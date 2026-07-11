Mikel Merino strikes late as Spain knock out Belgium to reach last four

Spain are just two victories away from lifting a second FIFA World Cup title after Mikel Merino's late winner secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Belgium in the quarterfinals at SoFi Stadium.

In a contest that showcased Spain's patience, tactical discipline and ability to seize decisive moments, Luis de la Fuente's side overcame a resilient Belgian challenge to set up a mouthwatering semifinal against France. The reigning European champions had looked the better side for long periods, but needed a late mistake from Belgium's substitute goalkeeper Senne Lammens before Merino once again proved to be Spain's unlikely knockout-stage hero.

Fabian Ruiz rewards Spain's early dominance

Spain dictated possession from the opening whistle and repeatedly stretched Belgium's defensive shape through the movement of Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo and Alex Baena.

Belgium managed to stay compact during the opening half-hour, but the pressure finally told in the 30th minute. Dani Olmo's effort was parried by Thibaut Courtois, only for Fabian Ruiz to react quickest and convert the rebound from close range.

The goal reflected Spain's control of proceedings, with Ruiz's advanced positioning causing Belgium problems throughout the opening period. His willingness to make late runs into the box added a different dimension to Spain's attack and justified De la Fuente's decision to hand him a starting berth ahead of Pedri.

Belgium find a route back

Despite spending large spells chasing the ball, Belgium refused to fade away.

Kevin De Bruyne produced the moment of quality his side desperately needed, threading a clever pass that eventually resulted in Charles De Ketelaere powering a superb header beyond Unai Simón to level the scores before halftime.

The equaliser ended Spain's remarkable defensive streak, with La Roja conceding for the first time in the tournament after five consecutive clean sheets.

ALSO READ: Reigning champion Sinner beats Djokovic to set up Wimbledon final vs Zverev Belgium also appealed for a penalty when the ball struck Rodri's arm inside the penalty area, but the appeals were waved away as the contact came from a close-range deflection off a teammate, leaving the officials satisfied that no offence had occurred.

Courtois injury changes the game

The defining moment of the contest arrived not through a tactical tweak but through an unfortunate injury.

Courtois, who had already produced several important interventions, pulled up with what appeared to be a thigh problem midway through the second half. Although the veteran goalkeeper initially attempted to continue after the hydration break, he was eventually forced off the field in visible distress.

His replacement, Senne Lammens, was handed one of the biggest moments of his young international career. The Manchester United goalkeeper had impressed during his debut Premier League campaign, but replacing one of the world's finest goalkeepers in a World Cup quarterfinal was always going to be a daunting task.

Belgium suddenly lost not only an elite shot-stopper but also one of their most experienced leaders during the closing stages.

Merino delivers another knockout blow

With the match seemingly drifting towards extra time, Spain found the breakthrough in the 88th minute.

Pau Cubarsí unleashed a powerful effort from distance that Lammens could only spill into a dangerous area. Merino, introduced only minutes earlier, reacted instinctively to hammer home the rebound and send the Spanish supporters into celebration.

It continued Merino's growing reputation as Spain's impact player in the knockout rounds, with the midfielder once again making a decisive contribution from the bench when his team needed him most.

Belgium pushed everyone forward during seven minutes of stoppage time and even fashioned one final opportunity after rounding Unai Simón, but the angle proved too tight to find the net as Spain survived the late scare.

Spain's tactical gamble pays off

One of the biggest talking points before kickoff was De la Fuente's decision to leave Pedri on the bench and start Ruiz alongside Rodri.

The move allowed Ruiz greater freedom to attack the penalty area while Baena drifted into wider positions to overload Belgium's left side. Rather than acting as a deep-lying controller, Ruiz constantly occupied dangerous spaces between Belgium's midfield and defence, eventually being rewarded with the opening goal.

Although Pedri entered later in the second half, Ruiz had already left his mark on the contest with one of his most influential displays of the tournament.

A heavyweight semifinal awaits

Spain's reward is arguably the biggest test of the tournament, a semifinal showdown against France.

It promises to be a fascinating clash of contrasting strengths. France possess arguably the most explosive attacking unit left in the competition, while Spain have built their campaign on defensive organisation, midfield control and intelligent ball retention.

With only one goal conceded throughout the tournament and another composed performance under their belt, Spain head into the final four full of confidence. However, overcoming France will require another complete display if La Roja are to move one step closer to reclaiming football's biggest prize.