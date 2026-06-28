Harry Kane surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo with historic 11th World Cup goal

Harry Kane added another milestone to his glittering international career by becoming England's highest-ever scorer in FIFA World Cup history during the 2-0 victory over Panama in their final Group L fixture.

The striker's towering header in the 68th minute was his 11th World Cup goal, moving him past Gary Lineker's long-standing record of 10. Kane had drawn level with the legendary forward during England's opening win over Croatia before writing his own chapter in the history books against Panama. He has also pipped Ronaldo who has 10 World Cup goals to his name as he takes England to the Round of 32 in style.

The goal also took Kane's tally to 18 strikes across major international tournaments for England, further cementing his legacy as one of the country's greatest forwards.

Kane continues to deliver on the biggest stage

Few players have been as reliable for England in major tournaments as Kane. Whether through clinical finishing inside the box or decisive leadership in crucial moments, the captain has consistently delivered when the stakes have been highest.

Check FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here His movement, aerial ability and composure have once again become England's biggest attacking weapon, giving the Three Lions a focal point capable of deciding knockout matches.

England finding rhythm at the right time

Beyond Kane's record, England's overall performances suggest they are steadily building into genuine contenders.

After beginning with a convincing 4-2 win over Croatia and being frustrated in a goalless draw against Ghana, they responded with a mature display against Panama. Jude Bellingham's opener broke the deadlock before Kane sealed the victory as England comfortably controlled proceedings in the second half.

Thomas Tuchel's side has looked increasingly balanced, blending experienced leaders with an exciting young core. Their midfield has dictated possession effectively, while the defensive structure has remained organised despite occasional lapses.

Finishing top of Group L gives England a favourable Round of 32 path and, more importantly, valuable momentum. With Kane leading the line, Bellingham continuing to influence games and several attacking options finding form, England appear well-positioned to challenge deep into the tournament as their pursuit of a second World Cup title gathers pace.