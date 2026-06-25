Thursday, June 25, 2026 | 06:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup / News / FIFA World Cup: Rahimi, Yassine help Morocco rally to beat Haiti 4-2

FIFA World Cup: Rahimi, Yassine help Morocco rally to beat Haiti 4-2

Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine came off the bench to help Morocco rally for a 4-2 victory over Haiti on Wednesday and erase the Caribbean nation's hopes of a first ever point at the World Cup.

Morocco FIFA WC preview

Morocco FIFA WC preview

AP Atlanta
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 6:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine came off the bench to help Morocco rally for a 4-2 victory over Haiti on Wednesday and erase the Caribbean nation's hopes of a first ever point at the World Cup.

Morocco twice came from behind against a team playing at soccer's biggest tournament for the first time in 52 years. 

Rahimi's deflected shot in the 78th minute put Morocco ahead 3-2 and Yassine killed off any chance of an upset with a goal in the 89th.

Morocco advanced to the round of 32 in second place behind Brazil in Group C. The five-time champion Brazilians beat Scotland 3-0 in the other group match.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FIFA WC 2026 Group K Round of 32 qualification scenarios

Fifa WC: Portugal vs Colombia match on June 28 to decide Group K toppers

Gianni Infantino, Gianni , FIFA President

Fifa mulls keeping hydration breaks for future World Cups: Infantino

Miguel Almiron

Fifa WC 2026: Paraguay's Miguel Almiron handed one-game ban after red card

Luka Modric

Fifa World Cup 2026: Croatia stay alive, eliminate Panama With 1-0 win

Harry Kane

England, Ghana play out goalless draw after late World Cup drama

Topics : FIFA World Cup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 6:06 AM IST

Explore News

Hyderabad Road RenamedStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayCocktail 2 Box Office CollectionGold and Silver Rate TodayUP Illegal Coaching Centres CrackdownFIFA World Cup 2026 June 24 ScheduleStocks to Buy todayAmazon CEO Andy Jassy India VisitNifty Bank Index Today