FIFA World Cup 2026: France's road to their 3rd straight semi-final
France combined defensive solidity with devastating pace on the counterattack, comfortably progressing to the knockout rounds this year.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
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France have once again underlined why they are among the favourites to lift the FIFA World Cup 2026 trophy, reaching a third consecutive World Cup semifinal with a string of dominant performances led by Kylian Mbappe.
Strong group-stage foundation
Didier Deschamps' side built momentum early in the tournament with composed displays during the group stage. France combined defensive solidity with devastating pace on the counterattack, comfortably progressing to the knockout rounds while establishing themselves as one of the competition's most complete teams.
Attack firing on all cylinders
France's attack has been the standout feature of their campaign. Les Bleus have scored 16 goals so far, with Kylian Mbappe leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals, while Ousmane Dembele has contributed five. Their pace in transition has consistently troubled opponents, making them one of the most dangerous attacking sides remaining in the tournament.
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Quarterfinal: France 2-0 Morocco
France produced another mature performance to defeat Morocco 2-0 and secure a place in the semifinals. Morocco, known for their adventurous football earlier in the tournament, adopted a cautious 4-5-1 formation with Brahim Diaz leading the line alone in an attempt to contain the French attack.
Although goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved an Mbappe penalty in the first half, France remained patient in possession and eventually found the breakthrough. Mbappe opened the scoring with a trademark curling finish before Dembele added a second with a low strike to seal the victory.
The scoreline arguably flattered Morocco, as France controlled the midfield through Adrien Rabiot and Manu Kone while restricting their opponents to just one shot on target, which came only six minutes from full time.
Reflecting on the performance, Rabiot said France never felt under serious pressure when Morocco sat back and allowed them possession. Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi admitted his side had hoped to frustrate France for longer but acknowledged the superiority of the former champions.Source: Transfermarkt
|France squad value at Fifa World Cup 2026: €1.523 billion
|Player
|Value
|Player
|Value
|Robin Risser
|€30m
|Mike Maignan
|€20m
|Brice Samba
|€7m
|William Saliba
|€100m
|Dayot Upamecano
|€70m
|Maxence Lacroix
|€50m
|Ibrahima Konate
|€45m
|Theo Hernandez
|€20m
|Lucas Hernandez
|€18m
|Lucas Digne
|€6m
|Jules Kounde
|€60m
|Malo Gusto
|€35m
|Aurelien Tchouameni
|€70m
|N’Golo Kante
|€4m
|Warren Zaire-Emery
|€80m
|Manu Kone
|€50m
|Adrien Rabiot
|€18m
|Rayan Cherki
|€90m
|Bradley Barcola
|€70m
|Michael Olise
|€150m
|Desire Doue
|€120m
|Maghnes Akliouche
|€50m
|Kylian Mbappe
|€180m
|Ousmane Dembele
|€100m
|Marcus Thuram
|€50m
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|€30m
Semifinal challenge awaits
France now move into a third successive World Cup semifinal, where they will face Spain. Mbappe was substituted late against Morocco after feeling slight discomfort in his ankle but played down any concerns, insisting the team will recover well for what promises to be an even tougher challenge.
With Mbappe in sensational form, a balanced midfield and a defence that continues to deliver in crucial moments, France remain firmly on course in their pursuit of another World Cup crown.
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First Published: Jul 14 2026 | 1:10 PM IST