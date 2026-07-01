Wednesday, July 01, 2026 | 06:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup / News / Mexico-Ecuador World Cup match delayed by an storm in Mexico City

Mexico-Ecuador World Cup match delayed by an storm in Mexico City

The match between Mexico and Ecuador for the round of 32 of the World Cup was delayed Wednesday morning due to a thunderstorm over the Mexico City Stadium area.

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Mexico v Ecuador The big screen inside the stadium displays a message saying the match has been delayed at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Mexico v Ecuador The big screen inside the stadium displays a message saying the match has been delayed at Estadio Azteca, Mexico City. Photo: Reuters

AP Mexico City
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 6:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The match between Mexico and Ecuador for the round of 32 of the World Cup was delayed Tuesday night due to a thunderstorm over the Mexico City Stadium area.

The storm started about two hours before the match was set to begin. No announcement was made on when it would start.

Mexico is aiming to qualify to the round of 16 and inch closer to tie their best performances in the World Cup. Mexico reached the quarterfinals, playing at home, in 1970 and 1986.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Netherlands v Morocco - , Monterrey, Mexico - June 29, 2026 Morocco players celebrate after the match as Morocco qualify for the Round of 16 stage at Estadio Monterrey. Photo: Reuters

Police, soccer fans clash in The Hague after Morocco stuns Netherlands

Netherlands Wout Weghorst and Denzel Dumfries

Netherlands suffer another penalty heartbreak as Morocco reach pre-quarters

Fifa world cup 2026

Road to Round of 32: How teams from 12 groups reached Fifa WC knockouts

Germany's Nick Woltemade, Malick Thiaw and Nadiem Amiri react after Germany's Jonathan Tah missed a penalty during a penalty shootout during Germany vs Paraguay round of 32 match at Boston Stadium in Massachusetts

Germany lose World Cup shootout for first time as Paraguay spring upset

FIFA World Cup 2026 Netherlands vs Morocco preview

FIFA WC 2026 RO32: Netherlands vs Morocco live match time (IST), streaming

Topics : FIFA World Cup Mexico Mexico City Sports News Ecuador

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 6:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsNoel Tata Step DownIndia AI RaceVedanta Iron & Steel Share PriceAP EAMCET Result 2026 DateWho is Rajiv KumarDelhi EV Policy 2026FIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaSIR begin in Delhi Today