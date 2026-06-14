Germany vs Curacao LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup: GER take on debutants Curacao; NED in action later on
Four-time world champions Germany take on World Cup debutants Curaçao at Houston's NRG Stadium in their opening Group E fixture.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Day 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 brings two fascinating contests as Germany and the Netherlands begin their respective campaigns against Curaçao and Japan tonight.
Four-time world champions Germany take on World Cup debutants Curaçao at Houston's NRG Stadium in their opening Group E fixture. Julian Nagelsmann's side arrive in confident mood after impressive victories over Finland and the United States during their pre-tournament preparations. Led by experienced figures such as Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich, Die Mannschaft will be expected to start strongly against a Curaçao side making history in its first-ever World Cup appearance.
Despite being tournament newcomers, Curaçao have shown resilience throughout qualification, winning seven of their 10 qualifying matches to secure a place in North America. The Caribbean nation recently faced European opposition for the first time, suffering a 4-0 defeat to Scotland, but will be eager to test themselves against one of football's traditional powerhouses.
Main event of the night
Later in the day, attention shifts to Group F where the Netherlands face Japan in what could be one of the most competitive opening matches of the group stage. Ronald Koeman's side have been hampered by injuries, with key players including Jurrien Timber, Matthijs de Ligt, Jerdy Schouten and Xavi Simons unavailable. The Dutch will therefore rely heavily on captain Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch to guide them through a tricky opener.
Japan arrive with concerns of their own after captain Wataru Endo was ruled out of the tournament, while winger Kaoru Mitoma is also absent. However, the Samurai Blue still possess plenty of attacking quality through Takefusa Kubo, Junya Ito and Ayase Ueda, and will look to continue their reputation as one of the World Cup's most dangerous giant-killers.
Germany vs Curacao probable starting XI
Germany: Manuel Neuer, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Felix Nmecha, Kai Havertz
Curacao: Eloy Room, Sherel Floranus, Armando Obispo, Riechedly Bazoer, Deveron Fonville, Juninho Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong, Juergen Locadia, Sontje Hansen
FIFA World Cup 2026 live telecast: The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.
FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming: The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches between will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.
9:43 PM
Germany vs Curacao LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA World Cup 2026: Curacao's first challenge!
Curaçao are set to make history with their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. The Caribbean nation, the smallest country by both population and geographical size to reach the tournament, arrives in Houston as a clear underdog but with the opportunity to script one of the most memorable stories of the 2026 World Cup group stage.
9:33 PM
Germany vs Curacao LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA World Cup 2026: Line ups out for today's opener!
Germany: Manuel Neuer, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich, Nico Schlotterbeck, Nathaniel Brown, Jamal Musiala, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, Felix Nmecha, Kai Havertz
Curacao: Eloy Room, Sherel Floranus, Armando Obispo, Riechedly Bazoer, Deveron Fonville, Juninho Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Leandro Bacuna, Tahith Chong, Juergen Locadia, Sontje Hansen
9:30 PM
Germany vs Curacao LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany begin campaign tonight!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 encounter between Germany and debutants Curacao. With Naaglesman's side looking to start strong, the attention will also be on the first timers Curacao who will try to make the best out of the three matches this year. Kick off at 10:30 PM IST.
Topics : FIFA World Cup football
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First Published: Jun 14 2026 | 9:27 PM IST