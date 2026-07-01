Mbappe breaks WC record of most goals in knockouts as France storm into R16

For much of this Fifa World Cup, the knockout rounds have carried chaos, nerves and penalty drama. France offered something different at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey: authority.

On a brutally hot Tuesday afternoon, Kylian Mbappe scored twice as France beat Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32, moved into the pre-quarterfinals, and sent another warning to the rest of the tournament. The win set up a Round of 16 meeting with Paraguay, who had knocked out Germany on penalties.

It was also another record-breaking night for Mbappe. His two goals took him to 10 in World Cup knockout matches, putting him clear of Brazilian greats Leonidas and Ronaldo, who had eight each. Overall, Mbappe now has 18 World Cup goals in 18 matches, just one behind Lionel Messi’s all-time tournament record of 19.

Messi, however, is yet to play his Round of 32 match for Argentina against Cape Verde.

Mbappe takes over the knockout record

The opening goal came in the 45th minute and carried the signature of a player who now bends World Cup matches around himself.

France worked a short corner through Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembele before the ball reached Mbappe near the byline. Viktor Gyokeres stood in front of him, but only briefly. Mbappe used a crossover step to create the angle and then struck diagonally inside the far post from just outside the six-yard box.

It was his 61st international goal. More importantly in the World Cup context, it was his ninth knockout-stage goal, taking him past Leonidas and Ronaldo. By the end of the evening, he would have 10.

Mbappe ran straight to Didier Deschamps after scoring. The France coach had returned to the touchline after missing the group-stage finale against Norway to fly back to Europe for his mother’s funeral.

“He knows that he will never be alone with us and we will support him,” Mbappe said through a translator.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - France v Sweden - France's Kylian Mbappe with coach Didier Deschamps after being substituted at New York's New Jersey Stadium. Photo: Reuters Deschamps later bowed when Mbappe came off in the 85th minute. “We’re on a mission — so am I with them,” he said.

Most goals in World Cup knockout matches Player Country World Cup(s) with knockout goals Knockout goals Kylian Mbappe France 2018, 2022 and 2026 10 Leonidas Brazil 1934 and 1938 8 Ronaldo Brazil 1998, 2002 and 2006 8 Oldrich Nejedly Czechoslovakia 1934 and 1938 7 Pele Brazil 1958 and 1970 7 Just Fontaine France 1958 7 Vava Brazil 1958 and 1962 7 Source: Opta

France turn pressure into punishment

France had threatened long before the breakthrough.

The conditions were severe: 90 degrees Fahrenheit, or 32 degrees Celsius, sunny and humid at the 5 pm kickoff, with poor air quality. During the first-half hydration break, Lucas Digne let a sprinkler soak him.

Yet France did not wilt. They outshot Sweden 25-7, including 15-3 in the first half. Mbappe struck the post in the 32nd minute and reacted with visible frustration. Four minutes later, Olise almost produced one of the goals of the tournament with a bicycle kick from just inside the penalty area, only to see the ball hit the post.

Sweden had survived for nearly the entire first half. Then Mbappe arrived.

The goal came after Jacob Widell Zetterstrom had tipped Olise’s shot just outside the post, giving France the corner from which they broke through. The move was compact, sharp and devastating — a glimpse of the attacking rhythm that has made France the tournament’s most complete attacking side so far.

Barcola finishes Olise’s work

France’s second goal arrived in the 53rd minute and underlined the depth of their threat.

Gustaf Lagerbielke lost possession, Aurelien Tchouameni moved the ball to Olise, and the France playmaker slipped a pass through Lagerbielke’s legs. Bradley Barcola took a centering touch and finished past Zetterstrom’s outstretched right hand.

Barcola had come into the side as part of a refreshed left flank alongside Digne, and France lost none of their cutting edge. Their structure remained balanced, but their forward line carried constant menace.

Olise’s role was central. By setting up Barcola and later Mbappe’s second goal, he moved to five assists for the tournament. That is the most by a player at a men’s World Cup since Thomas Hassler for Germany in 1994.

“He does everything on the pitch,” Barcola said of Olise. “He works hard defensively and with the ball, he does great passes, brings danger and it’s a real pleasure to play with him.

“He has the capacity of scoring too and he came close, but it will come. He is a genius. I see him as a genius.”

Olise gives France another dimension

Mbappe will take the headlines, but France’s attacking certainty is not built on one player alone.

Olise has become the connector, the passer and the player who gives France variety between the lines. Against Sweden, he drifted across the pitch, sometimes collecting deeper, sometimes pushing beyond the forwards, and repeatedly finding spaces that Sweden’s 4-4-2 shape struggled to close.

His attempted overhead kick in the first half nearly became the tournament’s standout goal. His nutmeg assist for Barcola was cleaner and more damaging. His pass for Mbappe’s second goal was perfectly weighted.

That is why France look more complete than a side merely waiting for Mbappe to rescue them. Dembele stretches play, Barcola offers direct running, Olise supplies imagination, and Mbappe remains the final, brutal point of the attack.

It is a frightening combination because the danger comes from every angle.

Mbappe completes the statement

The third goal, in the 74th minute, captured France’s attacking fluency.

Mbappe began the move with a backheel to Barcola. Barcola moved it to Olise, and Olise released Mbappe into the penalty area. The France captain steadied himself with a touch and finished inside the far post.

It was Mbappe’s sixth goal of this World Cup, drawing him level with Messi in the Golden Boot race. It was also his 18th World Cup goal, leaving him one behind the Argentina captain’s record of 19.

All-time top scorers in World Cup history Player Country World Cups played Goals Lionel Messi Argentina 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026 19 Kylian Mbappe France 2018, 2022 and 2026 18 Miroslav Klose Germany 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014 16 Ronaldo Brazil 1998, 2002 and 2006 15 Gerd Muller West Germany 1970 and 1974 14 Just Fontaine France 1958 13 Pele Brazil 1958, 1962, 1966 and 1970 12 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 1954 11 Jurgen Klinsmann West Germany/Germany 1990, 1994 and 1998 11 Harry Kane England 2018, 2022 and 2026 11 Source: FIFA

Mbappe now stands at a remarkable statistical crossing point. He has already gone past Ronaldo’s knockout mark. He has moved within one of Messi’s overall World Cup tally. And he is doing this at 27, in only his third World Cup.

“I’m very aware of who I am, how I play, what I shall do, but it’s not just about me,” Mbappe said. “The entire team is aware of what should be done. It is a new competition that has started today. We did play well, but we were timid. We could have done better at the beginning.”

The humility may be real. The threat is undeniable.

Did Sweden give rivals any hope?

Sweden did not collapse early. Graham Potter’s side adjusted into more of a back four, with Yasin Ayari and Elliot Stroud willing to drop deeper and help limit France’s space.

For half an hour, it worked. Sweden had enough shape to frustrate France and enough counter-attacking moments to suggest they could unsettle the favourites.

But there is a difference between delaying France and stopping them.

Once Mbappe, Olise and Dembele began to combine at speed, Sweden’s resistance thinned. The plan was reasonable. The execution was committed. The opposition was simply too sharp.

“If we look at where we were not so long ago — we’re here and we’ve played in the World Cup,” Sweden defender Victor Lindelof said. “We lost against one of the best countries in the world.”

That felt like a fair summary. Sweden were not humiliated by lack of organisation. They were beaten by superior talent, rhythm and finishing.

France’s path opens, but Paraguay come first

France are now chasing a third straight World Cup final. Their next stop is Philadelphia, where they face Paraguay on July 4. The winner will move into a quarterfinal against Canada or Morocco five days later at Foxborough, Massachusetts.

On paper, the draw looks manageable. Paraguay shocked Germany, but France will avoid the grudge-match weight of facing the Germans. Morocco or Canada could follow in the quarterfinals, with Spain a possible semifinal opponent. Further ahead, there is the possibility of another France-Argentina final.

But knockout football has already shown its traps. Germany are out. The Netherlands are out. Penalty shootouts and late goals have changed the shape of the tournament.

France, however, look built to resist that chaos. They have won all four matches, scored 13 goals and conceded only two. Their attack has both certainty and variety. Their captain is rewriting World Cup history almost by the game.

MetLife gets a glimpse of July

MetLife Stadium will host the World Cup final on July 19. On Tuesday, a crowd of 80,663 watched a side that may well return.

The attendance pushed the total for the expanded 104-match tournament beyond 5 million. Most of the stadium was dressed in France’s blue, with a pocket of Sweden’s yellow at one end.

By full-time, the colour of the contest had become clear. France were too quick, too precise and too deep. Sweden had tried to contain them, then chase them, then survive them. None of it lasted.

Mbappe was not ready to look too far ahead. Asked after the match, he kept his focus on immediate relief.

“I’m looking forward to the changing room and the AC,” he said.

For the rest of the World Cup, that may be the only thing cooling him down.