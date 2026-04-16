Liverpool forward Hugo Ekitike to miss World Cup for France with leg injury

Liverpool striker Hugo Ekitike will miss the World Cup because of a serious leg injury, France coach Didier Deschamps confirmed Wednesday.

Ekitike sustained a suspected Achilles tendon injury in the 27th minute of Tuesday's Champions League match between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain and was taken off the field on a stretcher.

"The severity of his injury will unfortunately prevent him from finishing the season with Liverpool and from participating in the World Cup," Deschamps said.

Serious Achilles injuries can take more than six months to fully recover from.

Liverpool did not immediately confirm the news, but coach Arne Slot said Tuesday that the injury looked "really bad." Ekitike has been one of Liverpool's top players this season and was expected to be part of France's squad for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico. He has scored 19 goals for club and country and scored for France in its 2-1 win over Brazil last month.

"Hugo is one of about 10 young players who have made their debuts for the national team in recent months. He had integrated perfectly into the group, both on and off the pitch," Deschamps said. "This injury is a huge blow for him, obviously, but also for the French national team. His disappointment is immense. Hugo will get back to his best, I'm convinced of it. But I wanted to express my full support for him, as well as that of the entire staff.