World Cup 2026 Round of 16 schedule: Teams, IST timings, venues, streaming

The round of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) stage of the Fifa World Cup 2026 will kick start on July 4 after 32 teams fought hard to advance in the tournament.

The knockout stage has already produced late drama, penalty shootouts and major exits. Germany and the Netherlands were dumped out in the Round of 32 after losing on penalties to Paraguay and Morocco, respectively. Argentina survived a huge scare against Cape Verde before winning 3-2 in extra time, while Portugal edged Croatia 2-1 after Cristiano Ronaldo and Goncalo Ramos scored in a dramatic knockout tie.

The Round of 16 now brings several major match-ups, including Brazil vs Norway, Mexico vs England, Portugal vs Spain and United States vs Belgium. France will face Paraguay after Kylian Mbappe inspired them past Sweden, while defending champions Argentina will take on Egypt after surviving one of the tournament’s great underdog scares.

How many teams from each region reached the Round of 16?

As per the confirmed line-up available so far, Europe has the strongest presence in the Round of 16, followed by teams from North America, South America and Africa. The final spot will be decided by the Colombia vs Ghana Round of 32 match.

Confederation/region Teams in Round of 16 Count Europe France, Norway, England, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland 7 North America Canada, Mexico, United States 3 South America Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina 3 Africa Morocco, Egypt 2 Asia None 0 Final spot pending Colombia or Ghana 1

If Colombia qualify, South America will have four teams in the Round of 16. If Ghana qualify, Africa will have three.

Teams that have booked their place in the Round of 16

Teams qualified for Round of 16 in Football World Cup 2026 No Team 1 Canada 2 Brazil 3 Paraguay 4 Morocco 5 Norway 6 France 7 Mexico 8 England 9 Belgium 10 United States 11 Spain 12 Portugal 13 Switzerland 14 Egypt 15 Argentina 16 Colombia/Ghana

Venues for Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matches

The pre-quarterfinal matches will be played across Houston, Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Mexico City, Arlington, Seattle, Atlanta and Vancouver.

Football World Cup 2026 round of 16 venues Venue Match Houston Canada vs Morocco Philadelphia Paraguay vs France East Rutherford Brazil vs Norway Mexico City Mexico vs England Arlington Portugal vs Spain Seattle United States vs Belgium Atlanta Argentina vs Egypt Vancouver Switzerland vs Colombia/Ghana

How does the Fifa World Cup Round of 16 format work?

The Round of 16 is a straight knockout stage. Each match is a one-off contest, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.

If a match is level after 90 minutes, plus stoppage time, it will go into extra time. Extra time is played over 30 minutes, split into two halves of 15 minutes each.

If the teams are still level after extra time, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout. Each team takes five penalties initially. If the scores remain level after those kicks, the shootout moves into sudden death.

Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 16 full schedule Match No Date Round of 16 match Time (IST) Venue 89 July 4 Canada vs Morocco 22:30:00 Houston 90 July 5 Paraguay vs France 02:30:00 Philadelphia 91 July 6 Brazil vs Norway 01:30:00 East Rutherford 92 July 6 Mexico vs England 05:30:00 Mexico City 93 July 7 Portugal vs Spain 00:30:00 Arlington 94 July 7 United States vs Belgium 05:30:00 Seattle 95 July 7 Argentina vs Egypt 21:30:00 Atlanta 96 July 8 Switzerland vs Colombia/Ghana 01:30:00 Vancouver

Where to watch Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 16 live in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 16 matches on Unite8 Sports TV channels.

Live streaming will be available on the Zee5 mobile app and website.

Big Round of 16 matches to watch

Brazil vs Norway

Brazil’s attack, led by Vinicius Junior, will be tested by a Norway side built around Erling Haaland’s finishing and Martin Odegaard’s creativity. Norway reached the last 16 after beating Ivory Coast 2-1, while Brazil advanced with a 2-1 win over Japan. Brazil and Norway fans before their pre-quarterfinal match in Football World Cup 2026. Photo: Reuters Brazil’s attack, led by Vinicius Junior, will be tested by a Norway side built around Erling Haaland’s finishing and Martin Odegaard’s creativity. Norway reached the last 16 after beating Ivory Coast 2-1, while Brazil advanced with a 2-1 win over Japan.

Mexico vs England

Co-hosts Mexico have been one of the most efficient teams in the tournament. They enter the Round of 16 with a perfect record and without conceding a goal. England, meanwhile, came from behind to beat DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32 and now face a hostile atmosphere in Mexico City.

Portugal vs Spain

This is the standout European clash of the pre-quarterfinals. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lamine Yamal will be part of a rivalry loaded with history and emotion. Ronaldo scored his first World Cup knockout goal against Croatia, while Spain reached the last 16 with a 3-0 win over Austria.

United States vs Belgium

Co-hosts United States ended a long wait for a World Cup knockout win by beating Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0. Belgium arrived in the last 16 after a dramatic 3-2 extra-time win over Senegal. The match in Seattle will test the US against one of Europe’s most experienced sides.

Argentina vs Egypt

Argentina survived a major scare against Cape Verde, winning 3-2 after extra time. Lionel Messi scored his 20th World Cup goal in that match. Egypt reached the Round of 16 after beating Australia on penalties and will now try to trouble the defending champions.

Fifa World Cup 2026: Round of 32 results Match Result South Africa vs Canada South Africa 0-1 Canada Brazil vs Japan Brazil 2-1 Japan Germany vs Paraguay Germany 1-1 Paraguay; Paraguay won 4-3 on penalties Netherlands vs Morocco Netherlands 1-1 Morocco; Morocco won 3-2 on penalties Ivory Coast vs Norway Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway France vs Sweden France 3-0 Sweden Mexico vs Ecuador Mexico 2-0 Ecuador England vs Congo DR England 2-1 Congo DR Belgium vs Senegal Belgium 3-2 Senegal United States vs Bosnia-Herzegovina United States 2-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina Spain vs Austria Spain 3-0 Austria Portugal vs Croatia Portugal 2-1 Croatia Switzerland vs Algeria Switzerland 2-0 Algeria Australia vs Egypt Australia 1-1 Egypt; Egypt won 4-2 on penalties Argentina vs Cape Verde Argentina 3-2 Cape Verde Colombia vs Ghana To be decided

Teams’ route to the Round of 16

Canada: Canada reached the Round of 16 after recording group-stage victories over Qatar and Bosnia-Herzegovina before edging South Africa 1-0 in the Round of 32. They will now face Morocco for a place in the quarterfinals.

Morocco: Morocco booked their place in the Round of 16 by defeating Scotland and Japan during the group stage before overcoming the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in the Round of 32. Their reward is a last-16 clash against Canada.

Paraguay: Paraguay advanced after group-stage wins over Turkiye and Australia. They then produced one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by eliminating Germany on penalties in the Round of 32. They will next face France.

France: France secured qualification for the Round of 16 with group-stage victories over Iraq and Norway before cruising to a 3-0 win over Sweden in the Round of 32. They are set to meet Paraguay.

Brazil: Brazil qualified after defeating Haiti and Scotland in the group stage. They then overcame Japan 2-1 in the Round of 32 to set up a last-16 showdown with Norway.

Norway: Norway progressed with group-stage wins against Senegal and Iraq. They followed that with a 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 and will now face Brazil.

Mexico: Mexico earned their place by beating South Africa and Czechia in the group stage before defeating Ecuador 2-0 in the Round of 32. They will next play England.

England: England reached the Round of 16 after group-stage victories over Panama and Ghana. They then defeated DR Congo 2-1 in the Round of 32 to book a last-16 meeting with Mexico.

United States: The United States advanced after beating Australia and Turkiye in the group stage before overcoming Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 in the Round of 32. They will now face Belgium.

Belgium: Belgium qualified with group-stage victories over Iran and New Zealand. They then edged Senegal 3-2 in an entertaining Round of 32 contest and will face the United States next.

Spain: Spain booked their place after defeating Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in the group stage. They continued their impressive run with a 3-0 win over Austria in the Round of 32 and will now meet Portugal.

Portugal: Portugal progressed by beating Uzbekistan and DR Congo during the group stage. They then defeated Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32 to set up a blockbuster clash against Spain.

Switzerland: Switzerland reached the Round of 16 after recording group-stage victories over Cameroon and Algeria. They followed that with a 2-0 win over Algeria in the Round of 32 and will face the winner of Colombia vs Ghana.

Egypt: Egypt reached the Round of 16 after beating Australia on penalties in the Round of 32. They will now face defending champions Argentina.

Argentina: Argentina survived a major scare against Cape Verde, winning 3-2 after extra time. Messi scored his 20th World Cup goal, and Argentina advanced to face Egypt.

When are the Fifa World Cup 2026 quarterfinals?

The quarterfinals will be played between July 10 and July 12 across Foxborough, Inglewood, Miami Gardens and Kansas City.

Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 16 key matches, World Cup 2026 pre-quarters live match date and time, streaming in India

When does the Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 16 begin?

The Round of 16 begins on July 4, with Canada facing Morocco at 10:30 PM IST in Houston.

What is the first match of the Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 16?

The first confirmed Round of 16 match is Canada vs Morocco on July 4 at 10:30 PM IST.

When is the Brazil vs Norway Round of 16 match?

The Brazil vs Norway Round of 16 match will be played on July 6.

What is the match timing of Brazil vs Norway in India?

Brazil vs Norway will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on July 6.

Where will Brazil vs Norway be played?

Brazil vs Norway will be played in East Rutherford.

When is Portugal vs Spain in the Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 16?

Portugal vs Spain will be played on July 7 at 12:30 AM IST in Arlington.

When is USA vs Belgium in the Round of 16?

United States vs Belgium will be played on July 7 at 5:30 AM IST in Seattle.

When is Argentina vs Egypt in the Round of 16?

Argentina vs Egypt will be played on July 7 at 9:30 PM IST in Atlanta.

Where to watch Fifa World Cup 2026 Round of 16 live in India?

The Round of 16 matches can be watched on Unite8 Sports TV channels in India, with live streaming on the Zee5 mobile app and website.

What happens if a Round of 16 match ends in a draw?

If a match is level after 90 minutes, it goes to 30 minutes of extra time. If the scores are still level, the winner is decided by a penalty shootout.