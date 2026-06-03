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Meet Samuel Moutousammy, Indian origin player in FIFA WC 2026 for DR Congo

Born in France, Moutoussamy comes from a diverse family background. His mother is Congolese, while his father is an Indo-Guadeloupean of Tamil descent.

Samuel Moutousammy

Samuel Moutousammy

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

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As football continues to showcase stories that transcend borders and cultures, one of the most fascinating examples is that of Samuel Moutoussamy. The DR Congo international midfielder carries a unique heritage that connects Africa, Europe, and India through his family roots.
 
Born in France, Moutoussamy comes from a diverse family background. His mother is Congolese, while his father is an Indo-Guadeloupean of Tamil descent.
 
The Indo-Guadeloupean community traces its origins to South Indian indentured labourers who migrated to the Caribbean during the late 19th century. As a result, Moutoussamy's family history reflects a remarkable journey spanning multiple continents and generations.
 
 
Why Samuel represents DR Congo?
 
Under FIFA eligibility regulations, players can represent a nation if a biological parent or grandparent was born in that country, provided they also hold the required nationality.

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Through his Congolese mother, Moutoussamy qualified to play for DR Congo and chose to represent the African nation at international level despite being born and raised in France. 
 
Establishing Himself With DR Congo
 
Moutoussamy made his senior debut for the DR Congo national team in 2019 and has since become a regular presence in midfield.
 
The 29-year-old has accumulated 57 international caps, establishing himself as one of the key figures in the Leopards' setup. His composure on the ball, defensive work rate, and experience have made him an important asset for the national side.
 
Club Career Across Europe
 
At club level, Moutoussamy currently plays for Atromitos in the Greek Super League.
 
Before moving to Greece, he spent several seasons with FC Nantes, where he gained valuable experience in French football. He also enjoyed a stint in Turkey with Sivasspor, adding another chapter to his European journey.
 
A Unique Connection to Indian Heritage
 
While Moutoussamy represents DR Congo internationally, his Tamil ancestry gives him a unique connection to India. His story highlights the global footprint of the Indian diaspora and serves as another example of how football continues to unite cultures and identities across the world.
 
From French upbringing to Congolese international football and Tamil roots stretching back generations, Samuel Moutoussamy's journey is one of the most distinctive stories in modern football.

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First Published: Jun 03 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

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