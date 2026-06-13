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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup / News / Hosts USA begin FIFA World Cup with 4-1 win over Paraguay; Balogun shines

Hosts USA begin FIFA World Cup with 4-1 win over Paraguay; Balogun shines

Mauricio scored in the second half for Paraguay, but La Albirroja fell too far behind early in their first World Cup match in 16 years

USA's Folarin Balogun

USA's Folarin Balogun

AP Inglewood
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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Folarin Balogun scored twice in the Americans' historic three-goal first half, and the US opened its first home World Cup in 32 years with its biggest win in the tournament, a dynamic 4-1 victory over Paraguay on Friday night.

Christian Pulisic had an assist in a stellar first-half playmaking performance for the Americans, who enthralled their Southern California fans with an aggressive attack while streaking to a 3-0 halftime lead - the team's largest in any World Cup game.

Gio Reyna ripped another goal in the dying moments of second-half injury time, giving the Americans four goals in a World Cup match for the first time.

 

The US scored only three goals combined in its four matches at the Qatar World Cup four years ago, and it had never scored more than three in a World Cup match.

But the Americans were a team transformed while playing in new coach Mauricio Pochettino's more creative system in front of a passionate, star-studded Los Angeles crowd of 70,492.

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Mauricio scored in the second half for Paraguay, but La Albirroja fell too far behind early in their first World Cup match in 16 years.

After the US went ahead on an early own-goal created by Pulisic's playmaking, Balogun scored in the 31st minute and again in the fifth minute of first-half injury time.

The New York-born, London-raised striker made his World Cup debut with the first multigoal performance from a US player in the tournament since 1930. Balogun chose to represent the US three years ago instead of staying in the English system, where he likely would have struggled to make the Three Lions' roster - and the 24-year-old Monaco professional has swiftly provided the top-level striker play historically lacking on US rosters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : FIFA World Cup

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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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