FIFA World Cup 2026: Japan rescue late 2-2 draw against Netherlands

Japan produced another trademark World Cup performance as the Samurai Blue twice came from behind to secure a deserved 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in a pulsating Group F encounter at Dallas Stadium on Sunday.

The Dutch appeared to have done enough to claim all three points after goals from Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville gave them the lead on two separate occasions. However, Japan's resilience once again came to the fore as second-half strikes from Nakamura and Daichi Kamada ensured the spoils were shared.

The result leaves Group F finely poised, with both teams taking a point from what could prove to be one of the toughest groups of the tournament.

Cagey first half dominated by Dutch possession

The opening 45 minutes was a tactical battle rather than an entertaining spectacle, with neither side willing to overcommit.

Japan started brightly and enjoyed more possession during the early exchanges. Daizen Maeda caused problems down the flank and won a couple of dangerous corners, while the Samurai Blue looked comfortable building from the back.

The Netherlands gradually took control of possession through the impressive midfield trio of Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch and Tijjani Reijnders. Their ability to recycle possession allowed Ronald Koeman's side to dictate the tempo, but clear-cut chances remained scarce.

Donyell Malen forced a smart save from goalkeeper Zion Suzuki early on before Cody Gakpo squandered the best Dutch opportunity of the half, firing high into the stands after finding space inside the penalty area.

Japan nearly stunned the Dutch just before the interval when they created two quick chances in succession, one drifting narrowly wide and another brushing the side netting.

Despite the Netherlands enjoying territorial dominance, Japan's compact defensive structure ensured the teams headed into the break level at 0-0.

Van Dijk finally breaks Japanese resistance

The breakthrough arrived shortly after the restart.

After Gakpo won a free-kick in a dangerous area, the Dutch continued to pile pressure on the Japanese defence. In the 51st minute, captain Virgil van Dijk rose highest to meet Denzel Dumfries' delivery and powered a header beyond Suzuki via the post.

The goal reflected the Netherlands' dominance from set-pieces and appeared to put them firmly in control of proceedings.

Japan respond instantly through Nakamura

Just as the Dutch looked comfortable, Japan produced an immediate response.

Takefusa Kubo showcased his quality with a driving run through midfield before slipping a perfectly weighted pass into Nakamura. Despite having little room to work with, the forward found the bottom corner with a precise finish in the 57th minute to level the scores at 1-1.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany thrash debutants Curacao 7-1 in opener The goal highlighted one of Japan's greatest strengths, their ability to transition quickly and punish opponents with minimal opportunities.

Summerville restores Dutch advantage

The Netherlands regained control midway through the second half.

Having survived Japan's resurgence, Koeman's side pushed forward once again and found a moment of quality through Crysencio Summerville. The winger curled a superb effort into the bottom corner in the 63rd minute to make it 2-1 and register his first international goal.

At that point, the Dutch appeared to have learned their lesson and began focusing on game management. Memphis Depay, Teun Koopmeiners and Nathan Aké were introduced as Koeman looked to secure the victory.

Kamada punishes Dutch conservatism

However, Japan refused to go away.

As the Netherlands gradually retreated deeper into their own half, Hajime Moriyasu's side continued to push forward searching for another equaliser.

Their persistence paid off dramatically in the 89th minute.

A dangerous corner found Daichi Kamada inside the penalty area and his header slipped through the grasp of Bart Verbruggen before crossing the line. The late goal sparked wild celebrations among the Japanese players and supporters.

The Dutch goalkeeper will feel he should have done better, but Japan fully deserved their reward after maintaining pressure throughout the closing stages.

Tactical analysis: Japan's resilience shines again

This match underlined why Japan are widely regarded as one of the most difficult teams to face in tournament football.

While the Netherlands controlled possession for large spells, Japan never lost tactical discipline. Their compact defensive shape restricted central spaces, while Kubo consistently provided an outlet during transitions.

The Dutch midfield trio impressed and largely controlled the rhythm of the game, but Koeman's decision to protect the lead rather than pursue a third goal ultimately invited pressure.

The introduction of additional defensive players handed Japan more territory and momentum, something they capitalised on late in the contest.

Group F remains wide open

The draw leaves both teams with work to do heading into their remaining group fixtures.

For the Netherlands, there will be frustration after surrendering two leads despite largely controlling the game.

Japan, meanwhile, will view the result as another statement of their growing pedigree on the world stage. The Samurai Blue once again demonstrated their ability to compete with elite opposition and could emerge as one of the dark horses of the tournament.

With Sweden and Tunisia still to play, Group F already looks set to be one of the most competitive groups at the FIFA World Cup 2026