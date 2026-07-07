Haaland-led WC run is stirring up soccer pride for Norway fans everywhere

Erling Haaland banged the drum to lead Norway fans in the Viking Row that has become a signature part of the World Cup.

After celebrating carrying his nation into the quarterfinals of the tournament for the first time by scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Brazil on Sunday, his thoughts drifted to the scene back home where tens of thousands of Norwegians partied into the night.

And, of course, performing the Viking Row themselves.

"Look at the streets in Norway," Haaland said. "I've never experienced anything like it before. I kind of wish that I was in Oslo now celebrating with all the people." Thankfully for his teammates, the Manchester City striker is in the U.S. piling up the goals and making this the best World Cup in the history of Norway's men's national team.

This improbable run that took another leap forward by knocking off five-time champion Brazil is stirring up pride in fans at stadiums and in the streets where the games are taking place, and across the Scandinavian country of just over 5.5 million people.

As many as 50,000 people were watching the match against Brazil at Radhusplassen - the square outside the town hall - in Norwegian capital Oslo, according to the city council. Wearing a Norway soccer scarf around his neck, Crown Prince Haakon even met a throng of fans outside the royal palace and was seen taking part in a mass Viking Row after the game.

Fireworks exploded at Ullevaal Stadium, the home ground of Norway's national team and where thousands more sat on long tables to view the game.

"The whole nation is rowing together," coach Stale Solbakken said. "We are having a great party here and in Oslo and in all the other big and small cities all the way through Norway, and the rowing is in a way a symbol of that and that we're all together." Giant crowds of fans in the red, white and blue colors of the flag turned the rowing into a viral sensation by taking over Times Square and doing it in the stands at a New York Mets baseball game. They will get at least one more chance to see Norway play, against England on Saturday outside Miami with the chance to reach the semifinals.

"We have to keep the feet on the ground," captain Martin degaard said. "We've shown that we can beat anyone and that we are really enjoying what we're doing. We're having fun, and in football everything is possible so just keep the foot on the floor, keep working hard and we'll see what happens and just go with the flow." Norway is in the World Cup for just the fourth time and the first since 1998 after failing to qualify each of the past six times. Haaland, who turns 26 on July 21, was not even born then and joked that no one can blame him for previous defeats when he wasn't playing.

"You can blame me for coming here," said Haaland, whose seven goals at his first World Cup are tied with Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe. "It's unbelievable. I'm proud. I'm proud of my country, and I'm proud of everyone." Indeed, it continues a fairytale season for Norwegian soccer, with Bod/Glimt - a tiny team that plays in an 8,000-capacity stadium - delivering one of the most extraordinary stories for years in the European game by qualifying for the Champions League and beating a string of top teams, including Haaland's Man City, to reach the knockout stage.

Now the national men's team is taking center stage in its first major international tournament since 2000. The players are looking to emulate Norway's women's team, which won the World Cup in 1995 and has long been a top international side.

Haaland said several times after beating Brazil that he could not believe such a victory was possible and that it was beyond his wildest dreams to pull it off.

He also hopes Norway's success transcends this year and makes kids want to represent their country.

"I want to actually also cultivate a culture where we are proud to play for the national team, and if you play for Norway then you should do it proudly and I think we should cultivate this kind of attitude in young people," Haaland said.

"To all the kids who see and watch now, I want you to do like me, and I want you to play proudly when you grow up.