATES of pre-quarterfinal match of Fifa World Cup 2026 here Balogun had been shown a straight red card in the United States’ 2-0 Round of 32 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina after a Video Assistant Referee review of his challenge on Tarik Muharemovic. Under the usual World Cup framework, a red card carries an automatic one-match suspension. That would have ruled him out of the Belgium match.

Instead, Fifa suspended the ban for one year, citing Article 27 of its disciplinary code. Belgium appealed. Fifa’s appeal committee rejected the challenge as “inadmissible”, saying the Royal Belgian Football Association was not a party to the proceedings and therefore had no standing to appeal.

That technical answer did little to calm the storm.

For Belgium, the question is not only whether Balogun should play. It is whether a team facing a player who had been sent off in the previous match can be left outside the process that clears him. For critics, the issue is broader: whether the World Cup co-hosts have received a level of procedural benefit that would be difficult to imagine for others.

How the red card became a World Cup controversy

The incident itself came during the United States’ win over Bosnia-Herzegovina. Balogun challenged Muharemovic and made contact with the defender. Referee Raphael Claus did not initially book him, but after being sent to the pitchside monitor, reversed his decision and showed a red card.

The US were forced to play the remainder of the match with 10 men, but held firm and advanced 2-0. Balogun had scored earlier in the game, continuing a strong tournament in which he has become central to Mauricio Pochettino’s attack.

Ordinarily, the matter would have been straightforward. A straight red card would mean an automatic one-match suspension. The US would prepare for Belgium without their striker.

But the case moved differently.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick in the stands during United States v Bosnia and Herzegovina Round of 32 match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in California. Photo: Reuters Reports said the intervention involved US President Donald Trump, government officials, US Soccer and an extensive legal team. A New York Times report stated that Trump called Fifa president Gianni Infantino after the Bosnia match to ask for a review of Balogun’s suspension.

After the ban was lifted, Trump posted on Truth Social: “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

Infantino later said he had discussed the case with Trump but had explained that the matter would be decided by Fifa’s independent judicial bodies.

“During our conversation, I explained that there was an ongoing legal process involving FIFA’s independent judicial bodies and that the case would be decided in due course by the competent bodies,” Infantino said in a statement on X. “That is how FIFA’s system works, and it is a principle that I will always uphold.”

????⚠️ FIFA president Gianni Infatino clarifies his position on Folarin Balogun red card. “I have seen the public comments regarding the decision of the independent FIFA Disciplinary Committee related to the suspension of Folarin Balogun, and I would like to reiterate a… pic.twitter.com/A9WOoUJPwe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2026

The statement sought to draw a line between political conversation and judicial decision-making. The controversy, however, is unlikely to disappear that easily.

Belgium’s objection, and Fifa’s technical rejection

Belgium formally objected after Balogun was cleared, saying it had “no alternative but to challenge” his eligibility for the match.

Fifa’s appeal committee dismissed that challenge on procedural grounds. It said the Belgian federation was not a party to the original proceedings and therefore could not appeal the decision.

The Royal Belgian Football Association accepted receipt of the decision but made clear that it did not consider the matter closed.

“To date, the RBFA has still not received any grounds for this decision, nor has it received the information it has been requesting since the start of this procedure for a copy of the decision and the motivation declaring the player eligible as well as the referee’s report. Which is a breach of FIFA regulations,” the RBFA said.

It also said it had informed the United States Soccer Federation that it contested Balogun’s eligibility if the player was listed on the referee’s team sheet, adding that “all further actions” remained open.

That wording matters. Belgium may have lost the appeal route before kick-off, but it has preserved its position. If Balogun plays and Belgium lose, the dispute could move from a pre-match controversy to a post-match protest.

Why this decision feels bigger than one player

USA football player Folarin Balogun. Photo: Reuters On the pitch, Balogun’s availability is obviously important. He has started every US match except the dead-rubber group game against Turkey. He scored twice in the opener against Paraguay and returned against Bosnia to score again before his dismissal.

But this row has grown beyond tactics.

The United States are co-hosts of the tournament. They are playing at home. Their matches are carrying enormous commercial and political interest. When their leading striker receives a straight red card and is then cleared for the next knockout match after the US president speaks to the Fifa president, the optics are difficult, even if the judicial process was formally independent.

That is the centre of the controversy. Not only whether Fifa’s decision can be justified under Article 27, but whether the process looks equally accessible to every team.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said the Belgian federation was not merely defending its own interests.

“The Belgian federation isn’t just defending itself or the national team; it’s defending football in general — its integrity and its ethics,” Garcia said.

He also joked that he wondered if the situation was an April Fools’ prank, before adding that he could not recall a similar decision in World Cup history.

That reaction captures why the decision has unsettled observers. World Cups run not only on rules, but on the belief that those rules apply consistently. Once that belief is questioned, every procedural explanation must clear a higher bar.

Pochettino’s defence: USA were punished already

For the United States, the argument is simple: Balogun should never have been sent off.

Pochettino defended Fifa’s decision and said he understood Belgium’s perspective, but rejected the idea that the US had gained an extraordinary advantage.

“For me, there isn’t much debate here, though I do understand Belgium’s perspective and Rudi’s point of view,” Pochettino said. “I understand why people conflate issues — people always do, because there’s often an agenda to mix things up — but in this case, I don’t think it’s right.”

His strongest point was that the US had already served a punishment during the Bosnia match by playing for more than half an hour with 10 men in a knockout game.

US coach Mauricio Pochettino during the press conference before USA vs Belgium round of 16 match. Photo: Reuters “If anyone was harmed in this whole situation, it was the United States. Can anyone justify the idea that we weren’t punished? I mean, playing 30 or 35 minutes a man down in a World Cup knockout match? It’s not as if we’re benefiting. No, no. There’s no extraordinary gain we’re getting out of all this. I mean, ultimately, we aren’t victims, but we aren’t the villains of this story either,” he said.

There is logic in that football argument. If the red card was wrong, the US suffered in real time. But disciplinary systems usually separate in-match punishment from post-match suspension. That is why Belgium’s concern remains: if red-card bans can be suspended after the fact, who gets that chance, and under what conditions?

The Article 27 question

Fifa’s reported use of Article 27 is central to the case, but also to the confusion around it.

The available information says Fifa suspended Balogun’s ban for one year under its disciplinary code. What Belgium says it has not received is the reasoning, the full decision, and the referee’s report. Without those details, the decision becomes harder to evaluate and easier to attack.

That information gap is damaging. In a tournament where VAR decisions, red cards and penalty calls are already under scrutiny, disciplinary transparency is essential. A decision of this magnitude — one that clears a co-host nation’s striker for a knockout match — needed immediate explanation, not procedural opacity.

The absence of public reasoning has left room for a harsher interpretation: that power, pressure and political attention helped move the process.

Fifa and Infantino deny that implication by pointing to independent judicial bodies. But in sport, independence must not only exist internally; it must be visible externally.

What it means for USA vs Belgium

From a football perspective, Balogun’s availability changes the match.

Without him, Pochettino would have had to reshape the US attack, possibly turning to another forward or altering the team’s pressing and transition patterns. With him, the US retain their most direct scoring threat, a striker who has already shown he can turn tight knockout moments into goals.

Belgium, however, now have a motivational layer of their own. Garcia has publicly framed the matter as one of integrity and ethics, but he also insisted his focus remains on the pitch.

“As far as I recall, I think this is the first time in World Cup history that a decision like this has been made. Anyway, I’m the coach, so I’m going to focus on my team and the match — it doesn’t matter who makes up the USA’s starting lineup. What matters to me is the pitch, my team, winning, and reaching the quarterfinals,” he said.

That is the balance Belgium must strike: register protest without letting the controversy consume the game.

For the US, the challenge is different. Balogun may be cleared, but he now enters the match as the face of a debate over privilege, process and home advantage. Every touch, every foul, every goal will carry added noise.

Fifa’s credibility test

The World Cup has already delivered late drama, penalty shootouts, VAR arguments and major exits. This controversy is different because it shifts attention from the pitch to the institutions running the tournament.

Fifa is not being asked merely to justify a football decision. It is being asked to show that its disciplinary system is transparent, independent and consistent even when the host nation, political power and commercial stakes collide.

If the same decision had been made for a smaller nation, would the process have moved the same way? Would the explanation have been clearer? Would the opponent have been given more information? Those questions will shape how this case is remembered.

The answer may lie in documents Belgium says it still has not received: the grounds for the decision, the motivation for declaring Balogun eligible, and the referee’s report.

Until then, the decision will remain legally settled but publicly contested.

A player cleared, a tournament unsettled

Balogun is available. Belgium’s appeal has been dismissed. The US can select their striker against Belgium in Seattle.

But the controversy has already done its damage.

A red card that should have created a straightforward suspension has become a debate over Fifa’s credibility. A co-host’s knockout match has become a test of fairness. A presidential phone call has turned a disciplinary ruling into a political talking point.

Pochettino insists the United States are not villains. Belgium insists it is defending football’s integrity. Infantino insists the system is independent.

The match will decide who reaches the quarterfinals. The Balogun case will decide something more uncomfortable: how much trust the rest of the World Cup still has in the process.