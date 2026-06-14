FIFA World Cup 2026: Group C wide open as Brazil, Morocco play out 1-1 draw

Brazil's wait for their first win of the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues, but their remarkable record of avoiding defeat in World Cup openers remains intact after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Morocco in New Jersey on Saturday.

In one of the most anticipated group-stage fixtures of the tournament, both sides produced moments of quality, but ultimately had to settle for a point apiece in a result that leaves Group C finely balanced.

Morocco Strike First Through Saibari

Morocco looked the sharper side during the opening stages and unsettled Brazil with their aggressive pressing and quick transitions.

The Atlas Lions were rewarded in the 21st minute when Brahim Diaz unlocked the Brazilian defence with a perfectly weighted through ball. Abdelhamid Sabiri timed his run brilliantly before calmly lifting his finish over Alisson Becker to give Morocco a deserved lead.

Walid Regragui's side continued to look dangerous on the counter, with Diaz orchestrating much of Morocco's attacking play and consistently finding space between the lines.

Vinicius Produces a Moment of Magic

Brazil struggled to impose themselves early on but found inspiration from their biggest attacking star.

Just after the half-hour mark, Vinicius Junior collected possession on the left flank, cut inside onto his stronger right foot and unleashed a sensational strike into the top corner to bring the Seleção level.

The goal shifted momentum and ensured Carlo Ancelotti's men entered the break on level terms despite an underwhelming first-half display.

Fabinho Changes the Game

The turning point came at halftime. Recognising his side's inability to control possession, Ancelotti introduced Fabinho for Casemiro in midfield alongside Danilo. The impact was immediate.

Brazil began to dominate the ball, circulate possession more effectively and pin Morocco deeper into their own half. The additional control allowed Bruno Guimarães, Raphinha and Vinicius to receive the ball in more dangerous areas.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup: How Pocchetino reshaped the United States football team Fabinho's composure and positional discipline provided the platform Brazil had lacked during the opening 45 minutes. His presence helped transform the rhythm of the game and turned Brazil into the dominant side for much of the second half.

Morocco's Defensive Resilience Stands Tall

Despite Brazil's growing pressure, Morocco remained exceptionally disciplined.

Goalkeeper Bono was once again crucial, producing important saves from Igor Thiago, Raphinha and Luiz Henrique as Brazil searched for a winner.

The North Africans defended their penalty area with determination and organisation, refusing to allow Brazil clear-cut opportunities despite sustained pressure.

Even after Brazil introduced fresh attacking options, Morocco remained compact and difficult to break down.

Late Drama But No Winner

The final stages saw both teams push cautiously for a decisive goal.

A VAR intervention denied Brazil a late corner after the officials ruled the ball had come off Matheus Cunha last, while Morocco introduced Soufiane Rahimi to add fresh energy in attack.

Deep into stoppage time, Alisson produced a superb double save to preserve the draw, first parrying a curling effort from distance before reacting quickly to deny the rebound from close range.

Moments later, the final whistle confirmed a share of the points.

A result that keeps Group C wide open

While neither side leaves empty-handed, the draw creates an intriguing situation in Group C.

Brazil remain unbeaten in their World Cup opening matches, extending a record that stretches back decades. However, a single point may not provide much comfort given the competitiveness of the group.

With Scotland and Haiti still to play, both Brazil and Morocco know that victory in their remaining fixtures could be crucial. Should Scotland make a strong start to the tournament, the race for the top two places could quickly become more complicated than many expected.

For Brazil, there were encouraging signs after halftime, particularly the influence of Fabinho and the brilliance of Vinicius Junior.

For Morocco, the result further reinforces their growing reputation as one of international football's toughest teams to break down.

In the end, both nations earned a point. Whether that point proves valuable or costly may only become clear when Group C reaches its conclusion.