Mexico vs South Africa LIVE SCORE FIFA World Cup: Opening ceremony up next; Kickoff at 12:30 AM IST

The 2026 FIFA World Cup finally gets underway tonight as co-hosts Mexico take on South Africa in the opening match at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. It is the first game of a historic tournament featuring 48 teams and 104 matches, the biggest World Cup ever staged.

There is a sense of déjà vu about the fixture too. The last time Mexico and South Africa met at a World Cup opener was in 2010, when Siphiwe Tshabalala’s thunderous strike was cancelled out by Rafael Márquez in a 1-1 draw.

Mexico enter the match with home advantage and huge expectations. Backed by a sold-out crowd of more than 80,000 fans, Javier Aguirre’s side will look to continue their strong recent form after wins over Ghana, Australia and Serbia. Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa could make history by appearing at his sixth World Cup, while Raul Jimenez is one goal away from becoming Mexico’s joint-second highest international scorer.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony live time, performers list, streaming South Africa, meanwhile, return to the World Cup for the first time since 2010. Hugo Broos’ side are considered underdogs in Group A, but players like Teboho Mokoena, Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster will hope to spoil the hosts’ party and announce Bafana Bafana’s return to the global stage in style.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico vs South Africa probable starting 11

Mexico starting 11 (Probable): Ochoa; Sanchez, Montes, Alvarez, Gallardo; Gutierrez, Fidalgo, Pineda; Alvarado, Jimenez, Quinones

South Africa starting 11 (Probable): Williams; Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Sithole, Mokoena; Appollis, Foster, Moremi

FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico vs South Africa live telecast: The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa will be available on the Unite8 Sports Network.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico vs South Africa live streaming: The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Mexico and South Africa will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.