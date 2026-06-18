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Neymar's recovery leaves Brazil searching for inspiration at World Cup 2026

Neymar's inclusion in Brazil's World Cup squad was one of the most debated decisions before the tournament.

Neymar Jr is set to miss another group game for Brazil

Neymar Jr is set to miss another group game for Brazil

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2026 | 11:09 PM IST

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Brazil arrived at the FIFA World Cup 2026 carrying familiar expectations. Every tournament begins with the Selecao being discussed among the favourites, and every generation eventually gets measured against the country's rich history of success.
 
Yet as the group stage unfolds, one uncomfortable reality is becoming impossible to ignore: Brazil are still waiting for Neymar.
 
While Lionel Messi is scoring hat-tricks for Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo is leading Portugal's attack, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe remain central to England and France's ambitions, Brazil's biggest superstar continues his recovery programme away from the spotlight.
 
The contrast could hardly be more striking. Brazil's opening performance exposed familiar problems
 
 
Brazil's 1-1 draw against Morocco did little to ease concerns. Carlo Ancelotti's side controlled periods of the match but lacked the creativity, unpredictability and cutting edge that have long been associated with Brazilian football. There were moments of quality, but there was also a sense that something was missing whenever Brazil entered the final third.

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That "something" has often been Neymar for more than a decade.
 
Even at 34, Neymar remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer and arguably the only player in the squad capable of consistently transforming a game through individual brilliance. When opponents sit deep and space becomes limited, Brazil have traditionally looked towards him to unlock defences. Against Morocco, there was no such figure.
The gamble that has yet to pay off
 
Neymar's inclusion in Brazil's World Cup squad was one of the most debated decisions before the tournament.
 
The veteran forward arrived carrying a calf injury suffered while playing for Santos and had not fully recovered when Brazil's preparations began. Nevertheless, the coaching staff and medical department believed his experience and quality justified taking the risk.
 
So far, that gamble has produced little return. The forward has yet to participate in full training, missed the opener against Morocco and has now been officially ruled out of Brazil's clash against Haiti. His availability for the final group-stage match against Scotland also remains uncertain.
 
The longer the tournament progresses without Neymar, the more questions Brazil will face about whether they should have selected a fully fit alternative. 
 
More than goals and assists
 
Statistics only tell part of Neymar's importance. As defender Danilo recently explained, opponents often dedicate two or even three players to marking him. That alone creates space elsewhere on the pitch.
 
Neymar changes defensive structures before he even touches the ball. Managers alter tactical plans because of him. Defenders hesitate when he receives possession. Midfielders drop deeper. Full-backs become more cautious.
 
Very few players in world football command that level of respect. Brazil's current attack contains quality, but none of the available forwards generate the same level of fear among opponents.
 
Rivals have their stars. Brazil do not.
 
Perhaps the biggest concern for Brazil is what is happening elsewhere in the tournament.
 
Messi has already reminded the world why he remains football's greatest showman. Ronaldo continues to lead Portugal despite being 41 years old. Mbappe is spearheading France's pursuit of another World Cup title. The stars are delivering when their countries need them most.
 
Brazil, meanwhile, are still waiting for theirs to even step onto the pitch. At a World Cup where individual moments often separate champions from contenders, that is a significant disadvantage.
 
The knockout stages remain the target
 
To be fair, Brazil's medical staff are focused on the bigger picture. The objective is not necessarily to have Neymar available for Haiti or even Scotland. The priority is ensuring he is fit enough to influence the knockout rounds, where tournaments are usually won and lost.
 
Ancelotti knows that a half-fit Neymar could become a liability. But he also knows that a fully fit Neymar could still become Brazil's most important player.
 
For now, Brazil continue their World Cup journey without their talisman. Yet with every match he misses, the spotlight grows brighter and the pressure increases.
 
Because while other contenders are being carried by their superstars, Brazil are still waiting for theirs to arrive.

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First Published: Jun 18 2026 | 11:01 PM IST

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