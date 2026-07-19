France vs England LIVE SCORE FIFA WC 3rd place match: FRA, ENG fight for bronze; Kickoff at 2:30 AM

Neither France nor England began the 2026 FIFA World Cup with the ambition of contesting the third-place playoff, but both European heavyweights now have one final opportunity to end their campaigns on a positive note. After suffering painful semifinal defeats, the two sides meet in Miami with more than just a bronze medal at stake.

For France, the spotlight will firmly be on Didier Deschamps, who is set to manage Les Bleus for the final time. The 57-year-old brings the curtain down on a remarkable tenure that delivered the 2018 World Cup, the 2021 UEFA Nations League title and another World Cup final appearance in 2022. While the third-place playoff is not the farewell he would have wanted, Deschamps has stressed that representing France always carries responsibility, regardless of the occasion.

ALSO READ: Ex-Spain player Capdevila asks Trump for help getting into US for WC final There could also be an emotional goodbye for N'Golo Kante. The veteran midfielder returned to the national setup after reviving his career and earning a move back to European football, but he is yet to feature in the tournament. With a new coaching era on the horizon and younger midfielders emerging, this could be Kante's final involvement at a World Cup.

Kylian Mbappe's availability remains another major talking point. France's captain is still firmly in contention for the Golden Boot and could choose to feature in a bid to finish as the tournament's leading scorer. His presence would significantly boost France's attacking threat after a subdued display against Spain.

England, meanwhile, will be eager to respond after their heartbreaking semifinal loss to Argentina. Thomas Tuchel has come under scrutiny for his tactical decisions, making this encounter an important opportunity to silence critics and end England's campaign with a morale-boosting victory. While the World Cup final remains out of reach, both teams still have pride, momentum and a podium finish to fight for in what promises to be a competitive finale to their tournaments.

France vs England lineups

England XI: Dean Henderson, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney. France XI: Mike Maignan, Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Maxence Lacroix, Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Rayan Cherki, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué.

FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff live telecast: The 3rd place playoff clash will be available on the Unite8 Sports network in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 3rd place playoff live streaming: The 3rd place playoff clash will be streamed on the Zee5 app and websites in India.