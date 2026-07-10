Mbappe stars as France outclass Morocco to reach World Cup semifinals

France booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals with a composed 2-0 victory over Morocco, overcoming a resilient first-half display from the Atlas Lions before Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele produced the decisive moments after the break.

The reigning runners-up had to work much harder than the final scoreline suggests. Morocco frustrated Didier Deschamps' side for long periods, thanks largely to an inspired performance from goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, who repeatedly denied the French attack in the opening 45 minutes.

With the win, France reached the World Cup semifinals for a third consecutive edition and will now face Spain/Belgium for a place in the final.

Bono keeps Morocco alive in a dramatic first half

France dominated possession from the opening whistle and nearly broke the deadlock within minutes. Mbappe tested Bounou from distance before Dayot Upamecano was denied from the resulting corner as the Moroccan goalkeeper produced two stunning saves in quick succession.

Morocco continued to absorb pressure before France were awarded a penalty midway through the first half after Mbappe was brought down inside the area. However, Bounou once again came to his side's rescue, diving to his left to keep out the French captain's effort after a lengthy VAR delay before the spot kick was taken.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026: England player Jarell Quansah suspended for two games The Moroccan goalkeeper's heroics did not end there. He denied Desire Doue with another excellent save before tipping Lucas Digne's powerful strike onto the crossbar in stoppage time, ensuring the teams headed into the break level despite France's dominance.

Mbappe makes amends with trademark brilliance

France finally found the breakthrough in the 60th minute and it came from the player Morocco had worked tirelessly to contain.

Picking up possession on the edge of the box, Mbappe shifted the ball onto his stronger foot before curling an unstoppable strike into the top corner, leaving Bounou with no chance despite another otherwise outstanding display.

The goal was Mbappe's eighth of the tournament and further strengthened his challenge for the Golden Boot while once again underlining his reputation as a big-game player.

Dembele seals the result

Morocco attempted to respond but struggled to create clear-cut opportunities against France's disciplined defensive structure.

Five minutes after Mbappe's opener, Ousmane Dembele effectively ended the contest. The winger collected possession just outside the box before drilling a low effort into the bottom corner to double France's advantage.

Didier Deschamps later withdrew Mbappe with around 15 minutes remaining after the forward signalled some discomfort, although he appeared in good spirits on the bench and joined his teammates' celebrations after full-time.

France eye another World Cup final

The victory reinforced France's status as one of the tournament favourites. While Morocco once again demonstrated its defensive organisation and resilience, the individual quality of France's frontline ultimately proved decisive.

Les Bleus have now reached the last four of three consecutive World Cups and remain firmly on course for another appearance in the final.

For Morocco, the defeat ends another memorable campaign, while France moves one step closer to lifting a third World Cup title.