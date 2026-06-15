FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany thrash debutants Curacao 7-1 in opener

Germany announced themselves as serious contenders for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a ruthless 7-1 demolition of debutants Curaçao in their Group E opener at Houston Stadium on Sunday.

While Curaçao briefly threatened to make history after stunning the four-time champions with a first-half equaliser, Julian Nagelsmann's side ultimately showcased the gulf in class with an attacking masterclass led by Kai Havertz, Jamal Musiala and Joshua Kimmich.

The emphatic victory sends Germany to the top of Group E and provides the perfect start to their pursuit of a fifth World Cup title.

Germany strike early before Curaçao's dream moment

The Germans wasted little time asserting control, taking the lead in just the sixth minute through Lukas Nmecha.

The forward curled a composed finish into the corner after Germany's relentless pressing pinned Curaçao inside their own half.

Germany continued to dominate possession and chances, with Florian Wirtz and Nmecha both going close as the debutants struggled to get out of their own defensive third.

However, Curaçao produced one of the moments of the tournament so far in the 21st minute.

Comenencia collected possession outside the area and unleashed a powerful strike beyond Manuel Neuer to level the score at 1-1, sparking wild celebrations among the Caribbean supporters.

For a brief period, the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup dared to dream.

Set-pieces restore German control

The equaliser only served to awaken Germany.

After sustained pressure, Nico Schlotterbeck restored the lead in the 38th minute, glancing home a corner with a perfectly placed header.

The Germans then struck another blow just before the interval.

Nmecha was brought down inside the box during stoppage time and Kai Havertz calmly converted the resulting penalty to send Germany into half-time with a commanding 3-1 advantage.

Musiala sparks second-half avalanche

Any hopes of a Curaçao comeback disappeared within minutes of the restart.

Captain Joshua Kimmich threaded a brilliant pass into the path of Jamal Musiala, who calmly slotted home Germany's fourth goal moments after the second half began.

With the result effectively secured, Germany continued to attack relentlessly.

The pressure eventually produced a fifth goal in the 68th minute when Nathaniel Brown marked a memorable World Cup debut with his first international goal, smashing a half-volley into the far corner.

ALSO READ: Australia spoils Turkey's return to Football World Cup with a 2-0 victory It was a special moment for the young defender and further highlighted Germany's impressive squad depth.

Havertz and Undav complete rout

Curaçao briefly thought they had reduced the deficit midway through the half, but celebrations were cut short after an obvious offside decision ruled out the goal.

Germany then added further gloss to the scoreline.

In the 77th minute, Kimmich collected his second assist of the evening by squaring unselfishly for Deniz Undav, who tapped into an empty net for 6-1.

The final word belonged to Havertz.

A swift German counterattack in the 88th minute carved open the tiring Curaçao defence, and Undav turned provider as Havertz delicately chipped the goalkeeper to complete his brace and seal a resounding 7-1 victory.

Kimmich orchestrates German dominance

While Havertz grabbed the headlines with two goals, Germany's performance was built around the influence of captain Joshua Kimmich.

The midfielder controlled possession throughout the contest and finished with two assists, dictating the tempo while repeatedly finding spaces behind Curaçao's defensive line.

Musiala and Wirtz constantly found room between the lines, while Germany's full-backs pushed high to stretch the game and overwhelm the World Cup newcomers.

Historic defeat cannot overshadow Curaçao's achievement

Despite the heavy scoreline, the night remains a historic occasion for Curaçao.

The Caribbean nation became the smallest country by both population and size ever to participate in a FIFA World Cup and even managed to score their first-ever World Cup goal through Comenencia.

However, the step up in quality eventually proved too much against one of international football's traditional powerhouses.

Statement victory for Germany

Germany entered the tournament with renewed optimism under Nagelsmann and this performance will only strengthen belief among supporters.

Seven goals, attacking fluidity and contributions from across the squad offered an ideal opening-night statement.

Tougher tests undoubtedly await, but Germany could hardly have asked for a better start as they marched past Curaçao and immediately laid down a marker to the rest of the competition.