FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Final leap for R32: France vs Norway starts at 12:30 AM IST
Norway vs France LIVE UPDATES: The winner of the game will finish as Group I leader, securing a comparatively easier path in the knockout round
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Norway and France meet today at Boston Stadium in one of the biggest fixtures of the final round of FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage matches. Both teams have already secured qualification for the Round of 32 after winning their opening two games, but the top spot in Group I remains up for grabs.
France lead the standings on goal difference and require only a draw to finish first, while Norway must claim victory to overtake Les Bleus. The match also pits two of the tournament's leading scorers, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, against each other, with both forwards entering the contest on four goals.
Norway aim to complete remarkable group-stage campaign
Norway have enjoyed a dream return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence, defeating Iraq 4-1 before edging Senegal 3-2 to book their knockout berth with a game to spare. Haaland has been the driving force behind the campaign, scoring two goals in each match, while Martin Odegaard has dictated play from midfield and Alexander Sorloth has provided a constant aerial threat.
Head coach Stale Solbakken could be forced into defensive changes after Julian Ryerson suffered a thigh injury against Senegal and Torbjorn Heggem also picked up a late knock. Marcus Pedersen impressed after replacing Ryerson and is expected to start, while Leo Ostigard could come into central defence if required.
France seek first place despite Deschamps' absence
France have looked every bit like title contenders after beating Senegal 3-1 and Iraq 3-0, with Mbappe matching Haaland's tally of four goals in two matches. Les Bleus, however, will be without head coach Didier Deschamps, who returned to France following the death of his mother.
Long-time assistant Guy Stephan will oversee the team and has stressed the importance of finishing top of Group I, which would secure a potentially easier Round of 32 tie and reduce travel before the knockout stage. France could rotate after already qualifying, with Manu Kone and Malo Gusto among those pushing for starts, while William Saliba remains unavailable through injury.
Other big games today
While Norway's clash against France headlines the day's action, five other group-stage matches could have a major bearing on the race for the Round of 32.
In Group I, Senegal take on Iraq knowing a victory would significantly strengthen their knockout hopes. With France and Norway expected to dominate the group, the contest could prove decisive in the battle for the second qualification spot.
Group H features two simultaneous fixtures. Uruguay face Spain in one of the standout encounters of the group, with both sides aiming to strengthen their position after contrasting starts to the campaign. At the same time, tournament debutants Cabo Verde meet Saudi Arabia in a fixture that could shape the battle for second place.
Attention will also turn to Group G, where Belgium meet New Zealand before Egypt take on Iran in what has become one of the tournament's most talked-about fixtures. Belgium will look to seal qualification against New Zealand, while Egypt and Iran enter a high-stakes encounter with valuable knockout-stage points on the line.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Norway vs France: Starting 11
Norway starting 11 (probable): Nyland; Pedersen, Ajer, Heggem, Moller Wolfe; Odegaard, Berge, Aursnes; Sorloth, Haaland, Nusa
France starting 11 (probable): Maignan; Kounde, Upamecano, Lacroix, T Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Olise, Doue; Mbappe
FIFA World Cup 2026 Norway vs France live telecast
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Norway and France will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Norway vs France live streaming
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Norway and France will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.
Check all the live updates of the June 27 matches in FIFA World Cup 2026 here.
11:46 PM
Norway vs France LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Key players rested!
With Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard rested for the clash against France, it is expected to be one sided affair with France fielding a rather strong eleven.
11:42 PM
Norway vs France LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Line-ups out!
Norway: Egil Selvik, Leo Ostigard, Fredrik Andre Bjorkan, Henrik Falchener, Patrick Berg (C), Fredrik Aursnes, Kristian Thorstvedt, Thelo Aasgaard, Andreas Schjelderup, Oscar Bobb, Jorgen Strand Larsen.
France: Mike Maignan, Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde, Theo Hernandez, Maxence Lacroix, Manu Kone, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ousmane Dembele (C), Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Desire Doue.
11:30 PM
Norway vs France LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup 2026: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the penultimate Group I match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 between Norway and France. Both sides have booked their places in the Round of 32 and will be battling to secure a win and finish as group leaders to get a comparatively easier path in the knockout round. But who will it be? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : FIFA World Cup
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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 11:30 PM IST