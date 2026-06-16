Fifa World Cup: Iran say they were denied recovery time, ordered out of US

Iran's troubled FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has run into another controversy after coach Amir Ghalenoei claimed his players were denied recovery time and instructed to leave the United States immediately after their opening match against New Zealand.

The Iranian team played out a 2-2 draw with New Zealand in a politically charged Group G fixture at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Monday night. However, instead of remaining in California overnight to recover, the squad was reportedly told to return straight away to its training base in Tijuana, Mexico.

The latest development adds to a series of logistical and visa-related challenges that have overshadowed Iran's build-up to the tournament.

Iran question sudden travel decision

Speaking after the match, Ghalenoei said the team had expected to follow a standard recovery schedule before travelling back to Mexico the following day.

Instead, the players were reportedly instructed to leave almost immediately after the final whistle.

"They didn't even give us time to recover," Ghalenoei said through an interpreter. "After the game today, they said to us, 'You have to leave immediately.' It's very important for us to have time for recovery, (but) we are asked to get on a plane and return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that."

The Iran coach did not specify who issued the instruction.

According to Ghalenoei, the original plan was for the team to arrive in Los Angeles two days before the match, stay overnight after the game and return to Tijuana the following afternoon.

"We don't know why they are returning us, to be honest," Ghalenoei said. "I think it's very strange. It seems like others are doing the planning for us. The decision-making for us is being made elsewhere. We were supposed to come two nights before the game, and we were supposed to stay tonight to recover and return tomorrow at lunchtime. We have no idea why.

"I think our team is perhaps the most oppressed in the World Cup."

Visa issues continue to disrupt preparations

The travel concerns come against the backdrop of wider difficulties faced by the Iranian delegation since the start of the tournament.

Iran's preparations have been affected by tensions between the United States and Iran, with the team previously expressing concerns over visa delays and travel arrangements.

Captain Mehdi Taremi said several key members of the Iranian contingent remain absent after being denied visas, including senior football federation officials, coaching staff and media personnel.

“We have to leave Los Angeles right now, and it's not good for us,” Taremi said about an hour after the match. “I think FIFA have to help us more than this. ... Everything is like a disaster, actually, for us.”

The visa issue has emerged as a recurring theme during Iran's World Cup campaign, with officials arguing that the absence of support staff has complicated preparations both on and off the field.

Draw against New Zealand offers little relief

Iran's frustration was compounded by the result itself.

Team Melli twice came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against New Zealand in front of a largely pro-Iranian crowd in Los Angeles.

Eli Just scored both goals for New Zealand, while Ramin Rezaeian and Mohamed Mohebi found the net for Iran.

Mohebi's superb second-half header secured a point for the Asian side after another difficult night in a tournament already dominated by off-field issues.

The draw leaves Group G finely balanced after Belgium and Egypt also shared the points in their opening fixture.

Iran will return to SoFi Stadium for their second group-stage match against Belgium on Sunday.