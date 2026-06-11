Mexico vs South Africa LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup: Opening ceremony up next; Kickoff at 12:30 AM IST
The Opening ceremony will begin from 10:30 PM IST followed by the kickoff at 12:30 AM IST in Mexico City.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The 2026 FIFA World Cup finally gets underway tonight as co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It is the first game of a historic tournament featuring 48 teams and 104 matches, the biggest World Cup ever staged.
There is a sense of déjà vu about the fixture too. The last time Mexico and South Africa met at a World Cup opener was in 2010, when Siphiwe Tshabalala’s thunderous strike was cancelled out by Rafael Márquez in a 1-1 draw.
Mexico enter the match with home advantage and huge expectations. Backed by a sold-out crowd of more than 80,000 fans, Javier Aguirre’s side will look to continue their strong recent form after wins over Ghana, Australia and Serbia. Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa could make history by appearing at his sixth World Cup, while Raul Jimenez is one goal away from becoming Mexico’s joint-second highest international scorer.
South Africa, meanwhile, return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Hugo Broos’ side are considered underdogs in Group A, but players like Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster will hope to spoil the hosts’ party and announce Bafana Bafana’s return to the global stage in style.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico vs South Africa probable starting 11
Mexico starting 11 (Probable): Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Alvarez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Pineda; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones
South Africa starting 11 (Probable): Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Mokoena; Appollis, Foster, Moremi
FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico vs South Africa live telecast: The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico vs South Africa live streaming: The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.
10:23 PM
Mexico vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026: Performers to warm up the crowd!
Mexican music star Alejandro Fernández is set to perform the national anthem during the opening ceremony. The event will also feature performances from renowned artists including Maná, Los Ángeles Azules, Lila Downs, and Belinda. International stars J Balvin and Danny Ocean are also part of the lineup, while Shakira and Nigerian singer Burna Boy will take centre stage to deliver the first live performance of "Dai Dai", the official anthem of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
10:14 PM
Mexico vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES FIFA WC 2026: Mexico City ready for kickoff!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening encounter between Mexico and South Africa in Mexico Cty tonight. With the 48-team tournament ready to kickoff tonight, energy will be high in the Estadio Azteca who are hosting the opener. Opening ceremony to begin soon with the kickoff at 12:30 AM IST
Topics : FIFA World Cup football
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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:11 PM IST