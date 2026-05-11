FIFA World Cup 2026: The big day for all 48 teams to unveil their squads

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is just one month away and the wait for squad announcements from all 48 qualified teams is now entering its most crucial phase. Football fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to see which stars will make the final cut for the tournament to be held across the United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

With national teams preparing for training camps and warm-up matches, FIFA has already laid out the official timeline for preliminary and final squad submissions, giving players one last opportunity to secure their places for football’s biggest event.

FIFA World Cup 2026 squad announcement deadlines

FIFA has fixed strict deadlines for all participating nations regarding player submissions for the tournament.

The first major date is May 11, when all teams must submit a preliminary squad list consisting of 35 to 55 players. Each squad must include at least five goalkeepers.

Another important deadline is May 25, which is the final day for clubs to release players called up for international duty ahead of the World Cup.

National teams will then have a short window between May 25 and June 1 to confirm their final squads for the tournament. Each team can register between 23 and 26 players, including three goalkeepers.

Although final squads are usually locked in after submission, FIFA regulations allow teams to replace players in case of serious injury or illness up to 24 hours before their opening match.

FIFA World Cup 2026 format

The 2026 edition will be historic as it will feature 48 teams for the first time, expanding from the previous 32-team structure.

The competition begins on June 11 and concludes with the final on July 19. The new format will divide teams into 12 groups of four teams each. Every team will play one game against other three teams from their group. The top two sides from every group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will qualify for the round of 32. The tournament will follow the single-game knockout format used by FIFA in previous editions.

Still no broadcast deal for India

Despite the tournament being just weeks away, FIFA is yet to officially confirm a broadcast partner for India for the 2026 World Cup.

The uncertainty has raised concerns among Indian football fans, especially after reports suggested that broadcasting negotiations remain unresolved due to high monetary demands from FIFA.

India represents one of the largest television and streaming markets for major sporting events, making the delay a significant issue ahead of the tournament.

FIFA is expected to finalise regional broadcast agreements soon as preparations intensify for the biggest World Cup in history.