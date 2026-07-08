Who will reach the world cup semifinals? Quarterfinal schedule, timings IST

After a month of shocks, late goals, penalty shootouts and political noise, the Fifa World Cup 2026 has reached its last-eight stage. The co-hosts are gone. Brazil are out. Portugal have departed. The United States’ exit was wrapped in controversy. Yet the holders remain alive, France still look like the team to beat, and Erling Haaland has turned Norway’s surprise run into one of the stories of the tournament.

The quarterfinal line-up has a little of everything: history, geopolitics, tactical intrigue and star power. France face Morocco in a rematch of the 2022 semifinal. Spain’s perfect defensive record meets a revived Belgium. England must deal with Haaland and a Norway side that have already knocked out Brazil. Argentina, after surviving chaos against Egypt , face disciplined Switzerland.

The tournament has narrowed, but the narratives have multiplied.

Fifa World Cup 2026: Quarterfinal and semifinal schedule Stage Match Venue Local date and time India date and time Quarterfinal France vs Morocco Gillette Stadium, Boston July 9, 4 pm ET July 10, 1:30 am IST Quarterfinal Spain vs Belgium SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles July 10, 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET July 11, 12:30 am IST Quarterfinal Norway vs England Hard Rock Stadium, Miami July 11, 5 pm ET July 12, 2:30 am IST Quarterfinal Argentina vs Switzerland Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City July 11, 9 pm ET July 12, 6:30 am IST

France vs Morocco: favourites face their first big test

France remain the consensus favourites, but Morocco are exactly the kind of opponent that can make them uncomfortable. France have the tournament’s most explosive attacking group, led by Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele. They have also shown they can survive a scrap, as Paraguay discovered in the Round of 16. France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group I soccer match between France and Senegal in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Tuesday, June 16, 2026.(Photo: PTI) France remain the consensus favourites, but Morocco are exactly the kind of opponent that can make them uncomfortable. France have the tournament’s most explosive attacking group, led by Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele. They have also shown they can survive a scrap, as Paraguay discovered in the Round of 16.

But Morocco are not just a romantic story. They are organised, disciplined and technically secure in midfield. Their 3-0 win over Canada was ruthless, and they have lost only once in 90 minutes across their last 50 matches. Noussair Mazraoui gives them defensive security, while Azzedine Ounahi’s two goals against Canada were a reminder of his ability to float through tight spaces.

France vs Morocco head-to-head record Previous meetings: 6

France wins: 4

Draws: 1

Morocco wins: 1 France vs Morocco match results in previous meetings Dec 14, 2022: France 2-0 Morocco (World Cup)

Nov 16, 2007: France 2-2 Morocco (Friendly)

Jun 06, 2000: Morocco 1-5 France (King Hassan II Tournament)

Jan 20, 1999: France 1-0 Morocco (Friendly)

May 29, 1998: Morocco 2-2 France - Morocco win 6-5 on penalties (King Hassan II Tournament)

Feb 05, 1988: France 2-1 Morocco (Tournoi de France) This is also more than a football tie. France vs Morocco carries the memory of the 2022 World Cup semifinal and a deeper historical edge. If Morocco can frustrate France, slow the tempo and drag the match towards penalties, they have a pathway. But if France find space, Mbappe and company remain devastating.

Players to watch: Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Azzedine Ounahi, Noussair Mazraoui

Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Azzedine Ounahi, Noussair Mazraoui Prediction: France to advance

Spain vs Belgium: control meets tactical revival

Spain have moved through the tournament with less noise than France, Argentina or England, but their defensive record is extraordinary. They have not conceded a goal and have stretched their World Cup clean-sheet run to 609 minutes, a record that goes back to Qatar.

Lamine Yamal. Photo: Reuters Aymeric Laporte has been calm and commanding alongside 19-year-old Pau Cubarsi, while Rodri continues to give Spain control in midfield. Yet there is still a question over whether Spain have enough cutting edge when matches become tight. Their 1-0 win over Portugal was built on patience rather than overwhelming force.

Belgium, meanwhile, produced one of the performances of the Round of 16. Amid the fallout from Fifa’s decision to suspend Folarin Balogun’s ban, Belgium dismantled the United States 4-1 in Seattle. Rudi Garcia’s decision to bench Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku was bold, and it worked. Charles De Ketelaere was involved in three goals, while Leandro Trossard has been one of the tournament’s most creative players.

Belgium vs Spain head-to-head record Head-to-head record Number Previous meetings 22 Spain wins 12 Belgium wins 4 Draws 6 This is a quarterfinal that may reveal whether Spain are genuine champions-in-waiting or simply excellent controllers of low-risk games.

Belgium vs Spain: Match-wise record Date Match Competition Oct 9, 1921 Spain 2-0 Belgium International friendly Feb 4, 2023 Belgium 1-0 Spain International friendly Jan 2, 1949 Spain 1-1 Belgium International friendly June 10, 1951 Belgium 3-3 Spain International friendly March 9, 1953 Spain 3-1 Belgium International friendly March 31, 1957 Belgium 0-5 Spain International friendly Dec 02, 1962 Belgium 1-1 Spain International friendly Dec 01, 1963 Spain 1-2 Belgium International friendly Dec 11, 1968 Spain 1-1 Belgium FIFA World Cup qualifier Feb 23, 1969 Belgium 2-1 Spain FIFA World Cup qualifier June 15, 1980 Belgium 2-1 Spain UEFA European Championship Dec 16, 1981 Spain 2-0 Belgium International friendly Feb 19, 1986 Spain 3-0 Belgium International friendly June 22, 1986 Belgium 1-1 Spain FIFA World Cup Jun,e 21, 1990 Belgium 1-2 Spain FIFA World Cup Dec 17, 1994 Belgium 1-4 Spain UEFA European Championship March 29, 1995 Spain 1-1 Belgium UEFA European Championship October 09, 2004 Spain 2-0 Belgium FIFA World Cup qualifier October 08, 2005 Belgium 0-2 Spain FIFA World Cup qualifier October 15, 2008 Belgium 1-2 Spain FIFA World Cup qualifier September 05, 2009 Spain 5-0 Belgium FIFA World Cup qualifier September 01, 2016 Belgium 0-2 Spain International friendly

Players to watch: Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Aymeric Laporte, Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard

Rodri, Lamine Yamal, Aymeric Laporte, Charles De Ketelaere, Leandro Trossard Prediction: Spain to advance

Norway vs England: Haaland, Kane and a proper team test

Norway vs England is the most eagerly awaited tie of the round, not only because of Erling Haaland against Harry Kane, but because both sides have shown different forms of strength.

Norway’s 2-1 win over Brazil was not a smash-and-grab. It was proof that they are more than a well-organised side with Haaland up front. Brazil were restricted to 34 per cent possession, their lowest in a World Cup match, and Norway looked surprisingly comfortable in the knockout spotlight despite being absent from the tournament for 28 years.

Erling Haaland. Photo: Reuters Haaland has reached global superstar status at this World Cup. He trails Messi by one goal in the Golden Boot race and looks capable of scoring even in games where he barely touches the ball. His movement for the header against Brazil and the power of his second goal showed a striker operating at peak authority.

England, however, produced their own statement at the Azteca. To beat Mexico 3-2 with 10 men for the last half-hour showed adaptability and resilience. Jude Bellingham scored twice, covered huge ground, and made a decisive defensive intervention. Jordan Pickford’s first-half saves kept England alive before the chaos took over.

This is not merely Haaland vs England. Norway’s midfield of Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge and Patrick Berg gives them structure, intelligence and control. But England’s tournament muscle, Bellingham’s timing and Kane’s experience may still tilt the tie.

Players to watch: Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford

Prediction: England to advance narrowly Norway vs England head-to-head record Head-to-head record Number Previous meetings 12 England wins 7 Norway wins 2 Draws 3 Norway vs England: Match-wise record Date Match Competition May 14, 1937 Norway 0-6 England International friendly November 9, 1938 England 4-0 Norway International friendly May 18, 1949 Norway 1-4 England International friendly June, 29 1966 Norway 1-6 England International friendly September, 10 1980 England 4-0 Norway FIFA World Cup qualifier September, 9 1981 Norway 2-1 England FIFA World Cup qualifier October, 14 1992 England 1-1 Norway FIFA World Cup qualifier June, 2 1993 Norway 2-0 England FIFA World Cup qualifier May, 22 1994 England 0-0 Norway International friendly October, 11 1995 Norway 0-0 England International friendly May, 26 2012 Norway 0-1 England International friendly September 3, 2014 England 1-0 Norway International friendly England to advance narrowly

Argentina vs Switzerland: Messi’s chaos meets Swiss discipline

Argentina are still here, but they have not travelled smoothly. They needed extra time to beat Cape Verde and then produced a stunning comeback from 2-0 down against Egypt. Lionel Messi dragged them back in Atlanta, but the match was also clouded by VAR controversy, Egyptian fury and questions over Argentina’s vulnerability.

Messi leads the Golden Boot race with eight goals, one ahead of Haaland and Mbappe. Yet Argentina’s biggest strength may not be structure. It is emotion. Lionel Scaloni’s side have repeatedly shown a strange ability to survive matches that appear to be slipping away.

Argentina players toss teammate Lionel Messi (10) into the air as they celebrate after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Argentina and Egypt in Atlanta, Tuesday, July 7, 2026.(Photo: PTI) Switzerland are the opposite. Their Round of 16 win over Colombia was not thrilling, but it was disciplined and mentally strong. Gregor Kobel saved Cucho Hernandez’s penalty, Ruben Vargas scored the decisive kick, and Switzerland reached their first World Cup quarterfinal since 1954.

They have finally broken their Round of 16 wall after exits in 2006, 2014, 2018 and 2022. Against Argentina, they will compress space, slow the rhythm and trust their defensive shape. If Johan Manzambi returns from injury, they will have more attacking threat. Without him, they may struggle to hurt Argentina often enough.

Players to watch: Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Enzo Fernandez, Gregor Kobel, Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo

Prediction: Argentina to advance Argentina vs Switzerland head-to-head record Head-to-head record Number Previous meetings 2 Argentina wins 2 Switzerland wins 0 Draws 0 Goals record Goals record Number Total goals 3 Argentina goals 3 Switzerland goals 0 Goal difference Argentina +3 Argentina vs Switzerland: FIFA World Cup match-wise record Date World Cup Stage Match Score/Result July 19, 1966 1966 1st Round, Group 2 Argentina vs Switzerland Argentina won 2-0 July 1, 2014 2014 Round of 16 Argentina vs Switzerland Argentina won 1-0 after extra time July 11, 2026 2026 Quarter-finals Argentina vs Switzerland To be played Argentina to advance

Players who could define the quarterfinals

Haaland is the most obvious name. His goals against Brazil changed the way Norway are being viewed, from surprise package to genuine threat. He has become the central figure in the tournament’s most intriguing quarterfinal.

Bellingham is England’s emotional and tactical engine. His performance against Mexico was not just about goals. It was about timing, running, defensive recovery and presence in a hostile stadium.

Mbappe remains France’s greatest weapon. Even when he is not dominating possession, he bends the opposition’s structure around him. If Morocco leave space, he can end the contest quickly.

De Ketelaere has become Belgium’s quiet disruptor. His movement, size and elegance make him hard to track, and his role in dismantling the USMNT should not be underestimated.

Pickford and Orjan Nyland could also shape the England-Norway tie. Pickford remains one of the world’s best tournament goalkeepers, while Nyland’s performance against Brazil was central to Norway’s progress.

The under-the-radar names

Not every quarterfinal story will be written by the scorers. Laporte has been central to Spain’s defensive record. Trossard has created more chances than any other player at the tournament so far. Sander Berge rarely gives the ball away and has become crucial to Norway’s balance. Patrick Berg’s intelligence has helped knit Norway’s midfield together.

Dayot Upamecano has been quietly excellent for France, bringing calm to a player once associated with high-profile errors. For Argentina, Lautaro Martinez’s bench impact against Egypt showed why Scaloni’s squad depth matters. For Switzerland, Kobel may again have to be the difference if they are to take Argentina deep.

Semifinalist predictions

The most likely semifinal line-up is France, Spain, England and Argentina.

France remain the strongest all-round side and still appear to have another attacking gear. Spain’s defensive record makes them Belgium’s toughest possible opponent. England’s win in Mexico City suggested they have found new ways to suffer and survive. Argentina may not be fully convincing, but Messi and Scaloni’s side keep finding answers in chaos.

There are obvious upset routes. Morocco can frustrate France and force penalties. Belgium have shown tactical flexibility and could punish Spain if the game opens up. Norway can beat England if Haaland is fed early and Odegaard controls the tempo. Switzerland can drag Argentina into another uncomfortable night.

Fifa World Cup 2026 semifinal schedule Semifinal Match Local date and time India date and time Semifinal 1 Winner of France vs Morocco vs Winner of Spain vs Belgium July 14, 3 pm ET July 15, 12:30 am IST Semifinal 2 Winner of Norway vs England vs Winner of Argentina vs Switzerland July 15, 3 pm ET July 16, 12:30 am IST But on balance, the tournament still points towards a France-Spain semifinal on one side and an England-Argentina semifinal on the other.

Are France still favourites?

Yes, but not without caveats.

France have the deepest attacking unit, tournament experience and the ability to win different types of games. They can overwhelm teams with speed, or grind through tight matches. That combination is why they remain favourites.

Spain are the biggest threat because of their control and defensive record. If they reach a semifinal against France, that may decide the eventual champion. Argentina have Messi and belief, but also defensive cracks. England have resilience and Bellingham, but must first survive Haaland. Norway have the tournament’s most compelling striker-led surge, but the last eight will test whether their collective structure can hold under English pressure.

The World Cup has reached the point where favourites matter less than moments. A Kobel save, a Haaland run, a Bellingham header, a Messi pass, a Mbappe acceleration — any one of them can redraw the bracket.

For now, France remain the team to beat. But this World Cup has already made a habit of turning certainty into chaos.