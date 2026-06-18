FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo blanks as DR Congo earn historic point vs Portugal

DR Congo produced one of the biggest results of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far, holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw in their Group K opener and securing the nation's first-ever point at a World Cup.

While Portugal dominated possession for much of the contest, the African side showcased remarkable discipline, resilience and organisation to frustrate Roberto Martinez's men throughout the evening in Houston.

Portugal strike early through Joao Neves

The Portuguese made an ideal start when Joao Neves opened the scoring in the fifth minute.

Pedro Neto's cross found the midfielder inside the box and Neves guided a precise header into the net to put the favourites ahead. Portugal then settled into their familiar possession-based approach, patiently moving the ball around while looking for openings against DR Congo's compact defensive setup.

Bruno Fernandes came close to doubling the lead, while Bernardo Silva was booked during a competitive opening half.

Despite conceding early, DR Congo remained composed and gradually began to threaten on the counterattack.

Wissa creates history before half-time

The African side's persistence paid off in dramatic fashion just before the interval.

Yoane Wissa capitalised on a rare opportunity to score DR Congo's first-ever World Cup goal, stunning Portugal and sending the teams into the break level at 1-1.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 June 18 schedule, live match timings (IST), streaming It was a deserved reward for a side that had restricted Cristiano Ronaldo's influence and defended intelligently throughout the opening 45 minutes.

Portugal denied repeatedly after the break

Portugal emerged with greater urgency in the second half and thought they had restored their lead when Joao Cancelo found the net shortly after the restart.

However, celebrations were cut short as the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

The Portuguese continued to push forward, but DR Congo remained dangerous on the counter. Cedric Bakambu nearly completed the turnaround when he struck the post, while Diogo Costa was forced into several important saves to keep Portugal level.

Martinez responded with attacking substitutions, introducing Francisco Conceicao, Rafa Leao, Nelson Semedo and later Goncalo Ramos as Portugal searched desperately for a winner.

Ronaldo frustrated as Congo hold firm

Portugal created enough opportunities to win the game but lacked their usual clinical edge in front of goal.

Ronaldo endured a frustrating evening, missing a pair of good chances in the final half-hour, including one effort that drifted wide despite Bruno Fernandes being in a better position behind him.

As the clock ticked down, DR Congo disrupted Portugal's rhythm with clever game management and committed defending. Wissa remained a constant outlet on the counterattack, while the backline dealt effectively with wave after wave of Portuguese pressure.

Even a late corner in stoppage time failed to rescue Portugal, with Bruno Fernandes' delivery comfortably claimed by the goalkeeper.

Historic point for DR Congo

When the final whistle arrived, DR Congo celebrated a landmark achievement. After scoring their first World Cup goal earlier in the night, they also secured their first-ever World Cup point.

For Portugal, the draw represents a disappointing start in a group that also contains Colombia and Uzbekistan. For DR Congo, however, this was a night that will be remembered as one of the greatest results in the country's football history.