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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup / News / New York City area saw $3.5 billion in economic impact from Fifa World Cup

New York City area saw $3.5 billion in economic impact from Fifa World Cup

The global sporting event generated $1.9 billion in direct spending on lodging, restaurants, bars, shopping and transportation in the states

New York, Times Square

Fans celebrate following Spain's FIFA World Cup 2026 Final win against Argentina, in New York's Times Square. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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By Michelle Kaske
 
The 2026 Fifa World Cup generated $3.5 billion in total economic impact in New York and New Jersey, according to a report commissioned by New York Governor Kathy Hochul. 
The US, Canada and Mexico hosted the international soccer tournament this summer, with eight matches, including the final on July 19, played at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium. More than 645,000 fans attended the matches at MetLife, according to the report. 
 
The global sporting event generated $1.9 billion in direct spending on lodging, restaurants, bars, shopping and transportation in the states, the report said. The event helped support 27,424 jobs, while state and local governments pulled in $414.2 million in tax revenue, mostly from sales-tax collections.
 
 
“From increased spending at local businesses and restaurants to higher hotel revenues, the World Cup has left a lasting impact on our state,” Hochul said in a statement. “Here in New York, we want to continue to ensure that New Yorkers are reaping the benefits and joy of the World Cup by building more soccer infrastructure for our kids to play across the state.”
 
The $3.5 billion tally is slightly higher than earlier projections of a $3.3 billion economic impact. Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, conducted the analysis.
 
Despite the increase in economic activity, the World Cup also disrupted life for locals in the region. Many New York and New Jersey soccer fans were priced out of attending the matches at MetLife by exorbitant ticket prices and expensive parking. Residents and commuters had to adjust their schedules on match days to accommodate for disruption in New Jersey Transit service.

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Topics : FIFA FIFA World Cup New York City

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 9:09 AM IST