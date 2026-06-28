FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE: Ronaldo and Portugal in action soon; Messi to feature later on
Cristiano Ronaldo arrives in form after becoming the first player to score in six different World Cups and overtaking Eusebio as Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Group K will be decided in style as Colombia and Portugal meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, with top spot in the group on the line tonight. Colombia heads into the contest with maximum points after victories over Uzbekistan and DR Congo, meaning a draw would be enough for Néstor Lorenzo's side to finish first and secure a favourable Round of 32 tie.
Portugal, however, must win to leapfrog Colombia. Roberto Martínez's men recovered brilliantly from an opening draw against DR Congo by thrashing Uzbekistan 5-0, with Cristiano Ronaldo delivering another standout performance. The Portuguese captain arrives in form after becoming the first player to score in six different World Cups and overtaking Eusébio as Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer.
Colombia's disciplined defence and balanced attack make it a formidable opponent, but Portugal boasts one of the tournament's strongest squads. With both teams already assured of qualification, the clash promises to be an entertaining battle to determine the Group K winner.
Lionel Messi and Argentina look to maintain perfect run
Argentina heads into its final Group J fixture against World Cup debutant Jordan with qualification already secured and top spot virtually assured. The defending champions have enjoyed a flawless campaign so far, defeating Algeria and Austria, with Lionel Messi once again at the heart of their success after producing five goals in two matches and becoming the tournament's all-time leading scorer.
With the knockout stage looming, head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to rotate his squad, giving fringe players an opportunity to stake their claim for a starting role. Despite potential changes, Argentina remains overwhelming favourite against a Jordan side that has impressed with its fighting spirit but lost both of its matches against Austria and Algeria.
The Middle Eastern nation has already been eliminated but will be eager to end its maiden World Cup appearance on a positive note. Ranked No. 1 in the world, Argentina is expected to have too much quality and depth as it aims to carry winning momentum into the Round of 32.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Colombia vs Portugal: Starting 11
Colombia starting 11 (probable): Vargas; Muñoz, Sánchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Puerta, Lerma, Arias; Rodríguez, Suárez, Díaz.
Portugal starting 11 (probable): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Félix; Ronaldo.
FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.
FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.
Check all the live updates of the June 28 matches in FIFA World Cup 2026 here.
3:57 AM
Colombia vs Portugal LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC: Ronaldo in action in the morning!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter between Colombia and Portugal. With Cristiano Ronaldo back in action early in the morning, expect a packed stadium in Miami and viewers in India waking up early on a Sunday morning to watch their super star perform. Kickoff at 5 AM IST.
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First Published: Jun 28 2026 | 3:54 AM IST