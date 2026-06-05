FIFA World Cup 2026: Rising costs, travel hurdles leave fan bases hanging

For decades, the FIFA World Cup has been as much about traveling supporters as it has been about football itself. Fans routinely crossed continents, filled fan zones, packed local bars, and followed their national teams from the opening match to the final whistle.

But ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, a growing number of long-time supporters say this edition has become financially and logistically out of reach.

From soaring ticket prices and expensive inter-city travel to visa concerns and political unease surrounding travel to the United States, many loyal fans are choosing to watch from home rather than attend in person.

London-based IT worker Mike Wilson, who has attended four World Cups over the last two decades, is among them. Instead of flying across North America this summer, he plans to watch part of the tournament from a beach in Portugal.

Others are making similar decisions. Argentine supporter Emiliano Becerra will attend only two group-stage matches before returning home, while Dutch fan Peter Bergakker has ruled out traveling to the United States altogether.

A World Cup Designed for Wealthier Fans?

International football tournaments have always required significant financial commitment, but supporters argue that previous World Cups still offered pathways for ordinary fans willing to save for years. The numbers tell a different story in 2026.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, lower-tier Category 3 group-stage tickets cost $69. For the upcoming tournament, FIFA has listed comparable tickets for as much as $265.

Transportation has become another challenge. Unlike Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, where fans benefited from free travel options between host cities, supporters attending matches across North America's vast geography face substantial transportation expenses.

The tournament's ticket resale system has also drawn criticism. Previous World Cups limited resale prices to face value through FIFA's official platform. This time, fans can sell tickets at market rates, while FIFA collects a 30% fee from transactions.

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The economics of following a team

Japanese supporter Tomonori Akutsu, preparing to attend his sixth consecutive World Cup, admits the costs have forced him to reconsider his plans.

Without hesitation, he described the United States as the most difficult host nation he has experienced.

"Complete lack of hospitality in every aspect," Akutsu said, pointing to expensive tickets, inflated resale prices, costly hotels, and fan festivals that require paid admission.

"Simply, my impression is this is America, the ultimate capitalism."

For Argentine doctor Emiliano Becerra, the financial reality has dramatically altered how he follows his national team.

Becerra paid $1,100 to attend Argentina's victory over France in the 2022 World Cup final. During recent tournaments, he routinely followed Argentina through every knockout-round match.

This year, however, he spent $1,200 on a resale ticket just to watch Argentina face Jordan in Dallas during the group stage.

The economics simply no longer support a full tournament journey.

Could High Prices Damage the World Cup Atmosphere?

One of the tournament's defining features has always been the culture created by traveling supporters.

Wilson believes that culture could suffer if ordinary fans continue to be priced out.

He and his friends ultimately decided that the overall cost of attending was impossible to justify. Historically, he had never paid more than $200 for a World Cup ticket. In 2026, that amount barely secures a seat high in the stands for a group-stage match.

Rather than attend, the group opted for a football-themed holiday in Portugal.

The concern for many observers is whether a tournament increasingly accessible only to affluent supporters risks losing some of the atmosphere that has made the World Cup unique.

Scotland's Fans Refuse to Stay Away

Not every supporter group is backing down. Scotland's return to the World Cup after a 28-year absence has created a determination among fans to attend regardless of cost.

Campbell Lewis and his friends began reserving refundable accommodation across the United States immediately after qualification to avoid future price increases.

Demand has been so high that obtaining Scotland match tickets has proven difficult. Lewis recently secured two tickets for Scotland's second group-stage game for himself and his 10-year-old son, but he continues to wait for prices to fall before purchasing tickets for the opener against Haiti. As of Thursday, the cheapest resale ticket for that match remained above $600.

"For a lot of Scottish people of my generation, this is a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Lewis said. "We were all kids the last time we qualified. And even though the prices have gotten out of hand, there's just this determination that we want to go."

Travel rules add another layer of uncertainty

Cost is not the only obstacle facing international supporters.

Unlike Russia in 2018, which waived visa requirements for ticket holders, and Qatar in 2022, which simplified entry procedures, many fans traveling to the United States still face lengthy visa processes.

Earlier this year, supporters from countries including Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Tunisia were expected to provide bonds of up to $15,000 before entering the country. The policy was later reversed, but concerns remain.

Carlos Pera, president of Uruguay's travel agency association, recently cited U.S. visa requirements as one reason fewer Uruguayan fans are traveling to the tournament. For some supporters, concerns extend beyond bureaucracy.

Peter Bergakker, a Dutch financial controller living near Heidelberg, Germany, said political tensions and what he described as President Donald Trump's "hostile" stance toward European allies influenced his decision not to travel.

A Test for FIFA's Business Model

The 2026 World Cup is expected to generate record revenues through ticket sales, sponsorships, hospitality packages, and tourism spending.

Yet the growing dissatisfaction among traditional supporters highlights a challenge for FIFA: balancing commercial success with accessibility.

While demand remains strong and premium experiences continue to sell, the organization faces increasing questions about whether the sport's biggest event is becoming less welcoming to the fans who helped build its global culture.

As football enters an era of unprecedented commercial growth, World Cup 2026 may become a case study in how far a tournament can push pricing before its most passionate supporters decide to stay home.