Wednesday, June 17, 2026 | 07:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup / News / Fifa World Cup 2026: Haaland stars with brace in Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq

Fifa World Cup 2026: Haaland stars with brace in Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq

Erling Haaland scored the first two FIFA World Cup goals of his career and set up another as Norway defeated Iraq 4-1 in their Group I opener on Wednesday morning

Erling Haaland

Norway's Erling Haaland during Fifa World Cup 2026 match against Iraq. Photo: Reuters

Anish Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2026 | 7:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

 
For nearly three decades, Norway waited to return to football's grandest stage. When the moment finally arrived, Erling Haaland ensured it would be remembered.
 
The Manchester City striker scored the first two FIFA World Cup goals of his career and set up another as Norway defeated Iraq 4-1 in their Group I opener on Wednesday morning (according to Indian Standard Time). On a night that marked Norway's first World Cup appearance since 1998, Haaland lived up to the hype surrounding one of football's most feared forwards.
 
The 25-year-old's brace took his international tally to 57 goals and provided the perfect start to Norway's campaign, while Iraq's long-awaited return to the World Cup after 40 years ended in defeat despite a spirited performance.
 
 
Haaland's World Cup wait ends in style
 
  All eyes were on Haaland before kick-off.

Also Read

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring a goal vs Senegal in the FIFA World Cup 2026

Mbappe's historic night powers France to commanding win over Senegal

France vs Senegal FIFA WC 2026 highlights

France vs Senegal HIGHLIGHTS FIFA WC 2026: Mbappe shines with brace as France thrash Senegal 3-1

Brazil players drinking water during the hydration break in FIFA World Cup 2026

How hydration breaks are becoming the invisible opponent at FIFA WC 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6 matches

FIFA World Cup 2026 June 17 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming

Erling Haaland

Norway embraces Viking theme for World Cup return and provokes some debate

 
The striker arrived in North America after a prolific qualifying campaign in which he scored 16 goals in eight matches, more than any other player in Europe. Yet until Tuesday, he had never appeared on football's biggest stage.
 
The wait did not last long.
 
After a cautious opening spell, Norway's breakthrough arrived in the 29th minute. David Moller Wolfe delivered a dangerous low cross into the penalty area and Haaland reacted quickest, stretching to guide the ball into the net at the far post.
 
The goal sparked celebrations among thousands of Norway supporters, many dressed in red and chanting in unison as their team took control.
 
"It was not easy to be a debutant, you're nervous, and to win on a not-so-good day is great," Haaland told reporters.
 
"To win 4-1 on an average day is absolutely huge for all of us. It's fantastic and I'm proud of all of us."
 
Iraq hit back through familiar hero
 
Norway's lead lasted only nine minutes.
 
Iraq, making just their second World Cup appearance after debuting in 1986, responded with determination.
 
The move began when Amir Al Ammari collected possession near the byline and delivered a teasing cross into the penalty area. Rising above three Norwegian defenders, captain Aymen Hussein powered a header beyond goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.
 
For Iraqi supporters packed behind one goal, it was a moment of celebration that carried echoes of qualification.
 
Hussein had also scored the decisive goal against Bolivia in the intercontinental playoff that secured Iraq's place at the World Cup.
 
Defensive error gifts Haaland his second
 
The match remained finely balanced until just before half-time.
 
Then came the mistake Iraq could least afford.
 
A misplaced back pass towards goalkeeper Jalal Hassan appeared routine at first glance. Haaland saw danger where others saw safety.
 
The Norwegian striker raced forward, reached the ball before Hassan could clear it and watched as the attempted clearance ricocheted off him and into the net.
 
It was not the most elegant goal of Haaland's career, but it was perhaps the most important.
 
With only 11 touches in the first half, he had scored twice and given Norway a crucial 2-1 lead heading into the break.
 
"This is the most difficult thing you can do," Haaland said. "The next games will be much tougher than this. We have to play even better."
 
Norway pull away after the break
 
Iraq refused to surrender and continued to threaten after half-time, but Norway gradually asserted their superiority.
 
The decisive third goal arrived in the 76th minute when captain Martin Odegaard's corner found substitute Leo Ostigard, who glanced a header into the net.
 
That effectively ended Iraq's hopes of mounting another comeback.
 
Norway added further gloss to the scoreline in stoppage time. Haaland turned provider, setting up Kristian Thorstvedt for the fourth goal as Norway completed an emphatic victory.
 
The result underlined why many view Norway as one of the tournament's potential dark horses.
 
Iraq find positives despite defeat
 
The final score was harsh on Iraq, who matched Norway for long periods and repeatedly threatened through Hussein and Al Ammari.
 
Coach Graham Arnold chose to focus on the positives after the match.
 
"I think three points will get you through to the next phase," Arnold said. "We got two more games to go. You know, I thought the boys did exceptionally well in the first half, but ... a couple of mistakes hurt us badly.
 
"But what a great occasion this has been for Iraq and so many fans here. So, it's a special night."
 
The defeat leaves Iraq needing a strong result against 2018 world champions France in their next Group I fixture.
 
A statement victory for Norway
 
For Norway, the night belonged to Haaland.
 
The country had waited 28 years to return to the World Cup. Their star striker had waited 25 years for his debut on football's biggest stage.
 
Both waits ended in memorable fashion.
 
With France and Senegal still to come in Group I, tougher tests undoubtedly lie ahead. Yet Norway's return to the World Cup could hardly have started better.
 
And if Haaland continues scoring at this rate, their long-awaited comeback may extend well beyond the group stage.

More From This Section

Argentina's Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes

Argentina vs Algeria: Messi prepared for his for his 6th World Cup- Scaloni

French national football team

France vs Senegal preview: Senegal eyes repeat of famous 2002 France upset

Maxi Araujo

Fifa WC: Araujo rescues Uruguay in 1-1 World Cup draw with Saudi Arabia

Referee Shaun Evans

World Cup official blames twitch for gesture; Fifa sees no breach

Kevin de Bruyne and Romelu lukaku

FIFA World Cup: Belgium's 'Golden Generation' off to underwhelming start

Topics : FIFA World Cup Norway Iraq Sports News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

France vs Senegal LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayRenting vs Buying a HomeGold-Silver Rate TodaySarvam AI FundingH-1B Visa FeeDigital Fraud in IndiaMP Board Class 10th Result 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance